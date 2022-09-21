Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nypressnews.com
Open streets forged a sense of community in NYC during the pandemic. Now they’re tearing one neighborhood apart
Jim Burke was tending to a stretch of the 26 tree-lined blocks in Jackson Heights where kids play, neighbors pause to chat and people gather for Zumba classes when a shout cut through the calm. “Someone in an SUV called me a c — k-sucking f—–t,” Burke recalled....
nypressnews.com
Migrant suicide at Queens homeless shelter points to profound shortfall in mental health services: “The American dream … becomes a nightmare.”
The recent suicide of a Colombian migrant at a Queens homeless shelter touched a nerve for Maria — a migrant herself who struggled with emotional trauma. Maria had been in the U.S. for months, awaiting the results of her interview for political asylum status, when her thoughts turned dark.
nypressnews.com
Class action discrimination suit alleges Manhattan hookah lounge chased away minority customers
A Manhattan class action lawsuit filed Friday charged two Black customers were refused entrance to a popular hookah lounge with a history of racial discrimination. A bouncer at the Flatiron district’s Pergola lounge asked the pair to leave this past January, declaring the manager “doesn’t let your kind of Black people in here,” according to the federal court filing. Plaintiffs Joshua Smith and Cameron Niles were initially rebuffed for dressing too casually before learning the real motivation for what occurred, the lawsuit alleged.
nypressnews.com
Old railroad track being transformed into
NEW YORK — There could be a new way to explore the outdoors in Queens. A once bustling railroad track may be turned into a park, similar to Manhattan’s High Line. As CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reported, it might not seem like much for now, but the rusted railroad bridge over Yellowstone Boulevard in Rego Park is about to get a makeover. Not only that bridge, but the entire former 3.5 mile stretch of the Rockaway Beach Branch rail line once owned by the Long Island Rail Road more than 50 years ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
Human remains found inside suitcases in Brooklyn apartment
NEW YORK – Human remains were found inside a Brooklyn apartment. Police are trying to figure out the identity of the body parts, and who is responsible for the gruesome crime. As CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reports, the body parts are believed to belong to a 22-year-old woman. Neighbors...
Comments / 1