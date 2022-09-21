Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
National Drive Electric Week hosts event with Spokane Transit in Liberty Lake
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. – “National Drive Electric Week” will host it’s 8th annual event at the Spokane Transit Authority Park and Ride in Liberty Lake Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Whether you are interested in power and performance, efficiency, fun, functionality or style...
FOX 28 Spokane
Vehicle versus pedestrian crash near Kootenai County leaves one in hospital
KOOTENAI COUNTY, IDAHO. – The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on U.S. 95 at approximately mile post 429 that left traffic blocked both directions. ISP is saying the driver was headed southbound on U.S. 95 just crossing the Spokane Rover Bridge when he...
FOX 28 Spokane
Soutbound SR-2 lane blocked near Denison Chattaroy Road due to serious crash
CHATTAROY, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash in Chattaroy on southbound State Route 2 near Denison Chattaroy Road where serious injuries have been reported. WSP said one southbound lane is blocked and you should avoid the area. In the latest update, WSP said...
FOX 28 Spokane
Firefighters battling brush fire near Newman Lake
NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. – A brush fire has broken out by the Makenzie Conservation Area in Newman Lake. Right now, planes are landing in the lake to get water to fight the fire. We do not know how big the fire is. This is a breaking news story and...
FOX 28 Spokane
Equipment breakdown causing traffic delays in Stevens County
LOON LAKE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said an equipment breakdown is causing significant delays on US 395 in Stevens County. Right now, US 395 from milepost 193 to 196 is down to alternating traffic and flagging. WSDOT hopes open the road back up by 10 a.m.
FOX 28 Spokane
911 Outage affecting multiple counties
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Regional Emergency Communications said they are experiencing technical difficulties and 911 service might not be available. Spokane County Regional Emergency Communications says if you are having an emergency and are unable to reach 911, please hang up and call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
FOX 28 Spokane
Law enforcement responding to crash in Chattaroy near Denison Chattaroy Road
CHATTAROY, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a crash in Chattaroy on southbound State Route 2 near Denison Chattaroy Road where injuries have been reported. WSP says the road is blocked southbound and you should avoid the area. KHQ has a crew on the way.
FOX 28 Spokane
Multiple agencies put out garage turned house fire in Four Lakes
FOUR LAKES, Wash. – Multiple agencies responded to a garage turned house fire in Four Lakes on Thursday. According to Bill Dennstaedt, deputy chief for Spokane County Fire District #3, the cause of the fire is still unknown but the owner was able to get out safely. This is...
FOX 28 Spokane
Family says woman has multiple injuries following Chattaroy crash
SPOKANE, Wash – The family of one of the women hurt in a crash on Denison Chattaroy Road and US-2 said she has a broken arm, leg and other injuries. Family said Trinity Mendoza was driving on US-2 when 33-year-old Aaric Carr pulled on to the road in front of her.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 3 in connection to shooting in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. – Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries on the evening of Sept. 23, according to a release from SCSO. At about 11:40 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to reports of gunshots near the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Downriver Disc Golf Course closing for stormwater plant construction
SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane said they are closing the Downriver Disc Golf Course and TJ Meenach watercraft access area on Sept. 26 for construction of a new stormwater treatment facility. The city says the Cochran Basin Treatment Facility project will build 10 ponds that will treat...
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Spokane settles with David Novak’s family
SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019, after neighbors reported a Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
FOX 28 Spokane
Cozy up today, But don’t put the tank tops and flip flops away just yet!
Rain is set to taper off by mid-morning Thursday, leaving us with just some fog that will linger through Friday morning. Daytime highs in low to mid 70’s for most to wrap up the work week, with overnight lows that will drop into the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s. High pressure is expected to build in across the Pacific Northwest this weekend and strengthen into next week. Fall may officially be underway; however Mother Nature is set to deliver beautiful Summer like weather, featuring plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the 70’s and 80’s through at least next Thursday.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man guilty of killing Jakobe Ford sentenced to 304 months in prison
SPOKANE, Wash. – Michael Le, the man guilty of killing Jakobe Ford, has been sentenced to 304 months in prison. On top of time in prison, he will have to pay $6,620 to Ford’s family. Ford gradated from Shadle Park High School and left behind a young son.
FOX 28 Spokane
Sheriff Knezovich responds to state regarding Camp Hope
The following is a letter from Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich regarding Camp Hope addressed to the Washington Department of Transportation:. The lawlessness and public health implications caused by the current conditions of the camp at 3rd and Freya (whose more common name represents anything but hope) continues to impact one of Spokane’s most marginalized and disadvantaged communities. Clearly, WSDOT, Commerce,
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Spokane Redistricting Board seeks input on proposed changes to City Council districts
SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane Redistrict Board has released four proposed City Council district maps, and will seek public comment until Oct. 4. The board is responsible for adjusting current district boundaries based on the 2020 Census Data, and keep them them as even as possible population-wise.
FOX 28 Spokane
Dry Fly celebrates 15 years in Spokane, with drinks!
SPOKANE, WASH- If you own a small business you know how much blood, sweat, and tears go into keeping it running that’s why 15 years is worth a celebration. Today marks the 15th anniversary since Dry Fly opened its doors. “You don’t own a small business it owns you,”...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane police officer on leave following rape allegations
SPOKANE, Wash. – An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on administrative leave amid allegations he raped a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy in 2019. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Officer Andrew Richmond was placed on administrative leave in July after an anonymous letter was sent to the Sheriff’s Office detailing the sexual assault of a female deputy.
FOX 28 Spokane
Eat, Dance & Be Greek! 86th Annual Spokane Greek Fest in full swing this year
SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s time to eat, dance and be Greek! The 86th Annual Spokane Greek Fest is back in full swing starting Sept. 22 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The festival runs through Sept. 24 and will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Last year due to the pandemic Greek Fest only offered to-go food options, but this year, the festival is in full swing where people can dine-in or order to-go. There will also be traditional dances for people to watch and tours of the church available.
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife expands testing for chronic wasting disease
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFD) announced on Friday that it will be expanding its chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance program in eastern Washington’s Region 1, which includes Asotin, Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Walla Walla and Whitman counties. During this...
