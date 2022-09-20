Read full article on original website
Crouse's Overtime Goal Powers No. 3 Terps To 1-0 Victory Over No. 8 Michigan
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- After a scoreless regulation, the Terps capitalized on a penalty corner as Leah Crouse scored the lone goal of the game to lift the No. 3 Terps to a thrilling 1-0 victory over No. 8 Michigan. She scored 3:39 into the extra session to move the Terps to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines are now 4-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
Terps Fall To Illinois, 3-2
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The Terps (2-2-5, 1-1-0) fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-3-1, 1-1-0) in a well-attended home match against a tough Big Ten opponent. Maryland played a strong first half, scoring a commanding goal on the first possession of the game and outshooting the Illini 7-2. However, the Illini scored three second-half goals to come out on top, 3-2.
Maryland to Stay Local Play TPC Potomac
POTOMAC, MD - The Maryland men's golf team is returning to the fairways for its second tournament of the season for the Howard University and the University of San Francisco Collegiate Invitational this week, just 30 minutes away from College Park. Over the two-day tournament (Sept. 26-27), the Terrapins will...
