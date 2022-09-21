ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘SVU’ Alum Diane Neal Urges Series to Showcase How Rape Cases Are Really Handled

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago

“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” alum Diane Neal is weighing in on the debate of glorifying law enforcement.

The long-running Dick Wolf series kicks off its 24th season on NBC this fall, but former cast member Neal is now responding to the criticisms that “ Last Week Tonight ” host John Oliver voiced last week.

“Government and press reports have repeatedly shown that New York’s actual sex crimes unit is set up to fail victims of sexual assault, and its case closure rate is a long way from Elliot Stabler’s fictitious 97 percent,” the “ Last Week Tonight with John Oliver ” host stated last Friday. “The NYPD’s official figures show that they only close about a third of sexual assault cases.”

Oliver added, “Instead of depicting a flawed system riddled with structural racism, the show presents exceptionally competent cops working within a largely fair framework that mostly convicts white people.”

Neal, who portrayed New York Assistant District Attorney Casey Novak from 2001 to 2012 in an on-and-off supporting role, responded to Oliver’s statements on the 23rd anniversary of “SVU” premiering (the first episode aired September 20, 1999).

“Real life is nuanced, and several things can be true at the same time,” Neal started a Twitter thread . “@LastWeekTonight and @iamjohnoliver brought attention to what has been a reality for many victims, including ME, the chasm between how we BELIEVE #lawenforcement should function, and how it often does not.”

Neal continued, “ That does not conflict with #SVU being a spectacular TV show, a necessary outlet for many victims, and how hard it’s cast and crew work to change things for the better. (Seriously, just look at Mariska Hargitay and her decades of hands-on advocacy! Same for Stephanie March and others.)”

“SVU” lead star Hargitay, who plays Captain Olivia Benson on the series, founded non-profit foundation Joyful Heart in 2004 with a mission to “transform society’s response to sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse, support survivors’ healing, and end this violence forever.” The Joyful Heart Foundation has worked since 2010 to end the rape kit backlog for untested rape cases, working with federal, state, and local government, non-profit organizations, law enforcement, advocates, and survivors to improve the criminal justice response to sexual violence. Joyful Heart has identified more than 225,000 untested rape kits sitting in police, crime lab, or other storage facilities across the U.S., as several states also have yet to count the untested rape kits in their possession.

“No one WANTS to be a victim,” Neal tweeted. “It’s thrust upon them. And what people come to expect from all their combined experiences-whether it’s real #LawEnforcement plastering ‘To Protect & Serve’ on everything, to that of watching empathetic crime shows-it’s that law should help, not hurt. THAT is what needs to change. #SVU tries. It always has, despite not being obligated to. And with pieces like the one on @LastWeekTonight, and so many people sharing their stories, the truth finally starts to come out about the real problem: many crime victims being treated awfully.”

Neal concluded, “New #LawAndOrderSVU’s @DavidGraziano said season #SVU24 is about healing trauma. He’s right, we all need healing. There is no guidebook to being a victim. So, part of that healing is telling the truth so others have realistic expectations of the system as we work to improve it.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘The Vow, Part Two’ Trailer: NXIVM Founder Keith Raniere Goes on Trial

The trial of NXIVM co-founder Keith Raniere is captured by the HBO cameras. Docuseries “The Vow” returns for a second half, helmed by Emmy-winning and Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Jehane Noujaim. “The Vow, Part Two” premieres October 17, with new episodes airing every Monday and available to stream on HBO Max. “Part Two” centers on the inner workings of the organization and its co-founders Raniere and Nancy Salzman. The official synopsis reads: Set against the backdrop of the federal trial of the United States against Keith Raniere, “The Vow, Part Two” offers a rare view into Raniere’s innermost circle, including NXIVM co-founder Nancy...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Mel Gibson Blames Warner Bros. Discovery Shake-Up for ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ Production Delay

Martin Riggs may not make things complicated, but the Warner Bros. Discovery merger sure has for “Lethal Weapon 5.”. Lead star and director Mel Gibson, who famously plays Detective Martin Riggs in the film franchise, gave an update on the state of the fifth installment. Following original director Richard Donner’s death in 2021, Gibson took over as director, using a script from Richard Wenk (“The Magnificent Seven,” “The Equalizer”) developed alongside the late Donner. The film was expected to originally launch on streaming platform HBO Max.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tiffany Haddish Claims She Lost Work Amid Pedophile Sketch Lawsuit: ‘I Don’t Have No Job, Bro’

Despite the child abuse lawsuit being dropped against Tiffany Haddish, the “Girls Trip” star says she’s straight out of work. “All my gigs, gone. Everything, gone,” Haddish told TMZ. “I don’t have no job, bro.” Comedians Haddish and Aries Spears were at the center of a child sexual abuse lawsuit filed August 30 by two anonymous plaintiffs. The brother and sister duo claimed Haddish and Spears were asked to perform lewd acts while underage as part of a Funny or Die sketch comedy bit; John Doe was seven years old and Jane Doe was 14 at the time of the alleged abuse. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IndieWire

Family of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Slams ‘Cruel’ Netflix Series: ‘Retraumatizing Over and Over Again’

True-crime TV audiences seem to have an endless appetite, but the true-crime victims have had more than enough. Eric Perry, cousin of Jeffrey Dahmer victim Errol Lindsey, spoke out on Twitter to express his discomfort with “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s new Netflix series that stars Evan Peters as the infamous serial killer. I’m not telling anyone what to watch, I know true crime media is huge rn, but if you’re actually curious about the victims, my family (the Isbell’s) are pissed about this show. It’s retraumatizing over and over again, and for what? How many...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Bryce Dallas Howard: I Was Told to Lose Weight for ‘Jurassic World’ Films

Bryce Dallas Howard has revealed she was more than just underpaid for “Jurassic World.” Howard, who starred alongside Chris Pratt in the revamped “Jurassic Park” trilogy reboot, earlier said that she was “paid so much less than” Pratt for the first “Jurassic World” film in 2014. Now, Howard is coming clean about another studio demand, which was that she lose weight for her role. It wasn’t until 2022’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” directed by Colin Trevorrow, that Howard was allowed to use her “natural body” on set and that she was protected from body shaming. “What being in this third film allowed, how do...
WEIGHT LOSS
IndieWire

James Cameron Worried ‘Avatar 2’ Wouldn’t Be Relevant 13 Years After Original — Until the Trailer Hit

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is going the way of James Cameron. The writer/director revealed that despite the 13-year gap between his first “Avatar” film in 2009 and its sequel “The Way of Water,” in theaters December 16, he would never have considered doing a follow-up film within two years of “Avatar.” “I think I could have made a sequel two years later and have it bomb because people didn’t relate to the characters or the direction of the film,” Cameron told The New York Times. “My personal experience goes like this: I made a sequel called ‘Aliens,’ seven years after the first...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariska Hargitay
Person
Diane Neal
Person
Stephanie March
IndieWire

Amy Schumer Sets ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Return Date: Season 5 Will ‘Finally Get Me Canceled’

Amy Schumer is back and ready to get inside herself. Well, almost. “Inside Amy Schumer” officially returns for Season 5 on October 20 on streaming platform Paramount+. The Peabody Award-winning sketch series went off the air in 2016. The next season will consist of five episodes, with two episodes available to stream the day of the premiere, with the remaining three episodes following weekly. “Hey yo!” Schumer started in a message to fans. “I wanted to bring back ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ to burn any remaining bridges. ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ is returning for another season, and it’s better than ever. Well, not as...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Meet Cute’ Review: Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco Interrogate the Rom-Com

When we first see our duo at a cozy local New York City bar, Sheila (Kaley Cuoco) has had her eye on Gary (Pete Davidson) for quite some time. She’s staring at him with a freneticism and urgency that bartender Phil (Kevin Corrigan) mistakes for lust (who can blame him?). When Sheila, all too-big smile and bright dress, finally sidles up to the doe-eyed loner, it seems we might be in for — what’s that — a meet cute. But this isn’t a meet; it’s all happened before. Sheila is playing a role. So is Gary. And so is perhaps every overeager gal and maybe-shy guy who has ever populated a rom-com.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Olivia Cooke Was Told to Play Her Character Like a Trump Supporter

Olivia Cooke couldn’t stomach even pretending to be a Trump supporter. The “House of the Dragon” actress, who took over the role of Alicent Hightower from Emily Carey due to a series time jump, revealed that co-showrunners Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal advised her to find inspiration from the disgraced former president. The series creators told Cooke to view the character Queen Alicent like a “woman for Trump.” “I just didn’t want to give them any more mental real estate than they already had,” Cooke told Entertainment Weekly about calling back to the Trump family. “So I tried to find a different route...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

1 Show, 3 Networks, 8 Seasons: ‘Queer as Folk’ Canceled

Peacock’s “Queer as Folk” reboot has officially come to an end. The show, which premiered in June and reimagined the landmark gay series in New Orleans, was created by Russell T. Davies and Stephen Dunn. It starred Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse  James Keitel, CG, Johnny Sibilly, and Ryan O’Connell and had been praised for featuring a much more diverse cast than previous takes on the property. The unapologetically political reboot was also noteworthy for taking on contemporary issues facing the gay community, such as mass shootings at gay bars (survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando served as consultants). Dunn...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Svu#Nypd#Sex Crimes#Violent Crime#Nbc
IndieWire

‘SNL’ Season 48 Hosts: Megan Thee Stallion, Miles Teller, and Brendan Gleeson Make Their Debuts

