This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 4
Upsets were not on the menu last week but we’re locked in with our Week 4 college football upset picks featuring juicy conference matchups. College football fans who live for upsets were left looking up at the ceiling in dismay after this past Saturday because, even if the weekend was not short on drama, there were no true upsets to be found throughout the country. But with conference matchups starting to heat up, the college football upset picks for Week 4 are in abundance.
Texas A&M escapes another loss with the luckiest missed FG in history
Texas A&M was about to blow a nine-point lead and lose to Arkansas until a Razorbacks field goal attempt gave the Aggies one of the luckiest breaks ever. The big question about the Texas A&M Aggies as they traveled to JerryWorld in Arlington to face the rival Arkansas Razorbacks was simple: Could Max Johnson and the offense under Jimbo Fisher move the ball against a pretty poor and heavily banged-up defense?
Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary
Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
College football rankings 2022: Projected Week 5 AP Top 25 after Oklahoma upset, USC survives, Ohio State cruises
Projecting the Week 5 AP Top 25 college football rankings after a wild Saturday with Oklahoma, Texas and Miami all being upset while Ohio State rolled. It feels like the college football universe is on a see-saw right now. One week, we have a ho-hum Saturday in which everything goes as expected. Then the next week, everyone gets smacked in the face with a heavy dose of chaos. Saturday in Week 4 fell into the latter category.
Projected college football rankings after Tennessee topples Florida, Texas & Miami upset
Taking a look at the projected college football rankings after Tennessee got past Florida but Texas and Miami weren’t so lucky with upset losses. With some of the matchups on the books for Week 4, it figured that there were going to be some big shakeups in the college football rankings after Saturday. Part of that was inevitable with some ranked opponents going toe-to-toe, but others were less obvious.
Oklahoma’s playoff dreams crushed by Kansas State upset: Best memes, reactions
Kansas State has made Oklahoma’s life miserable in the past. They did it again in Week 4 with a huge upset of the Sooners. Anyone who has watched recent matchups between Kansas State and Oklahoma knew the 2022 edition of that series could be a juicy one. The Wildcats always seem to play the Sooners tough.
Ohio State, Michigan fans trolling Michigan State for Minnesota blowout
Ohio State and Michigan fans came together to troll Michigan State and Mel Tucker for getting absolutely routed by Minnesota. There aren’t many things that Ohio State and Michigan fans agree on. Laughing at Michigan State is one of them. That unifying activity got to play out on Saturday...
