Healdsburg, CA

Healdsburg council to look at bollard safety options

By KATHLEEN COATES THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago
Healdsburg’s public works director will research options for improving safety and traffic control measures along the city’s bike and pedestrian trail after city leaders agreed they have concerns about the bollards that currently line the popular pathway.

The City Council on Monday discussed the presence of the bollards, metal poles meant to stop cars from traveling on the path, at the behest of Vice Mayor Ariel Kelley, who believes they are a danger to bicyclists and others in the wake of the death of well-known Santa Rosa chef Rob Reyes.

Reyes, co-owner of La Rosa Tequileria & Grille in downtown Santa Rosa, died last month after he crashed into a bollard while riding his bike along a west county trail.

“I think definitely there will be nuance to the discussion on what is appropriate to remove and keep,” said Kelley, who has argued against bollards in the past and is a cyclist who uses the trail every day. “It’s a good opportunity to improve and remove.”

City Manager Jeff Kay said the council agreed, so a planned discussion about the bollards on the Foss Creek Pathway will take place in about a month after Public Works Director Larry Zimmer returns with a report.

“We are looking at all the locations where we have bollards on paths and assessing their safety,” Zimmer said. “It might involve removing some; we need to look at them individually.”

Some users of the walking and biking trails around the county and beyond say the bollards, which also sit in the middle of trails where they intersect with traffic and are meant to stop vehicles from driving on them, can be a safety hazard.

Cyclists, in particular, have complained the poles can blend into the landscape, becoming difficult to see at certain times of the day, such as when the sun is bright or the light starts to fade. Cyclists say bright sun, as well as dappled shade, riding in groups or momentary distractions can cause them to smack into the poles.

Still, others have pointed out, it’s up to bicyclists to take personal responsibility and ride at a safe speed.

Zimmer said his staff will be talking to other agencies in the county about how they handle the type and placement of bollards along bike and pedestrian trails, as well as researching what they do in different places around the world as a standard for bollards.

“There is always the danger of motorized vehicles on the path,” he said. “It happens with some regularity — it is an issue that needs to be considered. We don’t want to just go in and remove them because of one very unfortunate accident.”

He explained that there’s more to taking out the metal poles than just pulling them out. They fit into metal collars below the ground “so they can’t be pushed around,” he said. “We would have to go down and dig up and repave. There are certain guidelines that we design these things to.”

The first segment of the trail, from Mill Street to North Street, was completed in February 2006. Segments have since been built in phases, with the most recent parts finished in February. The last two segments were constructed together and extended the path north to its current terminus, where Grove Street and Chiquita Road intersect, just north of the Healdsburg Community Center.

“We were all pretty sympathetic to the concerns,” Council member Evelyn Mitchell said of Monday’s council discussion. “She (Kelley) came up with the concern, and good for her. I look forward to Public Works’ thoughts and recommendations.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

