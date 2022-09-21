Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Historic Ferry Boat Now Headquarters for Bay Area Council
A historic ferry boat that once carried cars and passengers across the San Francisco Bay is now serving as the headquarters for the Bay Area Council. The Klamath ferry boat also has leasable office space for other businesses and a 7,000-square-foot rooftop deck that will be open to the public.
NBC Bay Area
Legendary San Francisco Sports Bar Heavily Damaged in Fire
A popular sports bar in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. The Double Play Bar and Grill, a longstanding bar located at 16th and Bryant streets steeped in baseball history with its proximity to the former site of the old Seals Stadium, burned in the fire.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022
Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
NBC Bay Area
Homeless Encampment Clearing Continues in San Jose
The FAA deadline to clear a San Jose homeless encampment is now just one week away, as tensions were growing Friday. Shaun, described as a local artist, was one of the final holdouts on Asbury Street in the encampment near San Jose International Airport. Earlier Friday, work crews began removing his belongings. It was little consolation to him that much of it was being tagged and stored, not dumped.
NBC Bay Area
Housing Deconstructed Newsletter: Most Expensive States, Six-Figure Side Hustle, Interest Rate Hike and More
Welcome to the online edition of our new newsletter, Housing Deconstructed. We drop new editions every Thursday, focusing on all the housing news you need to know from the Bay Area and beyond. Sign up now to get it delivered right to your email inbox each week!. The latest. The...
NBC Bay Area
From the Blue Angels to ship tours, here's what you need to know about San Francisco Fleet Week
San Francisco Fleet Week is back. The fall tradition will be highlighted by the Blue Angels screaming across the skies, but there are plenty of other events to check out. Explore the guide below to learn more about Fleet Week events. When is San Francisco Fleet Week 2022?. Fleet Week...
NBC Bay Area
SJSU Radar Studying Extreme Wildfire Weather
For some severe weather is all about thunderstorms, Winter storms or hurricanes but to Kate Forrest, severe is defined by fire weather. More often than not, it arguably has become the most common type of severe weather in California as drier conditions continue around the state due to prolonged drought conditions.
NBC Bay Area
Next Door Solutions Presents “Light Up the Night”
Join NBC Bay Area's Chris Chmura at “Light Up the Night,” Next Door Solutions to Domestic Violence annual ceremony and gala. The event is an evening of inspiration, remembrance and creating awareness of the need to support victims of domestic violence on their journey to become survivors. Its goal is to raise awareness and generate support for victims of domestic violence by creating an opportunity for community to send a message of caring for individuals and families that are in crisis.
NBC Bay Area
Deputies Conduct Traffic, Pedestrian, VTA Enforcement at Busy San Jose Intersection
Santa Clara County deputies issued warnings and citations early Friday during a traffic enforcement exercise at a busy San Jose intersection. The deputies say the VTA light rail crossing at Southwest Expressway is a very dangerous one for students walking to Del Mar High School, so there were a lot of warnings.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Woman Speaks Out, Warns Others After Man Allegedly Grabs Victims
A woman is speaking out and is warning others about one man's alleged scary behavior towards women in San Francisco's Marina District. It's been five days but Sara recounted Friday what happened to her in the Marina District with detail. “Someone came up behind me and I didn’t even know...
NBC Bay Area
Hillsborough Police Believe Rash of Home Burglaries Could Be Linked to Sophisticated Gangs
Police in Hillsborough are investigating several leads related to a rash of residential burglaries this month and earlier this year that they believe are part of sophisticated, organized crime rings. Investigators believe that a string of residential burglaries in Hillsborough in March were carried out by so-called South American Tourist...
NBC Bay Area
Thief Steals Vallejo Family's Moving Truck, Crashes It Into Apartment
A Vallejo family, hoping to start a new chapter in their lives, are now digging through their damaged belongings after someone stole their full moving truck and crashed it into an apartment. After loading up a rental truck with most of their belongings Thursday morning, the Boykins family went back...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Geologists Dig Deep to Learn More About Earthquakes
The earthquakes that jolted the Santa Rosa area last week have raised questions about the Rodgers Creek Fault. Scientists said it’s responsible for the strong shaking that people felt and there has been research going on to uncover more about it. Suzanne Hecker, a research geologist with the USGS...
NBC Bay Area
SF-Based Artist Tells Story of Mexican Heritage Through Paintings, Sculptures
A San Francisco-based artist is telling the story of Mexican heritage through her paintings and sculptures. Ana Teresa Fernandez is most known for her piece Borrando la Frontera. In the painting, she gives the illusion of camouflaging a section of the U.S.-Mexico border. Fernandez says being a migrant herself affects...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf Tests Positive for COVID
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has tested positive for COVID-19. Justin Berton, the mayor's spokesperson, provided the following statement on Thursday:. "After experiencing symptoms and self-quarantining at home this week, Mayor Schaaf has tested positive for COVID. She’ll follow CDC guidelines before returning to public events."
NBC Bay Area
Shooting Near San Jose Airport Injures Man
Officers in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left one victim injured Saturday morning. San Jose Police Department received a call at 10:33 a.m. about the shooting in the area of Ruff Drive and Guadalupe River Trail, near the Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Gather for Memorial After Woman Dies in Police Custody in Iran
Hundreds gathered at Stanford’s White Memorial Plaza Thursday to support those silenced by a massive internet blackout in Iran, as thousands protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Amini died in custody of Iran’s morality police over strict hijab rules, while visiting Tehran. A Bay Area woman, who...
NBC Bay Area
SFPD Ups Reward to Find Those Responsible for Murder of Two People in 2016
The San Francisco Police Department is upping the reward to find the killer or killers of two people murdered in San Francisco’s Mission District more than five years ago. Lindsay McCollum and Eddie Tate were shot and killed inside a wooden box they lived in in the corner of 16th Street and South Van Ness Avenue on Dec. 16, 2016.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigating 2 Brush Fires Set at People's Park Construction Site
Police in Berkeley are investigating two brush fires that were set Friday at a housing construction site at People's Park. Police are investigating the incident, which occurred Friday at around 10:45 p.m., as arson. An unknown suspect set the two brush fires, which occurred in the center area of the...
NBC Bay Area
Second Poisoning Death Prompts Suit Against San Mateo Assisted Living Facility
A second Atria Park resident in San Mateo, one of three who unknowingly drank cleaning fluid served to them as cranberry juice back in August, has died. His family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit accusing the assisted living facility, Atria Park of San Mateo, of understaffing, elder abuse and negligence.
