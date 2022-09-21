ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
syvnews.com

When life gives you lemons, head to Goleta's Lemon Festival | Julia McHugh

This weekend in Santa Barbara is jammed with events. The Lemon Festival and Fall Classic Car Show (actually in Goleta), Planned Parenthood’s annual Book Sale and the Quilters Guild’s Harvest of Colors Show (both at Earl Warren Showgrounds), and an innovative staging of “Romeo and Juliet” by the intriguingly titled Naked Shakes company.
GOLETA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buellton, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Alamos, CA
Buellton, CA
Society
City
Santa Ynez, CA
Santa Ynez, CA
Society
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez raising funds to honor former student-athlete Roberto Garcia Jr.

The Santa Ynez High School football players will "Go Pink" Sept. 30 in recognition of Cancer Awareness Month in a fundraiser for a local family. "Go Pink Night is a very meaningful tradition for our football family. As players, coaches and fans honor all the women and men who are fighting cancer, and we remember those special to us who have fought the battle and lost," said Santa Ynez football coach Josh McClurg. "We lost Carl Rio a few years ago, and it has hit us hard a few times within our own football family.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc to pay $263K to resolve wastewater discharge violations

The city of Lompoc has reached a tentative settlement with the Environmental Defense Center in a Clean Water Act lawsuit that claimed the city’s Regional Wastewater Reclamation Plant discharges violated its permit limitations over the past five years. EDC said, based on the city’s own reports, Lompoc has been...
LOMPOC, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Drives#Santa Ynez Valley#Blood Donations#Blood Plasma#Charity#Vitalant
syvnews.com

Photos: St. Joseph hosts Arroyo Grande in Mountain League tilt

Most of the first half Friday night was tense and frustrating for the St. Joseph football team. Arroyo Grande's offense was starting to click and the St. Joseph defense was out of sorts. The Knight offense had found some early success, but the Knights just weren't firing on all cylinders.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
syvnews.com

Letters to the Editor: No super-sized sewer in Los Olivos; Read, study, question, vote; Judges are subject to error; Would like zoning laws enforced; Renewables are only a dream

There is one surefire way to wipe out what remains of the small, quaint town of Los Olivos we know and love: build a super sewer site and an expandable open-air treatment plant on a large parcel beyond our township’s boundaries. The Los Olivos Community Services District (LOCSD), formed...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
syvnews.com

Lompoc to study free market cannabis policy, license applications remain free game for now

Commercial cannabis license applications in Lompoc remain free game for now. Members of the City Council on Tuesday stopped short of adopting a proposed moratorium on new license issuance. Instead, they voted 3-2 to spend the next six months engaging the community, cannabis industry members, city staff and legal counsel regarding issues surrounding the current free market policy.
LOMPOC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
syvnews.com

Water polo: Santa Ynez holding its own in Mountain League

The prior Thursday, the Santa Ynez boys water polo team cruised to a 16-1 non-league win against Malibu. Five days later, on Tuesday, Righetti pushed the Pirates hard. The Pirates spotted the Warriors the first two goals then rallied for a hard-fought 13-10 Mountain League win at Righetti to move to 6-6, 5-1.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Ynez girls tennis team thriving in new section, league

The Santa Ynez girls team has had to make a lot of adjustments this year. The Pirates are in a new CIF section and in a new league. Santa Ynez, along with Lompoc and Cabrillo, moved from the CIF Southern Section to the Central Section effective this school year. Santa...
SANTA YNEZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy