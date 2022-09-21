A familiar face from Yellowstone is making their way to a new NBC show. Martin Sensmeier is joining season two of La Brea. Sensmeier, who portrays Martin in Yellowstone, will join the cast of La Brea as Taamet. The drama show revolves around: “When a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles at the site of the La Brea Tar Pits and Wilshire Boulevard, hundreds of people, vehicles and buildings (including the distinctive Petersen Automotive Museum) are pulled into its depths. The survivors find themselves trapped in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they must band together to survive.”

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO