ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Thousands of utility customers without power after strong storms hit Lansing area

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

Update (8 a.m. Wednesday): Most Greater Lansing utility customers who temporarily lost power Tuesday night amid thunderstorms had their service restored by the Wednesday morning.

According to DTE Energy, 99.91% of the company's utility customers who lost power had their service restored. However, some smaller outages persisted, primarily in eastern Ingham County near Williamston.

Consumers Energy reported that 99.9% of utility customers who lost service statewide had power restored, while the Lansing Board of Water and Light said one person was without power across its service area.

Tuesday night, more than 5,300 utility customers in the Lansing area were without power after thunderstorms swept through the region, downing utility lines and flooding roads.

Consumers Energy reported about 5,200 customers in Clinton, Eaton and Ingham counties were without power about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. About half of those customers were in Eaton County, according to the utility's outage map.

About 170 Lansing Board of Water & Light customers had no electrical service, according to BWL's outage map. The utility said it expected to restore power to those customers by late Tuesday night.

DTE Energy's outage map showed at least 500 customers without power in the Fowlerville area, with several smaller outages in the Webberville and Williamston areas.

Consumers and DTE did not immediately provide restoration estimates.

Lightning struck a power pole along Grand River Avenue, west of Capital Region International Airport, Clinton County authorities said.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com . Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Thousands of utility customers without power after strong storms hit Lansing area

Comments / 1

Sharon Ries
3d ago

Consumers Power is right on it. I am so thankful for them. Hats off to the Consumer Power workers. They are great. I thank each and everyone of you for taking such good care of us when the power goes put. THANK YOU TO ALL.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLNS

Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
LANSING, MI
nbc25news.com

Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Williamston, MI
Local
Michigan Industry
City
Lansing, MI
Lansing, MI
Business
City
Webberville, MI
Lansing, MI
Industry
michigan.gov

Various I-69 ramp and bridge closures begin Monday in Charlotte

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin rebuilding two ramps and a bridge's approaches as part of the ongoing $210 million investment to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County:. The approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over...
CHARLOTTE, MI
WLNS

ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

After 3 months of construction, new roundabout opens northeast of Ann Arbor

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - As summer comes to a close, so is a major construction project at an intersection northeast of Ann Arbor. On Friday afternoon, Sept. 23, a new roundabout opened after more than three months of construction at the intersection of North Territorial Road and Pontiac Trail in Salem Township, according to an announcement from the Washtenaw County Road Commission.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Area#Consumers Energy#Power Pole#Dte Energy#Grand River#Bwl
WILX-TV

Ingham County Sheriffs having problems with phone lines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is having issues with their non-emergency phone line. At around 5:40 p.m. Ingham County dispatch issued an alert saying calls to the sheriff’s office are not connecting to the dispatch center. People are advised to call 517-272-6026 for non-emergency phone calls.
WILX-TV

Jackson to help residents dispose of trash Saturday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a cleanup event scheduled Saturday in the city of Jackson. Residents can bring yard waste and general household trash to the Department of Public Works Operations Center, located on Water Street, where it will be disposed of for free. The event runs from 7...
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
WILX-TV

Lansing police, Livingston County sheriff warn residents of familiar phone scam

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Both the Lansing Police Department and the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office warned residents Friday of a phone scam. The Lansing Police Department said someone is calling people and impersonating someone with the department. The scammer is telling people there is a warrant out for their arrest or are in legal trouble and ask for a payment or gift cards to resolve the issue.
LANSING, MI
momcollective.com

Five Places in Jackson County to Frolic in Fall

Fall is almost here, and soon we will be reveling in sweatshirt weather, all things pumpkin, and watching the leaves change colors. Fall is my favorite season and I love spending as much time outside before the dreaded ‘S’ word arrives. You might not know, but Jackson County is filled with locations that transform into vibrant and colorful gems as fall progresses. As the resident Jackson County contributor here at Lansing Mom, I have rounded up my five favorite places in Jackson County to frolic in fall.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy