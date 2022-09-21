ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

Lompoc Record

When life gives you lemons, head to Goleta's Lemon Festival | Julia McHugh

This weekend in Santa Barbara is jammed with events. The Lemon Festival and Fall Classic Car Show (actually in Goleta), Planned Parenthood’s annual Book Sale and the Quilters Guild’s Harvest of Colors Show (both at Earl Warren Showgrounds), and an innovative staging of “Romeo and Juliet” by the intriguingly titled Naked Shakes company.
GOLETA, CA
Lompoc Record

First Responder Career Fair set for Saturday in Buellton

Individuals interested in a career as a first responder — those who show up first at vehicle accidents, structure fires and wildfires, incidents requiring medical assistance or law enforcement intervention — can learn about jobs and meet with people from numerous such agencies Saturday in Buellton. Santa Barbara...
BUELLTON, CA
Local
California Society
City
Santa Ynez, CA
Santa Ynez, CA
Society
Lompoc Record

Lompoc to pay $263K to resolve wastewater discharge violations

The city of Lompoc has reached a tentative settlement with the Environmental Defense Center in a Clean Water Act lawsuit that claimed the city’s Regional Wastewater Reclamation Plant discharges violated its permit limitations over the past five years. EDC said, based on the city’s own reports, Lompoc has been...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc street repairs will continue through November

Road repairs currently taking place on damaged streets and alleyways at select locations in Lompoc and are expected to continue through November, City officials announced this week. City-wide asphalt repairs that began on Sept. 12 are estimated to be complete by early November while a cape seal project, slated to...
LOMPOC, CA
#Blood Drives#Santa Ynez Valley#Blood Donations#Blood Plasma#Vitalant
Lompoc Record

Lompoc's Samanta Osorio voted Player of the Week

In her team's most important game to date at the time, Lompoc kicker Samanta Osorio put her foot to the football six times on point-after-touchdown kicks. She knocked the ball between the uprights every time, helping the Braves to a 42-37 win over Arroyo Grande Sept. 16 at Lompoc in the Mountain League opener for both teams.
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Paso Robles rallies to beat Lompoc 34-33

Lompoc held a 33-21 lead late in Friday night's Mountain League football game at Paso Robles. Paso Robles scored the game's final 13 points and won 34-33, handing Lompoc its first loss of the season while moving the Bearcats to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in league play.
PASO ROBLES, CA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Lompoc Record

The overhyped moving van report | Thomas Elias

Perhaps no California story this year was overblown more than a report from United Van Lines which seemed to show a huge outflow of California residents – into places like Vermont, South Dakota, South Carolina and West Virginia. Surprisingly, the usual suspects in attracting emigrating Californians – Texas, Idaho...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lompoc Record

Can superagencies crack California’s housing logjam?| Dan Walters

An acute shortage of housing, particularly for low-income families that must devote much of their paltry incomes to rent, is clearly one of California’s most pressing and vexing issues. The Legislature passes laws and appropriates billions of dollars and state officials rag on local governments to become more accommodating...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lompoc Record

California ballot measures: What you need to know

Much is expected of the California voter. In any given election year, we may be asked to dust off our labor lawyer hats, brush up on oil and gas regulations, reacquaint ourselves with decades of tax policy, or analyze infrastructure funding. We may have to weigh the moral pros and cons of capital punishment, marriage equality or pig protection and — over and over again — oversee all things dialysis clinic.
CALIFORNIA STATE

