Brighton, MI

Brighton girls beat Northville, affirm high state cross country ranking

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
 4 days ago
BRIGHTON — Kristi Matuszewski knows that the only state cross country ranking that matters is the one that’s earned over 3.1 miles of pain-inducing competition Nov. 5 at Michigan International Speedway.

Still, having her Brighton girls ranked No. 3 in Division 1 is validation that the Bulldogs are on the right track as they hope to end the season hoisting hardware at MIS.

“It’s just a ranking,” Matuszewski said. “You’ve got to do it on the day. It’s exciting, though. I want us to have those aspirations to really perform, because that’s what we train for.”

Further validation that the Bulldogs belong with the state’s elite programs came Tuesday when they beat fifth-ranked Northville, 23-37, at Huron Meadows Metropark. They also beat Plymouth, 15-50.

“The girls rose to the occasion,” Matuszewski said. “I told them this is our biggest rival. We wanted to get out there and run a great race. I don’t really care about times. I felt they ran really, really well. I wasn’t expecting us to look that good but, hey, we’ll take it. We’re gonna keep rolling. I’m loving how deep our team is. They’re helping each other out. It’s pretty phenomenal.”

The team’s top runner, junior Carrigan Eberly, credited her teammates for helping her get out on the course and run a season-best time of 19:07.8 after missing a week because of a deep thigh bruise sustained while playing soccer.

Eberly ran the first two miles with Northville sophomore Cassie Garcia, who pulled away in the final mile to win in 18:59.0.

“I swam, race twice a week,” Eberly said. “It wasn’t great for my season, obviously, but today I felt good enough to race, and I was super thankful for that. I certainly don’t think I could have done it without the support of my teammates. My teammates are incredible. They lifted me up, quite honestly, and gave me much courage to race today.”

Matuszewski monitored Eberly closely to watch for signs that the injury might compromise her stride and result in something worse.

“I told her if the pain went up too much, I was going to pull her, because it just wouldn’t be worth it,” Matuszewski said. “It must not have, because she’s a smart runner and I was happy she was able to do that.”

Brighton and Northville’s top two runners canceled each other out, with Nikki Carothers of Brighton placing third in 19:26.7 and Northville’s Ella Christensen fourth in 19:37.3.

The race was decided by the Bulldogs’ pack of Lydia LaMarra (fifth, 20:01.6), Gabrielle Bolitho (sixth, 20:09.5) and Megan Kowalski (seventh, 20:15.8). Non-scoring runner Elle Bissett made it four straight Brighton finishers when she placed eighth in 20:24.7.

“It was definitely a good race, lots of competition,” Eberly said. “Northville is our biggest competitor and we love racing against them because of that. It was amazing. We definitely got the job done. We all did our jobs and we did what we needed to do.”

Brighton is 4-0 in the KLAA West, while Northville is 3-1.

The boys meet featured three teams ranked in the top six in Division 1, with No. 1 Northville sweeping No. 2 Plymouth, 19-40, and No. 5 Brighton, 23-34. Brighton beat Plymouth, 24-31.

“I’m happy with the way we competed,” Brighton coach Chris Elsey said. “Our kids stuck their nose in there. Both Northville and Plymouth are very good programs. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to get Northville today. Plymouth was a little bit tired, so fortunately we were able to take advantage with their short weekend. Overall, it was a pretty good day for us.”

Northville’s Brendan Herger and Plymouth’s Sean Byrnes battled up front most of the race, with Herger winning in 15:47.6 and Byrnes taking second in 15:51.4.

Brighton junior Tyler Langley was third in 16:17.4. Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Brady Matuszewski (sixth, 16:29.7), Luke Campbell (seventh, 16:38.6), Bode Cooper (10th, 16:50.6) and Dylan White (17th, 17:05.4).

As with the girls meet, the result probably decided the KLAA West champion. Northville is 4-0 and Brighton is 3-1 in the division.

“We didn’t adjust our training for this, but we still want to run well,” Elsey said. “We want to compete well any time we get great competition like this, regardless what time of year it is. You still want to have a good showing and you still want to put your best foot forward.”

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

