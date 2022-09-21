ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star 2024 Center Projected to Sign With UC; Five-Star Guard Teases Commitment

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

The five-star news is flowing around UC.

CINCINNATI — UC had a couple of interesting developments surface with high-level basketball recruits on Tuesday. The first is a projection that the Bearcats will land 2024 five-star center Flory Bidunga out of Kokomo (Indiana).

Trevor Andershock made the claim, and he has a strong history on this front. The Peegs.com writer is 16-for-16 on his crystal ball predictions—making this a great sign for UC to land its highest-rated recruit in the 247Sports era.

According to 247Sports Composite , Bidunga is the fourth-rated player in the class and the top-rated center. He holds seven offers from schools like Auburn, Kansas, and UCLA. ESPN has him rated seventh overall and first at his position as well.

Lord almighty, the athleticism is off the charts with Bidunga, who's already sitting at 6-foot-9, 215 pounds as a junior. He is everything you could ever want in an energy big man. The motor is relentless on both ends, with the bounce to deny any shot within eight feet and rebound at the same level.

It's hard to find a harder dunker in any gym he walks into. The power and bounce he displays make it easy to see why he's a five-star projection.

He can pass at a palatable rate for a center, and in the end, the Democratic Republic of Congo native reminds a lot of Jalen Duren, who played for Memphis last season. It remains to be seen how well he can manufacture a jump shot, but with his set of skills already, he can be a fantastic college center.

The other development came out of the upcoming class as 2023 five-star priority target Isaiah Collier announced he is choosing a commitment date soon.

He would be the third five-star recruit to sign with UC in the 247Sports era. Cincinnati is still well in the mix with Collier, who sits at No. 1 on the 247Sports player rankings and in the top five of every other major service save for ESPN ( sixth ) .

The playmaker named UC as one of his top-four schools with UCLA, Michigan, and USC. Click here for our full breakdown of his game, the teams involved, and UC's chances of landing a player they've been targeting for a long time.

