Auchter's Art: THAT General Motors??
Please don't think that I am in any way condoning those who embrace conspiracy theories in order to explain to themselves how the world works. Especially in the past decade, this has become a chronic problem with increasingly dangerous results: human rights abuses, denied elections, insurrections. Enough said. However, in...
Coalition urges state to set ambitious target for 100% emission-free car sales by 2030
Health and environmental groups are asking the Michigan Legislature to set a target of 100% emission-free new car sales by 2030. Amy Rogghe is chair of the Michigan Electric Vehicle Alliance, one of the groups in the coalition. She says switching to EV-only sales will dramatically reduce the state's greenhouse gas emissions.
New U of M survey finds high election confidence among local Michigan officials
The University of Michigan Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy (CLOSUP) surveyed 1,856 local governments in Michigan about confidence in midterm election security. 85% of respondents said they are “very confident” that their jurisdiction’s final vote results will be accurate. That’s up from 63% in 2020.
House OKs "Emotional Support Animal Act"
Michigan lawmakers are trying to clarify and formalize the process of getting an emotional support animal. Supporters argue passing the proposed Emotional Support Animal Act would make sure only those who need a support animal would receive a certification. Democratic state Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) said the current system needs...
Stateside: Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
Today on Stateside, reporter David Jesse of The Detroit Free Press broke down everything you need to know about the recent confusion happening at Michigan State University surrounding the current administration under President Samuel Stanley. Then, a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio’s Points North explored the fate of Michigan’s last remaining herd of caribou, as well as the reasons behind its rapidly dwindling population. Plus, we heard more about the elusive white bear, a variety of black bear with a white coat, that was recently caught on video on a Michigan trail cam.
