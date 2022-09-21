ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Firefighters battling brush fire near Newman Lake

NEWMAN LAKE, Wash. – A brush fire has broken out by the Makenzie Conservation Area in Newman Lake. Right now, planes are landing in the lake to get water to fight the fire. We do not know how big the fire is. This is a breaking news story and...
NEWMAN LAKE, WA
Spokane, WA
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Equipment breakdown causing traffic delays in Stevens County

LOON LAKE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said an equipment breakdown is causing significant delays on US 395 in Stevens County. Right now, US 395 from milepost 193 to 196 is down to alternating traffic and flagging. WSDOT hopes open the road back up by 10 a.m.
STEVENS COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

911 Outage affecting multiple counties

SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane County Regional Emergency Communications said they are experiencing technical difficulties and 911 service might not be available. Spokane County Regional Emergency Communications says if you are having an emergency and are unable to reach 911, please hang up and call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Multiple agencies put out garage turned house fire in Four Lakes

FOUR LAKES, Wash. – Multiple agencies responded to a garage turned house fire in Four Lakes on Thursday. According to Bill Dennstaedt, deputy chief for Spokane County Fire District #3, the cause of the fire is still unknown but the owner was able to get out safely. This is...
FOUR LAKES, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Downriver Disc Golf Course closing for stormwater plant construction

SPOKANE, Wash. – The City of Spokane said they are closing the Downriver Disc Golf Course and TJ Meenach watercraft access area on Sept. 26 for construction of a new stormwater treatment facility. The city says the Cochran Basin Treatment Facility project will build 10 ponds that will treat...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

City of Spokane settles with David Novak's family

SPOKANE, Wash. – The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million the day the case was set to go to trial. David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019, after neighbors reported a Novak was shooting at them. Novak was unarmed.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Cozy up today, But don't put the tank tops and flip flops away just yet!

Rain is set to taper off by mid-morning Thursday, leaving us with just some fog that will linger through Friday morning. Daytime highs in low to mid 70’s for most to wrap up the work week, with overnight lows that will drop into the upper 30’s and low to mid 40’s. High pressure is expected to build in across the Pacific Northwest this weekend and strengthen into next week. Fall may officially be underway; however Mother Nature is set to deliver beautiful Summer like weather, featuring plenty of sunshine and daytime highs in the 70’s and 80’s through at least next Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Sheriff Knezovich responds to state regarding Camp Hope

The following is a letter from Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich regarding Camp Hope addressed to the Washington Department of Transportation:. The lawlessness and public health implications caused by the current conditions of the camp at 3rd and Freya (whose more common name represents anything but hope) continues to impact one of Spokane’s most marginalized and disadvantaged communities. Clearly, WSDOT, Commerce,
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Dry Fly celebrates 15 years in Spokane, with drinks!

SPOKANE, WASH- If you own a small business you know how much blood, sweat, and tears go into keeping it running that’s why 15 years is worth a celebration. Today marks the 15th anniversary since Dry Fly opened its doors. “You don’t own a small business it owns you,”...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane police officer on leave following rape allegations

SPOKANE, Wash. – An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) is on administrative leave amid allegations he raped a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy in 2019. According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, Officer Andrew Richmond was placed on administrative leave in July after an anonymous letter was sent to the Sheriff’s Office detailing the sexual assault of a female deputy.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Eat, Dance & Be Greek! 86th Annual Spokane Greek Fest in full swing this year

SPOKANE, Wash. – It’s time to eat, dance and be Greek! The 86th Annual Spokane Greek Fest is back in full swing starting Sept. 22 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. The festival runs through Sept. 24 and will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. Last year due to the pandemic Greek Fest only offered to-go food options, but this year, the festival is in full swing where people can dine-in or order to-go. There will also be traditional dances for people to watch and tours of the church available.
SPOKANE, WA

