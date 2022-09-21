ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wcyb.com

Residents in Johnson City recognized for National Centenarian Day

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Today the Abundant Christian Living Community in Johnson City celebrated National Centenarian Day. There were five residents who range in age from 100-106 that were recognized by the Century Club of Northeast Tennessee. During the celebration, they received a certificate and a letter of...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Alzheimer's Tennessee raises Silver Alert awareness at Bristol Walmart

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping save lives and raising awareness about Silver Alerts -- that's the goal of Alzheimer's Tennessee 500 Statewide Race to make Alzheimer's a Memory. The race started Tuesday in Memphis, with a purple pace car making a 500 mile trip across the state. It stopped...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Highway marker unveiled at site of Wise County lynching

APPALACHIA, V.a. (WCYB) — In 1920, a black coal miner named Dave Hurst was lynched by a white mob in the Kent Junction area of Wise County. A special highway marker was dedicated to Hurst Saturday. It was placed along Old Highway 23 by the Wise County and City of Norton Community Remembrance Coalition.
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Saylors leads ground game, ETSU routs Robert Morris 45-3

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns, East Tennessee State rolled up 297 yards on the ground and the Buccaneers routed Robert Morris 45-3 on Saturday. The Buccaneers (2-2) scored 42 points in the first half and piled up 307 total yards, 451 for the game....
MOON, PA
wcyb.com

More than $2M in federal funds awarded for water projects in Southwest Virginia

More than $2 million in federal funding has been awarded to improve water service in Southwest Virginia. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday. One million dollars in funding was awarded for Project Jonah water and sewer improvements. Project Jonah will be the world's "largest vertically integrated indoor aquaculture facility," according to an announcement made in 2020. The facility will be located at the border of Tazewell County and Russell County and is expected employ more than 200 people.
VIRGINIA STATE
wcyb.com

Man struck with arrow at West Andrew Johnson Highway bar

A man was struck with an arrow at a bar Saturday morning on West Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville Police say. It happened just before 2:30 Saturday morning. The victim said he was standing outside the bar when he felt pain in his knee. The arrow did not penetrate the skin...
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

New technical program to launch in Smyth County

SMYTH COUNTY, V.a (WCYB) — A new program called 'Project Learn' is set to launch in Smyth County. Project Learn gives students attending Wytheville Community College the ability to advance their careers in blue-collar industries. We need more workers. We have a lot jobs that are announced that are...
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Camp firefly to help children and teenagers overcome grief

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping hurting hearts, that was the goal at camp held Saturday at Warriors State Park. Camp Firefly is a one day event for kids of all ages from Ballad Health that helps children and teenagers cope with the loss of a loved one. Kids and...
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Rebecca's Rescue Spotlight

Here are the rescue pets Rebecca Pepin is featuring in her Rescue Spotlight this week. We’ve included phone numbers to call if you’re interested in adopting. Greene County, TN Animal Control, Please call (423) 798-1777 to claim (Hours 8-4) or call (423) 639-4771 for information on adopting or rescue (Hours 12 to 3 Tuesday through Saturday).
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Virginia Middle School receives full accreditation

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Middle School is once again fully accredited for the first time since 2014. Bristol, Virginia Public Schools told News 5, the school had been conditionally accredited for the past couple of years -- and for the first time since 2011, every school in the division is fully accredited.
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

Ballad Health Hospice hosting event for children dealing with grief

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ballad Health Hospice will be hosting a special event for those with hurting hearts. Camp Firefly is a free, one-day event for grieving children, teenagers, and their families. Campers ages 4-17 are placed in groups divided by age, to address their feelings of grief, remember their loved ones through memory-focused activities and learn healthy coping skills.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

COVID-19 pandemic results in lessons learned for other viruses

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The CDC is now reporting a medium level of COVID-19 transmission in Sullivan County. "It's all about prevention and taking care of each other." That's advice from Dr. Stephen May, Sullivan County's medical director. As we head into flu season, Dr. May says COVID-19...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Forensic pathologist believes Evelyn Boswell died from asphyxia, had foil in mouth

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A forensic pathologist testified Friday in Sullivan County that she believes Evelyn Boswell died from asphyxia. Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan was called by the state to testify, and believes that Evelyn died by asphyxia with 4 different mechanisms present. It is believed that Evelyn was upside down in a trash can and suffocated by a blanket and aluminum foil.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

