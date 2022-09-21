Read full article on original website
Columbia police chief graduates from FBI Academy
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones graduated from the 283rd session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's National Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13. According to the City of Columbia, Jones was one of 285 law enforcement officers representing 49 states and 21 countries, five military organizations, and five federal and civilian agencies to receive the graduate distinction.
CPS board members discuss legislative priorities for next school year
The Columbia School Board reviewed legislative priorities for the 2022-2023 school year in a work session Thursday. They raised possible changes in priorities around student transportation and federal and state COVID-19 funding. Member Jeanne Snodgrass asked that the board consider seeking an exemption to school transportation legislation that would allow...
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Sept. 24
Initial hearings for lawsuits challenging Missouri's voter ID law occur in Jefferson City. The lawsuits specifically target Missouri's voter ID law. The law requires Missouri voters to show photo identification at polling locations in order to cast their ballots. This went into law on Aug. 28, two months before the November election.
Missouri Department of Natural Resources celebrates Clean Energy Week
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation Friday declaring Sept. 26-30 as Clean Energy Week in Missouri. In this proclamation, Gov. Parson takes note of the clean energy industry's growth and employment of over 51,000 Missourians. The annual celebration of clean energy will be a week-long recognition...
City of Columbia hosts 11th annual Operation Clean Neighborhoods event
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is hosting its 11th Operation Clean Neighborhoods event on Friday. This is the first time the event will be held since September 2019, when pandemic restrictions put group events on hold. Neighborhood services manager Leigh Kottwitz said the event is beneficial for both city...
American Cancer Society holds Relay for Life at Cosmo Park
COLUMBIA - The American Cancer Society held its Relay for Life of Boone County on Friday evening at Dexheimer Shelter at Cosmo Park. KOMU 8 spoke with a 15-year cancer survivor, Melissa Wilhite. Wilhite also owns a cheer gym in Columbia. Wilhite's gymnast's were supposed to perform at Relay for Life on Friday but rain delayed their performance.
Connecting the Community job fair brings over 20 employers and hundreds of job seekers to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Job seekers filled the gymnasium of Columbia's Armory Sports and Recreation Center for the Connecting the Community job fair Thursday afternoon. Twenty-two employers from different industries attended the fair and several employers conducted interviews on-site. Kathy Baker, the director of human resources for the City of Columbia, said...
More than 50 businesses participate in Thursday's second annual Small Business Festival
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce hosted its second annual Small Business Festival Thursday. Several hundred people attended the event which offered food, live music, and other family friendly activities. "Small business really is the soul of Columbia," Heather Hargrove, business development manager for Liberty Family Medicine, said. "We...
Fly Into the 40s gives veterans aerial view of mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - The Fly Into the 40s event at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport honors veterans with free World War II plane rides. Dream Flights provides the planes and pilots and Veterans United hosts the event that will be held on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pilot,...
Regional Red Cross chapter deploying volunteers to Puerto Rico and Alaska
The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas has deployed nine volunteers to Puerto Rico to support victims of Hurricane Fiona. Additional volunteers have been sent to western Alaska in response to Typhoon Merbok and to the West Coast to provide aid to those affected by wildfires, according to a Wednesday news release from the Red Cross.
Columbia's very first Pride Fest Parade happens Sunday
COLUMBIA- Columbia has hosted Pride Fest before, but for the very first time a parade is happening on Sunday, along with other events throughout the day on Saturday. The parade starts at Tenth and Park Avenue and will turn right on E. Broadway, ending on Seventh Street. Center Project President...
Warrants pending after Audrain Community Hospital break in
MEXICO − Arrest warrants are pending for two men who allegedly broke into the Audrain Community Hospital early Wednesday morning. The Mexico Department of Public Safety said on Facebook it responded to the hospital around 1:51 a.m. Wednesday for an alarm. Officers said they found someone had entered the...
Columbia woman accused of threatening children with a gun
BOONE COUNTY - A Columbia woman was charged Friday after she allegedly threatened children with a gun at a local residence Wednesday. The suspect, Patrice Whitaker, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. According to a probable cause statement, Whitaker arrived at a residence on...
Centralia falls to Monroe City; no longer unbeaten
Centralia saw its four-game winning streak come to an end Friday with a 28-7 loss to undefeated Monroe City. Centralia (4-1), second in its class, expected a tough fight, as Monroe City is currently ranked No. 1 overall in Class 1. In the pregame radio show on KTCM, Monroe City’s Coach Charles David Kirby said his team needed to “play fast and physical,” and “focus on [them]selves.”
Hannibal routs Mexico behind 7-TD half
From the opening kickoff, Mexico struggled to keep up with Hannibal, as the Pirates found the end zone four times in a 49-8 victory. The 9th-ranked Pirates are led by star junior running back Aneyas Williams. Williams, who is currently ranked as a 4-star recruit on 24/7 Sports, has 20...
Fly Into the 40s
Lacey Reeves is a reporter, anchor and producer for KOMU 8. You can reach her by email at laceyreeves@mail.missouri.edu or find her on Twitter at @laceyjreeves.
Hands Held High
The rainy skies of the afternoon gave way to the lights over the field Friday night. One homecoming ended in massive victory, one in heart wrenching defeat. Cheer teams brought the crowds to their feet, and the play on the field kept them there. Our team of visual storytellers once...
Columbia family grieves with a balloon release after 2019 shooting
COLUMBIA - One Columbia family held a balloon release ceremony Saturday for their loved one, Danielle Marine, who was a victim in a September 2019 shooting. The Marine family gathered at Bear Creek Park, off of Elleta Boulevard, to share a meal and celebrate Danielle’s life. According to previous...
Alex Jones admonished by judge as Sandy Hook defamation trial goes off the rails
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones tangled Thursday in an explosive courtroom exchange with an attorney for families of Sandy Hook victims who have sued him in Connecticut, prompting an admonishment from the judge and warning that they could be held in contempt if they violate court rules moving forward. The warning...
HIGHLIGHTS: Centralia falls to Monroe City 28-7
Centralia came into this matchup undefeated, but Monroe City handed the Panthers their first loss of the season 28-7. Monroe City's RB Ceaton Pennewell finished with all 4 of his team's touchdowns, as Centralia struggled to stop the run all night. The Panthers' undefeated season ended Friday. Week 5 of...
