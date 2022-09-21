Read full article on original website
Indiana woman blames 'sudden heat' during appeal for strangulation of stepdaughter
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana woman was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering her 10-year-old stepdaughter. Amanda Carmack’s defense asked the Indiana Supreme Court to change her charges from murder to manslaughter. The appeal was made to challenge “whether sufficient evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that she did not act in ‘sudden heat’ when she killed the victim,” according to reports.
Suspect arrested for Warren County Dunkin' store robbery
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Warren County deputies said they tracked down the man they believed robbed a Dunkin' earlier this month. Investigators say a man driving a white 2020 Chevy Silverado truck pulled up to the Dunkin' on Kings Mills Road in Deerfield Township at about 5:30 in the morning on Sept. 12. He ordered a sandwich. When he pulled up to the window, he pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the clerk.
South Carolina couple charged in death of 4-month-old baby, authorities say
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A South Carolina mother and her boyfriend have been charged after the death of a 4-month-old baby was determined to be a homicide, according to authorities. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said a hospital staff reported the infant had been transported to the hospital by...
Pizzeria chain bakes marijuana into the dough
DETROIT, Mich. (WKRC) - A pizzeria has started baking marijuana into their pies. Pink Panties Pizza has locations in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and Indiana, but only the Detroit location offers pizza with THC baked into the dough. Only Michigan offers the pizza because marijuana has been legalized in that state.
Study: Kentucky is one of top 5 "unhappiest" states, Ohio & Indiana aren't far behind
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study by a financial-advice website found that folks in the Tri-State aren’t too happy. WalletHub put out its annual list of the “happiest” states in America, comparing all 50 states across 30 different metrics to determine its findings. None of Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana were in the top half: Indiana was ranked No. 37, Ohio was one spot behind and Kentucky was near the bottom at No. 47.
2 bundles of joy: Sisters give birth 9 minutes apart
NORMAN, Okla. (KWTV/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - One Oklahoma family has their hands full after welcoming not one but two bundles of joy on the same day. It’s something out of a movie. "I jokingly said it would be like a Father of the Bride Part II scene you know with...
