ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOMU

Columbia police chief graduates from FBI Academy

COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies to receive the graduate distinction.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

CPS board members discuss legislative priorities for next school year

The Columbia School Board reviewed legislative priorities for the 2022-2023 school year in a work session Thursday. They raised possible changes in priorities around student transportation and federal and state COVID-19 funding. Member Jeanne Snodgrass asked that the board consider seeking an exemption to school transportation legislation that would allow...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Sept. 24

Initial hearings for lawsuits challenging Missouri's voter ID law occur in Jefferson City. The lawsuits specifically target Missouri's voter ID law. The law requires Missouri voters to show photo identification at polling locations in order to cast their ballots. This went into law on Aug. 28, two months before the November election.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Missouri Department of Natural Resources celebrates Clean Energy Week

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation Friday declaring Sept. 26-30 as Clean Energy Week in Missouri. In this proclamation, Gov. Parson takes note of the clean energy industry's growth and employment of over 51,000 Missourians. The annual celebration of clean energy will be a week-long recognition...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
Elections
Jefferson City, MO
Government
Jefferson City, MO
Society
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Government
KOMU

City of Columbia hosts 11th annual Operation Clean Neighborhoods event

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is hosting its 11th Operation Clean Neighborhoods event on Friday. This is the first time the event will be held since September 2019, when pandemic restrictions put group events on hold. Neighborhood services manager Leigh Kottwitz said the event is beneficial for both city...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

American Cancer Society holds Relay for Life at Cosmo Park

COLUMBIA - The American Cancer Society held its Relay for Life of Boone County on Friday evening at Dexheimer Shelter at Cosmo Park. KOMU 8 spoke with a 15-year cancer survivor, Melissa Wilhite. Wilhite also owns a cheer gym in Columbia. Wilhite's gymnast's were supposed to perform at Relay for Life on Friday but rain delayed their performance.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Local#Lincoln University#Scruggs University Center#The Rally To Action
KOMU

Regional Red Cross chapter deploying volunteers to Puerto Rico and Alaska

The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas has deployed nine volunteers to Puerto Rico to support victims of Hurricane Fiona. Additional volunteers have been sent to western Alaska in response to Typhoon Merbok and to the West Coast to provide aid to those affected by wildfires, according to a Wednesday news release from the Red Cross.
ALASKA STATE
KOMU

Columbia's very first Pride Fest Parade happens Sunday

COLUMBIA- Columbia has hosted Pride Fest before, but for the very first time a parade is happening on Sunday, along with other events throughout the day on Saturday. The parade starts at Tenth and Park Avenue and will turn right on E. Broadway, ending on Seventh Street. Center Project President...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Warrants pending after Audrain Community Hospital break in

MEXICO − Arrest warrants are pending for two men who allegedly broke into the Audrain Community Hospital early Wednesday morning. The Mexico Department of Public Safety said on Facebook it responded to the hospital around 1:51 a.m. Wednesday for an alarm. Officers said they found someone had entered the...
MEXICO, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NAACP
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KOMU

Columbia woman accused of threatening children with a gun

BOONE COUNTY - A Columbia woman was charged Friday after she allegedly threatened children with a gun at a local residence Wednesday. The suspect, Patrice Whitaker, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to a probable cause statement, Whitaker arrived at a residence on...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Centralia falls to Monroe City; no longer unbeaten

Centralia saw its four-game winning streak come to an end Friday with a 28-7 loss to undefeated Monroe City. Centralia (4-1), second in its class, expected a tough fight, as Monroe City is currently ranked No. 1 overall in Class 1. In the pregame radio show on KTCM, Monroe City’s Coach Charles David Kirby said his team needed to “play fast and physical,” and “focus on [them]selves.”
CENTRALIA, MO
KOMU

Hannibal routs Mexico behind 7-TD half

From the opening kickoff, Mexico struggled to keep up with Hannibal, as the Pirates found the end zone four times in a 49-8 victory. The 9th-ranked Pirates are led by star junior running back Aneyas Williams. Williams, who is currently ranked as a 4-star recruit on 24/7 Sports, has 20...
HANNIBAL, MO
KOMU

Fly Into the 40s

Lacey Reeves is a reporter, anchor and producer for KOMU 8. You can reach her by email at laceyreeves@mail.missouri.edu or find her on Twitter at @laceyjreeves.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Hands Held High

The rainy skies of the afternoon gave way to the lights over the field Friday night. One homecoming ended in massive victory, one in heart wrenching defeat. Cheer teams brought the crowds to their feet, and the play on the field kept them there. Our team of visual storytellers once...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia family grieves with a balloon release after 2019 shooting

COLUMBIA - One Columbia family held a balloon release ceremony Saturday for their loved one, Danielle Marine, who was a victim in a September 2019 shooting. The Marine family gathered at Bear Creek Park, off of Elleta Boulevard, to share a meal and celebrate Danielle’s life. According to previous...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

HIGHLIGHTS: Centralia falls to Monroe City 28-7

Centralia came into this matchup undefeated, but Monroe City handed the Panthers their first loss of the season 28-7. Monroe City's RB Ceaton Pennewell finished with all 4 of his team's touchdowns, as Centralia struggled to stop the run all night. The Panthers' undefeated season ended Friday. Week 5 of...
CENTRALIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy