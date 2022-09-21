ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

WNBF News Radio 1290

Otego Woman Dies in Car Crash

New York State Police in Oneonta are investigating a fatal crash in Otsego County. Authorities say they were called to a report of a serious one-vehicle crash on County Highway 7 in Otsego in the Town of Otego on Monday, September 16. Troopers arriving on the scene car had left...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
WHITESBORO, NY
Accidents
cnyhomepage.com

Rome man charged with multiple felonies after domestic dispute

TOWN OF AVA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office has reported that a Rome man has been charged with multiple felonies after a domestic dispute that occurred in the Town of Ava back in August. According to the Sherriff, on Wednesday, a female victim claimed that...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Police investigating brawl at Rome park

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
ROME, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

One Person Arrested After Underage Drinking Detail in Delaware County

A convenience store clerk was arrested after an Underage Drinking detail in Delaware County. The detail occurred on September 13th. According to state police, a clerk at Stewart's Shops on Lake Street in Stamford was arrested after selling alcohol to a minor. The clerk was issued an appearance ticket. Eleven...
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Person shoots animal in the head

Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland has cheapest gas in NY

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
CORTLAND, NY
WNYT

Victims hit in pellet gun attack in Gloversville

Julie Vanhorne says she was riding her bike when suddenly she heard a pop and pain her back. Immediately, she thought she had been shot by a gun. To her surprise, it was the pain from a pellet. Julie says the person who shot her was a child around the...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WKTV

Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava

AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
AVA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Delhi Man Charged with Petit Larceny and Trespass

A Delhi man was arrested on charges related to an incident that occurred in Sidney in July. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says Michael H. Vogel was arrested on charges of Petit Larceny and Trespass after an investigation into the report of a trespass on Fox Farm Road on July 6th.
DELHI, NY

