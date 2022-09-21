Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Motorcycle Accident in Pomfret Sends Three to the Hospital
Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Pomfret. It happened around 6:30 on Route 169 near Fox Hill Road and involved a car and a motorcycle. State Police say one person was flown to a nearby hospital, while two others were transported by ambulance.
2 Mass. residents killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Conn.
A car traveling in the wrong direction on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut Friday morning crashed with a tractor-trailer head-on and resulted in the death of two 25-year-old Massachusetts residents, police said. Connecticut State Police identified the victims killed in the crash as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
ABC6.com
Crash on I-95 leaves car mangled, sends 1 to hospital
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Greenwich Firefighters Association said Saturday that a person had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95. The association explained that the crash happened at about 3 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway by Exit 7.
Man, Woman -- Both Age 25 -- Killed In Wrong-Way Windsor Crash
A 25-year-old man and woman were killed after crashing into another vehicle while allegedly driving in the wrong direction on I-91. The crash took place in Hartford County around 12:35 a.m., Friday, Sept. 23 in Windsor. According to the Connecticut State Police, A Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on I-91...
Danielson woman killed in Killingly crash
KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Danielson was killed in a crash on Westcott Road in Killingly Wednesday afternoon, according to state police. The collision was reported just after 2 p.m. Police stated that a Chevrolet Blazer was traveling eastbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road in Killingly. A second vehicle, […]
NBC Connecticut
2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-91 in Windsor
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash that closed Interstate 91 North in Windsor for more than six hours Friday morning. State police say a car was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 when it crashed head-on into another vehicle just south of Exit 38. The crash...
NBC Connecticut
North Haven Police Investigating Pair of Robberies
Police are trying to identify the person that robbed two gas stations in North Haven Friday night. According to officials, the first robbery occurred around 8:30 at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. Police say a masked man held a knife to an employee's neck and demanded that they...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Killed in Killingly Crash
A 78-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Killingly on Wednesday. The two-car accident happened at about 2:10 p.m. on Westcott Road near Mashentuck Road, according to state police. Investigators say a Hyundai Accent crossed the yellow line on Westcott Road and hit Chevy Blazer head-on. The crash killed,...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Seeking to ID Man Found Dead Near Beacon Falls Train Tracks
Connecticut State Police are investigating after a body was found near the train tracks in Beacon Falls Friday night. The discovery was made around 7 p.m. about a half mile away from the train station by two bystanders, who were walking in the area. State police said they initially responded...
Driver arrested for striking Manchester police officer
Manchester police arrested the driver who took off after striking an officer Friday afternoon.
Eyewitness News
State police make firearm, drugs arrest after traffic stop on I-84 in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – State police made a firearm and drugs arrest after a traffic stop on I-84 west in Hartford Wednesday night. Troopers stopped a driver who was swerving in the area of Exit 44. State police identified the driver as Steven Samuels, 32, of New Britain. Samuels...
NBC Connecticut
Three Charged in Intentional Hit-and-Run That Critically Injured Naugatuck Man: Police
Naugatuck police have arrested three people in connection with a hit-and-run that left a man in critical condition in July. Police said Brandon Guth tried to stop suspects from breaking into his truck in the early morning hours of July 12 when the suspects sped away, intentionally hitting him. Guth...
Register Citizen
Memorial for 20-year old Guilford man who was killed in motorcycle accident grows
GUILFORD — Bronze daisies, sunflowers, carnations, pink and yellow roses blanketed two picnic tables outside the Mobil gas station at 500 Boston Post Road Wednesday to pay respects to Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, who died in a motorcycle accident. Halabi was killed Sept. 19 when he lost control of...
Man Found With Loaded Revolver, 2 Pounds Of Marijuana During Hartford Traffic Stop, Police Say
A 32-year-old man was charged after police said he was found in possession of a loaded revolver, more than a kilogram of marijuana, and illegal mushrooms during a traffic stop in Connecticut. The incident happened on I-84 westbound in Hartford on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Connecticut State Police said. Troopers saw...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Shot Multiple Times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford: PD
An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 90 Sisson Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. While at the scene, police were...
Springfield man hits police cruiser, 2 vehicles during car chase
Springfield Police Officers arrested suspect after he crashed into a police cruiser and two parked vehicles on Wednesday.
Register Citizen
Driver killed after car hits tree in Watertown, police say
WATERTOWN — A driver died in a one-car crash Tuesday, police said. The person, whose name has not been released by police, was headed south on Litchfield Road, near Plungis Road, around 11 a.m. when the car went off the road and struck a tree, Detective Mark Conway said. No one else was in the vehicle.
Police: 25-year-old Plainfield man kidnapped woman, assaulted her over 3 days
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 25-year-old Plainfield man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly kidnapped and beat a woman, police announced Thursday. According to police, officers heard on Aug. 25 that Matteo Ortiz had kidnapped the woman after the victim escaped and flagged down a caller. She was found hiding in a wooded area. […]
Eyewitness News
Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
fox61.com
'It is a devastating situation' | Naugatuck hit and run suspect arraigned; victim not expected to fully recover
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — The man Naugatuck police say was responsible for a July hit and run that left the victim with life threatening injuries has been arrested and he is someone with quite the arrest history. The girlfriend of the victim, Brandon Guth, 42, of Naugatuck, tells FOX61 as...
