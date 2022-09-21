ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, NJ

Princeton Packet

Princeton Police blotter

A Mulberry Row resident reported that the windshield of her Chevrolet Impala sedan was damaged sometime between Sept. 13-17. A 28-year-old Princeton man was apprehended on an outstanding warrant for $750 from Monroe Township following a motor vehicle stop on Snowden Lane Sept. 13. He was processed and released. An...
PRINCETON, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Hopewell Police blotter

Someone allegedly broke into a Harbourton Ridge Drive home sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 17 and stole an assortment of items valued at about $500. A man went into the Stop ‘n Shop grocery store on Denow Road and allegedly purchased items with counterfeit money. The incident occurred between Sept. 11-12.
HOPEWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Road to nowhere?

For the third consecutive month, opposition to the Glassboro Camden Line (GCL) dominated the public participation portion of a Mantua committee meeting, this one on Sept. 19. The GCL is a proposed light-rail train line projected to run from Camden to Glassboro. First introduced in 1996, the idea has been met with fierce opposition over environmental concerns and the potential for eminent domain. It is currently in the planning phase, with construction yet to begin.
MANTUA TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Trolley Car Diner stays put after attempted move, again

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Tuesday morning, the former Trolley Car Diner was supposed to move to a new location in Mt. Airy for restoration and repair but SEPTA wires put a spanner in the works. Crews are trying to move it from the current location on Germantown Avenue to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.The repair process had to already be canceled once back in August due to permit issues.It is supposed to be repaired and restored for future use."We would love to save it," Ken Weinstein, the former owner of Trolley Car Diner, said. "This diner was a special place for thousands of people and families who came here to enjoy good food with good service for almost 20 years."There is no word on a new moving date.The Trolley Car Diner closed in 2019 after a nearly 20-year run.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
centraljersey.com

centraljersey.com

Princeton, NJ
