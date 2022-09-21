Read full article on original website
Chyna's Unexpected Job She Held After Her Post-Wrestling Career May Open Some Eyes
Joanie "Chyna" Laurer was certainly one of most groundbreaking individuals during the WWF's "Attitude Era" in the late '90s and early 2000s. What set her apart from the other women at the time was her buff, 200-pound Amazonian physique, and her ability to go toe-to-toe with much of the male WWF roster and not looking out of place doing so.
Ronda Rousey Gives Her Pick For Who WWE's White Rabbit Is
Jefferson Airplane's "White Rabbit" has been creating intrigue in the WWE Universe lately. The psychedelic track, released in 1967, has been playing out of arena speakers during non-televised WWE events, causing fans and pundits to assume that the company is teasing the arrival of a mysterious figure. Ronda Rousey has also given her two cents on the matter, as she explained during the latest episode of "The Baddest Stream."
Jake Roberts Addresses Roman Reigns Possibly Losing WWE Title To Logan Paul
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has a new challenger on the horizon in influencer Logan Paul, one of WWE's newest signees. Paul will challenge Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi-Arabia, on November 5. With the match being just Paul's third, some are not thrilled about...
Alexa Bliss Encounters Scary Situation On Airplane
Alexa Cabrera, aka WWE's Alexa Bliss, tweeted that she was a witness to a "scary situation" involving a child on a flight Wednesday night, noting that all ended well and the child was safe thanks to the help of medical professionals onboard. "Just landed from a flight — very scary...
Why Ronda Rousey Said She Did Not Enjoy Her Royal Rumble Win
In an interview with MMA legend and UFC commentator Daniel Cormier on "The DC Check-In," "SmackDown" Superstar and UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey revealed that not only was she supposed to come back as a heel at the 2022 Royal Rumble, but she was prepared to receive the treatment Batista got at the 2014 Royal Rumble.
Sami Zayn Receives Major Promotion On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was officially welcomed into The Bloodline by "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns on the 9/23 episode of "WWE SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. Following The Bloodline's opening promo segment, Zayn asked to speak on the microphone, which seemed to upset Reigns, and specifically Jey Uso – who has had issues with Zayn parading around as a member of the stable uninvited.
WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns returns ahead of Logan Paul match at Crown Jewel
Roman Reigns is back on WWE SmackDown. The undisputed WWE universal champion returns to his kingdom ahead of a title defense against social media sensation Logan Paul at Crown Jewel in November. The action kicks off from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night.
Scotty 2 Hotty Reveals When He Became A Fan Of Pro Wrestling
Scotty 2 Hotty has been in the professional wrestling business since 1991, competing in a WWE ring every year from '91 until his 2007 release. While with WWE, Hotty won three championships, firstly winning the Light Heavyweight Championship in 2000, a title he only held for eight days. Hotty went to on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship, once alongside Grandmaster Sexay and once with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. As many do, Hotty found his way into the wrestling business after first starting as a fan, and while on the "Wrestling With Johners Podcast", he revealed when he first became a fan of professional wrestling.
Spoiler On Longtime Sting Rival Appearing At AEW Rampage Grand Slam
Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta made a surprise appearance during last night's taping of "AEW Rampage," with fans in attendance taking to Twitter to immediately spread the word. Muta emerged to lend a hand to former rival and tag team partner Sting – along with Sting's current ally Darby Allin — against the House of Black's Brody King and Buddy Matthews.
Saraya Comments On Her AEW Debut
Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made her shocking AEW debut last night on the Grand Slam edition of "Dynamite." Saraya came out to a thunderous ovation at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City and scared off Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Serena Deeb after a four-way match for the Interim AEW Women's World Championship that saw champion Toni Storm prevail over Baker, Deeb, and Athena.
Sheamus 'Will Keep Pushing' For Return Of Previous Element Of His Presentation
Sheamus is enjoying a massive run lately following his brutal match with reigning Intercontinental Champion Gunther, at WWE Clash At The Castle. While the Celtic Warrior did not get the victory, he received a standing ovation from the United Kingdom crowd. The premium live event also saw the return of Drew McIntyre's "Broken Dreams" theme song from his first WWE run, and now, Sheamus is hoping to bring back his old theme music, as well.
Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match
Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. "Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments....
Ricky Morton Is Down To Partner With His Son In Potentially Huge Tag Match
Ricky Morton believes you're only as old as you feel, or at the very least, as old as your opponent makes you look. "I'm 66 years old," Morton said on the latest episode of his "School of Morton" podcast. "When you get in the ring with somebody, they can make you look like you're 66 years old or they can make you look like you're 28 years old. It's very few in this business that are true workers."
The Undertaker Explains Mindset Behind Iconic 'Bong' In WWE Entrance Music
The Undertaker knows a thing or two about the importance of entrance music in the wrestling business. For three decades, fans knew exactly who was making their entrance at the sound of the gong. The Deadman is considered to be an all-time great and his presentation played a huge role in his success.
Triple H Reveals 'Valuable Lesson' Taught To Him By Dusty Rhodes
Paul "Triple H" Levesque recalled how the late Dusty Rhodes taught him a lesson that has stuck with him. Rhodes worked behind the scenes on the "NXT" brand as its creative director before passing away on June 11, 2015, and Levesque never forgot how crucial "The American Dream" was to the decision-making process.
Jake Roberts Gives Advice To Braun Strowman After Recent WWE Return
Wrestling fans were treated to the epic return of "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman on a recent episode of "WWE Raw," where the former Universal Champion took out several superstars involved in a tag team title contender's match. Making his presence felt in an enormous way, Strowman would slam Angelo Dawkins through the ringside announce table and send Otis flying through the ringside barrier.
MJF Names The Only Wrestling Promotion He Wouldn't Work For
MJF has no plans of stepping inside a New Japan Pro-Wrestling ring. MJF recently made his return to AEW by winning the Casino Ladder Match (under a mask) at the All Out pay-per-view. In storyline, it was explained that AEW CEO Tony Khan bumped up MJF's pay without signing him to a contract extension in order to get him to return. MJF told Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour" that he took notice of how much top stars from other companies were making in comparison to him. Although there was one company he wasn't concerned with.
Bray Wyatt Likes Old Brodie Lee Tweet As WWE Rumors Swirl
Could Bray Wyatt be making his long-awaited WWE return on tonight's "WWE SmackDown?" The cryptic hints continue to pile up. Some time last night, Wyatt liked an April 2019 tweet from the late Brodie Lee that reads "Tomorrow there will be more of us." In addition to this, a QR...
Karen Jarrett Opens Up About Jeff Jarrett Leaving WWE
Jeff Jarrett has had multiple runs with WWE, both on- and off-screen, with his most recent stint coming earlier this year when he served as Senior Vice President of Live Events. However, Jarrett departed the company just a few months after receiving the position, as he was replaced by "Road Dogg" Brian James following Triple H coming into power as WWE Chief Content Officer and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Karen Jarrett, wife of Jeff, opened up about her husband leaving WWE and whether he is working on any projects outside of the company.
Shawn Michaels Recalls Vince McMahon's Response When He Asked For WWE Release
One of the biggest moments in the history of the wrestling business was the inception of the New World Order (nWo)in World Championship Wrestling. The nWo immediately impacted the landscape of wrestling culture when Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Hulk Hogan started running wild and caused the Monday Night Wars to begin.