Live from New York, it’s the “Saturday Night Live” Season 48 lineup! The first three episodes, which kick off Saturday, October 1, will be hosted by Miles Teller, Brendan Gleeson, and Megan Thee Stallion. “Top Gun: Maverick” actor Teller will make his hosting debut during the Season 48 premiere, with Kendrick Lamar as the musical guest for the third time. The Pulitzer Prize, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner is currently on a world tour following the release of his album, “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.” The October 8 episode will feature “Banshees of Inisherin” star Gleeson, with Willow as musical guest;...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘The Midnight Club’ Trailer: Terminally Ill Teens Haunt Mike Flanagan’s New Horror Series

When the clock strikes midnight, the scary stories come to life. Netflix’s “The Midnight Club,” adapted from Christopher Pike’s novel series of the same name, is created by “The Haunting of Hill House” and “Midnight Mass” showrunner Mike Flanagan. The series premieres October 7. Set in 1994, the 10-episode season takes place at Brightcliffe Hospice, a home for terminally ill teenagers to pass away peacefully on their own terms. Yet Stanford University-bound teen Ilonka (Iman Benson) is skeptical after being admitted following a thyroid cancer diagnosis, and the hospice has its own spooky history waiting to be uncovered. As Ilonka and seven...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Bridgerton’ Cast Teases Season 3 and Lady Whistledown’s Next Column in New Video

“Bridgerton” is back for Season 3! The third season of the hit Netflix series will focus on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) finding romance with longtime pal Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The “will they, won’t they” dynamic will further be explored as Penelope (aka Lady Whistledown) reports on the fresh faces in Regency England, including new cast members Daniel Francis as charismatic womanizer Marcus Anderson, Sam Phillips as eccentric Lord Debling, and James Phoon as simple bachelor Harry Dankworth. A new video released as part of Netflix’s Tudum fan event shows Luke Newton and Claudia Jessie, who play Colin and Eloise Bridgerton, attempting to paint portraits of...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Netflix Invites You to Be Wednesday Addams’ Classmate at Nevermore Academy

Ever dreamed of being part of the Addams Family? Well, thanks to the ultimate back-to-school campaign, Netflix fans can join Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) at supernatural school Nevermore Academy. “Have you ever been told you’re different? Odd? Or simply don’t belong?” the official website for the fictional elite prep school pledged. “In a world full of Normies, do you feel like an Outcast? If yes, there’s a very special place for people just like you…Nevermore Academy. Apply for admittance to Nevermore Academy where Outcasts of all kinds are welcome. Learn about the school’s notable alumni including Edgar Allan Poe and Morticia...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
IndieWire

Charlize Theron: ‘Monster’ Backers Wanted a ‘Hot Lesbian Movie’ with Christina Ricci

Charlize Theron had to slay a bad idea for “Monster.” Theron won an Oscar for her portrayal of Florida sex worker turned serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Patty Jenkins’ 2003 feature debut, but the film’s financiers apparently had a very different movie in mind instead of Theron’s gritty, no holds-barred approach to the role. Theron told Harper’s Bazaar that some “Monster” financiers wanted “a hot lesbian movie with me and Christina Ricci,” far from what the film ended up being. Ricci played Wuornos’ semi-fictionalized lover, Selby Wall. Theron founded her production company Denver & Delilah in part to protect director Jenkins’ vision and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Plaintiff in Pedophilia Sketch Suit Drops Case Against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears

The former plaintiff in a lawsuit accusing actress Tiffany Haddish and comedian Aries Spears of child sexual abuse has dropped her case. Jane Doe (whose anonymity is ensured by the nature of the allegations) filed a notice of dismissal with prejudice on Tuesday. “My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us,” she said in a statement, first issued via TMZ. “We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IndieWire

How HBO Max’s ‘Primal’ Became a Better Show in Season 2

Had “Primal” decided to remain what the show was for most of its first season, it would still be one of TV’s best. It solidified itself as a fascinating spin on the adventure show, a Genndy Tartakovsky-created journey through some of the more ruthless corners of Nature. Burly man Spear (voiced in grunts and screams by Aaron LaPlante) and upright-walking dinosaur Fang made for an on-screen team-up that went from anachronistic to undeniable over the course of its first ten episodes. That bond forged over Season 1 in spite of the show having next to no spoken dialogue (or maybe...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

New Report Alleges ‘Screaming Match’ Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh on ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Set

Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling” finally opens in theaters this week after a seemingly endless press tour that has led many to wonder if the countless stories about Shia LaBeouf and alleged spittings would kill the film’s box office prospects. The drama regarding Wilde and her relationships with stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has dominated coverage of the film in recent months, significantly overshadowing the content of the film itself. But so far, much of the drama surrounding the film has essentially amounted to fans connecting their own dots. Pugh has been conspicuously absent from the press tour, but she has...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy