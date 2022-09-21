Read full article on original website
There are set to be big changes in House of the Dragon Episode 6 as we're set for a major time leap that will take us a full decade after the fifth episode's disastrous royal wedding. That means new actors will be taking over the roles of some main characters including the children of King Viserys I Targaryen. The preview has finally revealed Prince Aegon II Targaryen as a teenager but the real surprise is the young actor's connection to Doctor Who!
