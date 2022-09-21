Read full article on original website
Lompoc Trick or Treat event slated for Oct. 29 | Register your business now!
Local businesses are being sought to participate in Lompoc's annual Old Town Trick or Treat community event slated for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. The deadline to register is Sept. 30 in order to be placed on the Trick or Treat map. All businesses within the Lompoc...
When life gives you lemons, head to Goleta's Lemon Festival | Julia McHugh
This weekend in Santa Barbara is jammed with events. The Lemon Festival and Fall Classic Car Show (actually in Goleta), Planned Parenthood’s annual Book Sale and the Quilters Guild’s Harvest of Colors Show (both at Earl Warren Showgrounds), and an innovative staging of “Romeo and Juliet” by the intriguingly titled Naked Shakes company.
First Responder Career Fair set for Saturday in Buellton
Individuals interested in a career as a first responder — those who show up first at vehicle accidents, structure fires and wildfires, incidents requiring medical assistance or law enforcement intervention — can learn about jobs and meet with people from numerous such agencies Saturday in Buellton. Santa Barbara...
Joe Holland to speak Saturday on 'safeguarding your vote,' in Santa Maria, Guadalupe
Joe E. Holland, Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder, Assessor & Registrar of Voters, will speak Saturday, Sept. 24, at 11 a.m. in Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library on the topic "safeguarding your vote in Santa Barbara County.”. He will give the same talk on Saturday, Sept. 24, at...
Solvang tasting room celebrates 10 years as The Good Life with anniversary celebration
The Good Life craft beer and wine cellar in Solvang is uncorking its tenth year in the community with an anniversary celebration slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, from 8 to 10 p.m. each evening. The celebration will feature two live music performances and gift...
Marine layer ahead in the coming week, possible rain starting Oct. 4 | Central Coast Weather Report
An early season storm Sunday and Monday produced 2.8 inches of rain at Vandenberg Space Force Base and 1.46 inches at the Santa Maria Airport. However, weather stations farther east in the Solvang area only recorded about a tenth of an inch and just a few hundredths of an inch of precious precipitation in Santa Ynez.
Lompoc to pay $263K to resolve wastewater discharge violations
The city of Lompoc has reached a tentative settlement with the Environmental Defense Center in a Clean Water Act lawsuit that claimed the city’s Regional Wastewater Reclamation Plant discharges violated its permit limitations over the past five years. EDC said, based on the city’s own reports, Lompoc has been...
Lompoc street repairs will continue through November
Road repairs currently taking place on damaged streets and alleyways at select locations in Lompoc and are expected to continue through November, City officials announced this week. City-wide asphalt repairs that began on Sept. 12 are estimated to be complete by early November while a cape seal project, slated to...
Replacement for Lompoc Unified interim superintendent expected by January; Bommersbach fills HR role
The search for a permanent superintendent continues for Lompoc Unified School District under Interim Superintendent Deborah Blow, who in August was appointed on a temporary basis. According to Blow, "the search for the new superintendent is going well." During the Aug. 9 school board meeting when Blow was hired, members...
Lompoc's Samanta Osorio voted Player of the Week
In her team's most important game to date at the time, Lompoc kicker Samanta Osorio put her foot to the football six times on point-after-touchdown kicks. She knocked the ball between the uprights every time, helping the Braves to a 42-37 win over Arroyo Grande Sept. 16 at Lompoc in the Mountain League opener for both teams.
Paso Robles rallies to beat Lompoc 34-33
Lompoc held a 33-21 lead late in Friday night's Mountain League football game at Paso Robles. Paso Robles scored the game's final 13 points and won 34-33, handing Lompoc its first loss of the season while moving the Bearcats to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in league play.
Lompoc girls golf team stays unbeaten; Braves tennis team still perfect in league play
The Lompoc girls golf team has played eight matches this season. The Braves have won all eight. Thursday, the Braves defeated former Channel League and CIF Southern Section rival Dos Pueblos 266-284. This year, the Braves compete in the Central Section and the Ocean League. Lompoc's Halee Sager was a...
The overhyped moving van report | Thomas Elias
Perhaps no California story this year was overblown more than a report from United Van Lines which seemed to show a huge outflow of California residents – into places like Vermont, South Dakota, South Carolina and West Virginia. Surprisingly, the usual suspects in attracting emigrating Californians – Texas, Idaho...
Can superagencies crack California’s housing logjam?| Dan Walters
An acute shortage of housing, particularly for low-income families that must devote much of their paltry incomes to rent, is clearly one of California’s most pressing and vexing issues. The Legislature passes laws and appropriates billions of dollars and state officials rag on local governments to become more accommodating...
California ballot measures: What you need to know
Much is expected of the California voter. In any given election year, we may be asked to dust off our labor lawyer hats, brush up on oil and gas regulations, reacquaint ourselves with decades of tax policy, or analyze infrastructure funding. We may have to weigh the moral pros and cons of capital punishment, marriage equality or pig protection and — over and over again — oversee all things dialysis clinic.
