Cortland County man gets DWI after driving erratically
A Cortland County man was pulled over on September 18th for driving erratically in the Town of Cortlandville.
Otego Woman Dies in Car Crash
New York State Police in Oneonta are investigating a fatal crash in Otsego County. Authorities say they were called to a report of a serious one-vehicle crash on County Highway 7 in Otsego in the Town of Otego on Monday, September 16. Troopers arriving on the scene car had left...
WKTV
Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
NYSP: Drunk Florida man crashes stolen car in Cobleskill
A Florida man will face several charges in Cobleskill Town Court next month after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it into a ditch.
Crash between car, electric bike under investigation
Amsterdam police said the crash took place around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and Ramsey Avenue.
Hobart man arrested after domestic dispute
On September 9th, Delaware County Sheriff's Deputies responded to an ongoing domestic dispute at a residence in the Town of Stamford.
WKTV
Fire officials: Fatal medical emergency appears to have led to crash in Rome
Officials at Rome Fire Department say a fatal medical emergency likely led to a crash on North Madison Street Thursday morning. Emergency responders were called to the scene on the 1600 block around 6:40 a.m. No official cause of death has been determined, but fire officials say it appears the...
cnyhomepage.com
Rome man charged with multiple felonies after domestic dispute
TOWN OF AVA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office has reported that a Rome man has been charged with multiple felonies after a domestic dispute that occurred in the Town of Ava back in August. According to the Sherriff, on Wednesday, a female victim claimed that...
WKTV
Police investigating brawl at Rome park
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
OCSO: arrest man for forged documents
Otsego County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Ashraf Moussa, 50 of Schuyler Lake. Moussa was arrested after an investigation for forged documents and licensures.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
One Person Arrested After Underage Drinking Detail in Delaware County
A convenience store clerk was arrested after an Underage Drinking detail in Delaware County. The detail occurred on September 13th. According to state police, a clerk at Stewart's Shops on Lake Street in Stamford was arrested after selling alcohol to a minor. The clerk was issued an appearance ticket. Eleven...
Cortland County woman arrested for endangering 3 year old
On September 18th, Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance on Preble Road in the Town of Preble.
cortlandvoice.com
Person shoots animal in the head
Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
Two trespassing arrests in Delaware County
Today, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office reported two trespassing arrests that occurred in the County over the past two weeks.
whcuradio.com
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
WNYT
Victims hit in pellet gun attack in Gloversville
Julie Vanhorne says she was riding her bike when suddenly she heard a pop and pain her back. Immediately, she thought she had been shot by a gun. To her surprise, it was the pain from a pellet. Julie says the person who shot her was a child around the...
NYSP: Man arrested for rape on top of previous charges
New York State Police at Oneonta Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested Francesco Carotenuto, 56 of Schenevus. He was arrested on rape charges.
WKTV
Rome man facing several charges following physical dispute with woman in town of Ava
AVA, N.Y. – A Rome man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly choking a woman during a domestic dispute in the town of Ava last month. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says 33-year-old Robert Burke agreed to meet investigators at the Rome Police Department on North James Street on Wednesday following the investigation into the dispute, which happened at the end of August.
Driver charged for DWI after getting car stuck on front lawn of home
Saugerties police say they responded to a call on Route 212 around 1 a.m. Sunday night for a report of a vehicle that ran off the road.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delhi Man Charged with Petit Larceny and Trespass
A Delhi man was arrested on charges related to an incident that occurred in Sidney in July. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says Michael H. Vogel was arrested on charges of Petit Larceny and Trespass after an investigation into the report of a trespass on Fox Farm Road on July 6th.
