San Francisco, CA

NBC Bay Area

Historic Ferry Boat Now Headquarters for Bay Area Council

A historic ferry boat that once carried cars and passengers across the San Francisco Bay is now serving as the headquarters for the Bay Area Council. The Klamath ferry boat also has leasable office space for other businesses and a 7,000-square-foot rooftop deck that will be open to the public.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Legendary San Francisco Sports Bar Heavily Damaged in Fire

A popular sports bar in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. The Double Play Bar and Grill, a longstanding bar located at 16th and Bryant streets steeped in baseball history with its proximity to the former site of the old Seals Stadium, burned in the fire.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Homeless Encampment Clearing Continues in San Jose

The FAA deadline to clear a San Jose homeless encampment is now just one week away, as tensions were growing Friday. Shaun, described as a local artist, was one of the final holdouts on Asbury Street in the encampment near San Jose International Airport. Earlier Friday, work crews began removing his belongings. It was little consolation to him that much of it was being tagged and stored, not dumped.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

SJSU Radar Studying Extreme Wildfire Weather

For some severe weather is all about thunderstorms, Winter storms or hurricanes but to Kate Forrest, severe is defined by fire weather. More often than not, it arguably has become the most common type of severe weather in California as drier conditions continue around the state due to prolonged drought conditions.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Next Door Solutions Presents “Light Up the Night”

Join NBC Bay Area's Chris Chmura at “Light Up the Night,” Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence annual ceremony and gala. The event is an evening of inspiration, remembrance and creating awareness of the need to support victims of domestic violence on their journey to become survivors. Its goal is to raise awareness and generate support for victims of domestic violence by creating an opportunity for community to send a message of caring for individuals and families that are in crisis.
CAMPBELL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Thief Steals Vallejo Family's Moving Truck, Crashes It Into Apartment

A Vallejo family, hoping to start a new chapter in their lives, are now digging through their damaged belongings after someone stole their full moving truck and crashed it into an apartment. After loading up a rental truck with most of their belongings Thursday morning, the Boykins family went back...
VALLEJO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Geologists Dig Deep to Learn More About Earthquakes

The earthquakes that jolted the Santa Rosa area last week have raised questions about the Rodgers Creek Fault. Scientists said it’s responsible for the strong shaking that people felt and there has been research going on to uncover more about it. Suzanne Hecker, a research geologist with the USGS...
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Tests Positive for COVID

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has tested positive for COVID-19. Justin Berton, the mayor's spokesperson, provided the following statement on Thursday:. "After experiencing symptoms and self-quarantining at home this week, Mayor Schaaf has tested positive for COVID. She’ll follow CDC guidelines before returning to public events."
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Shooting Near San Jose Airport Injures Man

Officers in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday morning. San Jose Police Department received a call at 10:33 a.m. about the shooting in the area of Ruff Drive and Guadalupe River Trail, near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

SFPD Ups Reward to Find Those Responsible for Murder of Two People in 2016

The San Francisco Police Department is upping the reward to find the killer or killers of two people murdered in San Francisco’s Mission District more than five years ago. Lindsay McCollum and Eddie Tate were shot and killed inside a wooden box they lived in in the corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on Dec. 16, 2016.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Investigating 2 Brush Fires Set at People's Park Construction Site

Police in Berkeley are investigating two brush fires that were set Friday at a housing construction site at People's Park. Police are investigating the incident, which occurred Friday at around 10:45 p.m., as arson. An unknown suspect set the two brush fires, which occurred in the center area of the...
BERKELEY, CA

