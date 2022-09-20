ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, CA

YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Meth, fentanyl found stashed inside car in Merced

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dozens of pounds of suspected drugs were found hidden inside a car during a traffic stop in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol. After pulling over a car for a traffic violation, an officer said he noticed several things that led him to believe the driver was involved in […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Search for suspect prompts shelter-in-place order at Clovis school

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elementary school was on a shelter-in-place order while the U.S. Marshall Service searched for a wanted fugitive on Thursday afternoon, according to the Clovis Police Department. The shelter-in-place order at Cedarwood Elementary School near Herndon and Coventry avenues has since been lifted. Officials said the suspect that the marshalls had […]
KMPH.com

Search continues for wanted man near Clovis school, lockdown now lifted

CLOVIS, Calif (FOX26) — The search continues for a wanted man that took off running near a school and prompted a lockdown in Clovis. The U.S. Marshal requested the assistance of the Clovis Police Department when a wanted parolee ran from them and into a neighborhood near Cedarwood Elementary School.
YourCentralValley.com

This man is wanted for kidnapping, Merced police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 25-year-old man is wanted for kidnapping, false imprisonment, auto theft, possession of stolen property, and felony evading, according to the Merced Police Department.    Police say on July 28 around 11:34 p.m. officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the area of 8th and T St. Officers say they tried to stop […]
YourCentralValley.com

This Visalia street is going to get an upgrade

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A roadway running through Visalia will be undergoing a major transformation. On Wednesday, officials with the City of Visalia announced that they had been awarded a $4 million grant for improvements to transportation infrastructure. The grant will be going toward the city’s Riggin Widening Project, which has been scheduled for construction […]
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Logging truck tipped over headed down HWY 168

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fully loaded logging truck tipped over on Highway 168 Thursday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officers. CHP says the truck loaded with 7,800 pounds of logs was headed westbound on Highway 168 near Gooseberry Lane around 6:45 a.m.  CHP said the driver failed to negotiate the curve and […]
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot during disturbance at Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was found shot at an apartment complex near an elementary school on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 2:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Maple and Florence avenues for a disturbance at an apartment complex. A short time […]
KMPH.com

Fresno couple sleeps at restaurant nightly to ward off thieves

A Fresno restaurant owner has had it with thieves. Jennifer Wong says she and her husband are tired of break-ins at their restaurant. They say it's so bad they have to sleep there every night. FOB Seafood Fusion has become a magnet for crooks. Wong says break-ins take place mornings...
YourCentralValley.com

2 men arrested after fight at Madera bar, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after a fight broke out at a bar over the weekend, according to the Madera Police Department. On Sunday night, officers said they were called out to Mr. D’s near Gateway Drive and 9th Street for a report of an altercation involving known gang members, one of […]
YourCentralValley.com

2 men caught smuggling meth into Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested after they were caught trying to smuggle dozens of pounds of methamphetamine into Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Wednesday, September 14, officers stopped a car that was traveling from Southern California to Fresno with 30 pounds of meth. While investigating, officials said they learned […]
YourCentralValley.com

14 DUI arrests in Fresno during enforcement operation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 14 arrests were made on suspicion of DUI on September 17, during a DUI enforcement operation, according to the Fresno Police Department. Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license. The Fresno Police Department will be holding another […]
crimevoice.com

Madera Police arrest suspect in recent shooting

Originally Published By: City of Madera Police Department Facebook Page. “This last month Officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue. As the investigation developed, 43-year-old Arthur Contreras was identified as the suspect in this case. During this weekend nightshift, Patrol Officers conducted a traffic stop...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Three Killed in Crash Involving Flatbed Truck in Fresno County

On Sunday, September 18, 2022, three parties were killed in a crash involving a flatbed truck in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol reported. The two-vehicle accident took place on Floral Avenue and Cedar Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m., officials said. Details on the Two-Vehicle Crash in Fresno County That...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

