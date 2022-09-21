ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?

Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
Braves: Matt Olson’s comments about recent slump are worrying

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is enduring the worst slump of his life. In fact, it’s not all that close. Said slump could only come at a worse time if it were the postseason. Thankfully for the Braves, Olson has a little over a week to figure things out. Good luck!
Braves have no one but themselves to blame for Ronald Acuña Jr. issues

The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players in the lineup. The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players to an injury. Slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the third game in a row, and the Braves are to blame for bringing him back before he was fully healed.
Latest Aaron Judge free agent rumors amid home run record chase

As Aaron Judge chases down Roger Maris’ American League home run record, it’s important to remember the Yankees star will be a free agent this offseason. Judge is having arguably the best individual season in MLB history — especially when you consider he’s doing so clean — as he nears Maris’ home run record and the AL triple crown. Frankly, it’s the only season good enough to dethrone Shohei Ohtani as AL MVP.
Eagles vs. Commanders Prediction: Expect Offensive Regression From NFC East Opponents

Week 3 of the NFL will feature two matchups between NFC East opponents. The first of which will be a showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. The Eagles are coming off a huge win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, and are now one of the top favorites to win the NFC. FanDuel Sportsbook has Philadelphia's odds set as the second shortest to win the conference, tied with the Green Bay Packers at +500.
Braves rotation takes major hits heading into the postseason

The Braves pitching rotation is suffering some losses as the MLB playoffs draw near. The Atlanta Braves are doing what they can to position themselves in the best way possible for the MLB Playoffs. With some hits to their pitching rotation, they’ll need all the advantages they can get to increase their chances of repeating last year’s World Series win.
Watch: Gerrit Cole, Aaron Boone ejected as Yankees blow lead

Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole melted down against the Red Sox, getting ejected for arguing a call, and manager Aaron Boone went down with him. Friday night was supposed to be all about Aaron Judge looking for his 61st home run of the season, which would tie Roger Maris’ AL home run record.
