COLLEGE PARK, MD -- After a scoreless regulation, the Terps capitalized on a penalty corner as Leah Crouse scored the lone goal of the game to lift the No. 3 Terps to a thrilling 1-0 victory over No. 8 Michigan. She scored 3:39 into the extra session to move the Terps to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are now 4-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO