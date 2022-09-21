ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auchter's Art: THAT General Motors??

Please don't think that I am in any way condoning those who embrace conspiracy theories in order to explain to themselves how the world works. Especially in the past decade, this has become a chronic problem with increasingly dangerous results: human rights abuses, denied elections, insurrections. Enough said. However, in...
House OKs "Emotional Support Animal Act"

Michigan lawmakers are trying to clarify and formalize the process of getting an emotional support animal. Supporters argue passing the proposed Emotional Support Animal Act would make sure only those who need a support animal would receive a certification. Democratic state Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) said the current system needs...
Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022

Today on Stateside, reporter David Jesse of The Detroit Free Press broke down everything you need to know about the recent confusion happening at Michigan State University surrounding the current administration under President Samuel Stanley. Then, a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North explored the fate of Michigan’s last remaining herd of caribou, as well as the reasons behind its rapidly dwindling population. Plus, we heard more about the elusive white bear, a variety of black bear with a white coat, that was recently caught on video on a Michigan trail cam.
