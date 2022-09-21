Read full article on original website
High School Football Scores: Week 5
Week 5 of high school football is underway in north central West Virginia. We will post score updates as we get them in this story through the night.
Game of the Week: Parkersburg @ Cabell Midland
It's week five of the West Virginia high school football season, and this week our 13 Sports Zone Game of the Week was Parkersburg at Cabell Midland.
Week 6 HS Football Scoreboard
River Valley 64, Pleasant 7 Highland 42, Marion Harding 28 Hardin Northern 41, Elgin 35 Centerburg 47, Cardington 14 ...
This is Home: Cassie Bowsher makes history as the first female player to score for Ravenswood football team
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - Cassie Bowsher is a senior at Ravenswood High School. She has good grades and is a part of the National Honor Society and the Future Farmers of America club at school. Not only is she the captain of the lady Red Devils soccer team, but she’s also the placekicker for the football team. She said she barely did any sports while growing up.
US 250 in Marion County is temporarily closing, again
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced another road closure on U.S. 250 in Marion County, which will start just days after the end of the current closure.
Prep Football: Bluefield notches first win at Richlands
Richlands, Va – Bluefield jumped out to a 20-3 lead and never looked back, earning a 26-10 victory over Richlands, Va., the first of the season for the Beavers, Friday at Ernie Hicks Stadium. Gerrard Wade opened the scoring with a 69-yard run with Caleb Fuller adding to it...
Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
$50,004 Powerball Ticket Sold in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,004 was purchased at Four Corners Club on Pedal Car Drive in Inwood, W.Va. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. This same ticket also featured a $4 win, meaning another play of just the Power Ball or the Power Ball and one number was matched.
Huntington prepares to see influx of visitors with Charleston’s Capital Sports Center project
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A plan to build an $80 million indoor sports complex in Charleston will generate a ripple effect of increased visitors in nearby cities like Huntington. Tyson Compton, president of the Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the city is preparing for more traveler spending at hotels and restaurants when the Capital Sports Center is complete in the next two years.
2022-23 WVU Men's Basketball Schedule
The Big 12 and WVU released the 2022-23 Mountaineer men's basketball schedule
Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season.
Wednesday NKY sports round-up: Scott volleyball downs Brossart; Lightning, rain cancels girls soccer games
The Scott Eagles (17-5) opened 37th District action with a convincing 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-21) win over the Bishop Brossart Mustangs (12-9). Scott had four aces, 33 kills, 12 blocks and 69 digs overall. Freshman Milyn Minor had two aces, five blocks, 14 digs and 13 kills with senior Makaylah Mitchell putting together 12 kills and three blocks. Junior Brooke Balsley had three blocks and senior Audrey Griffin had 22 digs.
