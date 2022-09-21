Read full article on original website
Residents in Johnson City recognized for National Centenarian Day
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Today the Abundant Christian Living Community in Johnson City celebrated National Centenarian Day. There were five residents who range in age from 100-106 that were recognized by the Century Club of Northeast Tennessee. During the celebration, they received a certificate and a letter of...
Bristol Salvation Army sees increase in people utilizing shelter and resources
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The public camping ban is now in effect in Bristol, Virginia, making it a Class 4 misdemeanor for any person within the city to camp on city owned streets, sidewalks, alleys or other public rights of way. At the same time, the Bristol Salvation Army...
Alzheimer's Tennessee raises Silver Alert awareness at Bristol Walmart
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping save lives and raising awareness about Silver Alerts -- that's the goal of Alzheimer's Tennessee 500 Statewide Race to make Alzheimer's a Memory. The race started Tuesday in Memphis, with a purple pace car making a 500 mile trip across the state. It stopped...
The United Way of Greater Kingsport Presented the results of their 2022 campaign
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The United Way of Greater Kingsport held a presentation this morning to present the results of their 2022 campaign. The campaign kicked off in August with a goal of $3 million dollars to be raised by the middle of November. So far, more than $1.4...
Highway marker unveiled at site of Wise County lynching
APPALACHIA, V.a. (WCYB) — In 1920, a black coal miner named Dave Hurst was lynched by a white mob in the Kent Junction area of Wise County. A special highway marker was dedicated to Hurst Saturday. It was placed along Old Highway 23 by the Wise County and City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition.
Saylors leads ground game, ETSU routs Robert Morris 45-3
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns, East Tennessee State rolled up 297 yards on the ground and the Buccaneers routed Robert Morris 45-3 on Saturday. The Buccaneers (2-2) scored 42 points in the first half and piled up 307 total yards, 451 for the game....
Washington County, Virginia deputy performs CPR at business to help save life
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A Washington County, Virginia, deputy helped save a person's life by performing CPR after responding to a rescue call at a business this week. Deputy Heldreth was close to the area and was the first to arrive on scene following the rescue call. The...
More than $2M in federal funds awarded for water projects in Southwest Virginia
More than $2 million in federal funding has been awarded to improve water service in Southwest Virginia. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday. One million dollars in funding was awarded for Project Jonah water and sewer improvements. Project Jonah will be the world's "largest vertically integrated indoor aquaculture facility," according to an announcement made in 2020. The facility will be located at the border of Tazewell County and Russell County and is expected employ more than 200 people.
Man struck with arrow at West Andrew Johnson Highway bar
A man was struck with an arrow at a bar Saturday morning on West Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville Police say. It happened just before 2:30 Saturday morning. The victim said he was standing outside the bar when he felt pain in his knee. The arrow did not penetrate the skin...
New technical program to launch in Smyth County
SMYTH COUNTY, V.a (WCYB) — A new program called 'Project Learn' is set to launch in Smyth County. Project Learn gives students attending Wytheville Community College the ability to advance their careers in blue-collar industries. We need more workers. We have a lot jobs that are announced that are...
Camp firefly to help children and teenagers overcome grief
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping hurting hearts, that was the goal at camp held Saturday at Warriors State Park. Camp Firefly is a one day event for kids of all ages from Ballad Health that helps children and teenagers cope with the loss of a loved one. Kids and...
Toxic chemical spills into Clinch River following tanker leak in Russell County
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: A toxic chemical spilled into the Clinch River following a tanker leak in Russell County Wednesday, according to officials. Virginia State Police responded to an incident Wednesday where the tank of a tanker-truck went off the side of the road in the 4800 block of Heralds Valley Road at 11:32 a.m.
Rebecca's Rescue Spotlight
Here are the rescue pets Rebecca Pepin is featuring in her Rescue Spotlight this week. We’ve included phone numbers to call if you’re interested in adopting. Greene County, TN Animal Control, Please call (423) 798-1777 to claim (Hours 8-4) or call (423) 639-4771 for information on adopting or rescue (Hours 12 to 3 Tuesday through Saturday).
Virginia Middle School receives full accreditation
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Middle School is once again fully accredited for the first time since 2014. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools told News 5, the school had been conditionally accredited for the past couple of years -- and for the first time since 2011, every school in the division is fully accredited.
Ballad Health Hospice hosting event for children dealing with grief
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ballad Health Hospice will be hosting a special event for those with hurting hearts. Camp Firefly is a free, one-day event for grieving children, teenagers, and their families. Campers ages 4-17 are placed in groups divided by age, to address their feelings of grief, remember their loved ones through memory-focused activities and learn healthy coping skills.
COVID-19 pandemic results in lessons learned for other viruses
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The CDC is now reporting a medium level of COVID-19 transmission in Sullivan County. "It's all about prevention and taking care of each other." That's advice from Dr. Stephen May, Sullivan County's medical director. As we head into flu season, Dr. May says COVID-19...
Forensic pathologist believes Evelyn Boswell died from asphyxia, had foil in mouth
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A forensic pathologist testified Friday in Sullivan County that she believes Evelyn Boswell died from asphyxia. Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan was called by the state to testify, and believes that Evelyn died by asphyxia with 4 different mechanisms present. It is believed that Evelyn was upside down in a trash can and suffocated by a blanket and aluminum foil.
