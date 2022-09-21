Read full article on original website
Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?
Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
Braves: Matt Olson’s comments about recent slump are worrying
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is enduring the worst slump of his life. In fact, it’s not all that close. Said slump could only come at a worse time if it were the postseason. Thankfully for the Braves, Olson has a little over a week to figure things out. Good luck!
Braves have no one but themselves to blame for Ronald Acuña Jr. issues
The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players in the lineup. The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players to an injury. Slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the third game in a row, and the Braves are to blame for bringing him back before he was fully healed.
Latest Aaron Judge free agent rumors amid home run record chase
As Aaron Judge chases down Roger Maris’ American League home run record, it’s important to remember the Yankees star will be a free agent this offseason. Judge is having arguably the best individual season in MLB history — especially when you consider he’s doing so clean — as he nears Maris’ home run record and the AL triple crown. Frankly, it’s the only season good enough to dethrone Shohei Ohtani as AL MVP.
Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina had best reaction to Albert Pujols’ 700th home run
Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina had a great reaction to Albert Pujols’ 700th home run on a historic night in Los Angeles. It just had to come against the Dodgers. Pujols made history, hitting his 699th and 700th home runs in Los Angeles, the place where he learned to love the game again, as he would profess in his postgame press conference.
Former Florida State star signs with New York Knicks
The former Seminole was a double-digit scorer in the G-League last season.
New York Knicks Fill Final Roster Spot Ahead Of Training Camp
The New York Knicks announced Wednesday night that they had signed M.J. Walker to fill their 20th roster spot ahead of the start of training camp next week.
Atlanta Hawks Bringing Back Former Player
The Atlanta Hawks signed free agent Armoni Brooks to an Exhibit 10 contract. The 24-year-old shooting guard played for the Hawks G League team in 2019.
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
According to NBATradeReport, the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading for Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns.
Hawks Sign Former Rockets And Raptors Player
According to Brad Rowland, the Atlanta Hawks have signed Armoni Brooks to a training camp deal. Brooks previously played for the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.
Eagles vs. Commanders Prediction: Expect Offensive Regression From NFC East Opponents
Week 3 of the NFL will feature two matchups between NFC East opponents. The first of which will be a showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders. The Eagles are coming off a huge win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football, and are now one of the top favorites to win the NFC. FanDuel Sportsbook has Philadelphia's odds set as the second shortest to win the conference, tied with the Green Bay Packers at +500.
New York Knicks Add 6-foot-9 Forward To Roster
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Nuni Omot.
Saints vs. Panthers Prediction: Trust Defenses More Than Quarterbacks
New Orleans and Carolina, both coming off losses, get an opportunity to bounce back in a big way this week – with a divisional game on the line. The Saints kept it close with Tom Brady and the Bucs for as long as they could, but Jameis Winston’s interceptions sealed the deal for Tampa Bay.
New York Knicks Announce That They Waived 2 Players
On Friday, the New York Knicks announced that they have waived M.J. Walker and Quinton Rose.
REPORT: The Brooklyn Nets Could Potentially Sign This NBA Champion?
According to Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports, "Dwight Howard's name is still buzzing amongst Brooklyn Nets brass". Howard played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Braves rotation takes major hits heading into the postseason
The Braves pitching rotation is suffering some losses as the MLB playoffs draw near. The Atlanta Braves are doing what they can to position themselves in the best way possible for the MLB Playoffs. With some hits to their pitching rotation, they’ll need all the advantages they can get to increase their chances of repeating last year’s World Series win.
Lakers Rumors: Fresh Intel On Free Agent Lakers Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard
Update on a potential destination for this Hall of Fame duo.
Former Brooklyn Nets Player Signs With New Team
Former Brooklyn Nets guard Isaiah Whitehead has signed with MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg.
Watch: Gerrit Cole, Aaron Boone ejected as Yankees blow lead
Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole melted down against the Red Sox, getting ejected for arguing a call, and manager Aaron Boone went down with him. Friday night was supposed to be all about Aaron Judge looking for his 61st home run of the season, which would tie Roger Maris’ AL home run record.
New Orleans Pelicans Sign 2 Players
On Saturday, the New Orleans Pelicans have signed John Butler and Zylan Cheatham.
