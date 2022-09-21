Rain is set to taper off by mid-morning Thursday, leaving us with just some fog that will linger through Friday morning. Daytime highs in low to mid 70’s for most to wrap up the work week, with overnight lows that will drop into the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s. High pressure is expected to build in across the Pacific Northwest this weekend and strengthen into next week. Fall may officially be underway; however Mother Nature is set to deliver beautiful Summer like weather, featuring plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the 70’s and 80’s through at least next Thursday.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO