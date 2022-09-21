ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Motorcycle Accident in Pomfret Sends Three to the Hospital

Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Pomfret. It happened around 6:30 on Route 169 near Fox Hill Road and involved a car and a motorcycle. State Police say one person was flown to a nearby hospital, while two others were transported by ambulance.
POMFRET, CT
ABC6.com

Crash on I-95 leaves car mangled, sends 1 to hospital

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Greenwich Firefighters Association said Saturday that a person had to be taken to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 95. The association explained that the crash happened at about 3 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway by Exit 7.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
WTNH

Danielson woman killed in Killingly crash

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Danielson was killed in a crash on Westcott Road in Killingly Wednesday afternoon, according to state police. The collision was reported just after 2 p.m. Police stated that a Chevrolet Blazer was traveling eastbound on Westcott Road in the area of Mashentuck Road in Killingly. A second vehicle, […]
KILLINGLY, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on I-91 in Windsor

Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash that closed Interstate 91 North in Windsor for more than six hours Friday morning. State police say a car was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-91 when it crashed head-on into another vehicle just south of Exit 38. The crash...
NBC Connecticut

North Haven Police Investigating Pair of Robberies

Police are trying to identify the person that robbed two gas stations in North Haven Friday night. According to officials, the first robbery occurred around 8:30 at the Shell Gas Station on Maple Avenue. Police say a masked man held a knife to an employee's neck and demanded that they...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Killed in Killingly Crash

A 78-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Killingly on Wednesday. The two-car accident happened at about 2:10 p.m. on Westcott Road near Mashentuck Road, according to state police. Investigators say a Hyundai Accent crossed the yellow line on Westcott Road and hit Chevy Blazer head-on. The crash killed,...
KILLINGLY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Shot Multiple Times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford: PD

An 18-year-old was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sisson Avenue in Hartford. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 90 Sisson Ave. at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Responding officers found evidence of gunfire in the area. While at the scene, police were...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Driver killed after car hits tree in Watertown, police say

WATERTOWN — A driver died in a one-car crash Tuesday, police said. The person, whose name has not been released by police, was headed south on Litchfield Road, near Plungis Road, around 11 a.m. when the car went off the road and struck a tree, Detective Mark Conway said. No one else was in the vehicle.
WATERTOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night

WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
WATERTOWN, CT

