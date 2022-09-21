Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’ and ‘1883’ Actor Lands New Role on Huge NBC Show
A familiar face from Yellowstone is making their way to a new NBC show. Martin Sensmeier is joining season two of La Brea. Sensmeier, who portrays Martin in Yellowstone, will join the cast of La Brea as Taamet. The drama show revolves around: “When a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles at the site of the La Brea Tar Pits and Wilshire Boulevard, hundreds of people, vehicles and buildings (including the distinctive Petersen Automotive Museum) are pulled into its depths. The survivors find themselves trapped in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they must band together to survive.”
There are set to be big changes in House of the Dragon Episode 6 as we're set for a major time leap that will take us a full decade after the fifth episode's disastrous royal wedding. That means new actors will be taking over the roles of some main characters including the children of King Viserys I Targaryen. The preview has finally revealed Prince Aegon II Targaryen as a teenager but the real surprise is the young actor's connection to Doctor Who!
