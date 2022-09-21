Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New JerseyTravel MavenFlemington, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
Mexico's 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake was Experienced by a Mount Laurel, NJ NativeBridget MulroyMount Laurel, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel Maven
Related
Take Note Of Traffic Advisory In Atlantic County, NJ, Due To Bike Ride
If you plan on traveling in or around Atlantic County over the weekend, particularly through Mays Landing and Hamilton Township, you certainly have to take heed to this advisory. The time has come once again for the annual Bike MS: City to Shore Ride. Benefitting the National MS Society, the...
1 dead in crash involving New Jersey Transit bus, car in Cherry Hill
Authorities said the crash involved a car and a New Jersey Transit bus. Westbound lanes of Route 70 were closed at Kings Highway while crews investigated.
Princeton Police blotter
A Mulberry Row resident reported that the windshield of her Chevrolet Impala sedan was damaged sometime between Sept. 13-17. A 28-year-old Princeton man was apprehended on an outstanding warrant for $750 from Monroe Township following a motor vehicle stop on Snowden Lane Sept. 13. He was processed and released. An...
Hopewell Police blotter
Someone allegedly broke into a Harbourton Ridge Drive home sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 17 and stole an assortment of items valued at about $500. A man went into the Stop ‘n Shop grocery store on Denow Road and allegedly purchased items with counterfeit money. The incident occurred between Sept. 11-12.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore
A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
Metuchen police investigate rash of catalytic converter thefts
METUCHEN – The borough is experiencing a rash in catalytic converter thefts from vehicles. Three catalytic converter thefts from parked vehicles were reported stolen on Woodbridge Avenue and Beechwood Avenue, Newman Street and Rose Street and Halsey Street from Sept. 9-12, according to police. The catalytic converter is an...
thesunpapers.com
Road to nowhere?
For the third consecutive month, opposition to the Glassboro Camden Line (GCL) dominated the public participation portion of a Mantua committee meeting, this one on Sept. 19. The GCL is a proposed light-rail train line projected to run from Camden to Glassboro. First introduced in 1996, the idea has been met with fierce opposition over environmental concerns and the potential for eminent domain. It is currently in the planning phase, with construction yet to begin.
Newark Airport Terminal B evacuated and woman is arrested
NEWARK — A major disturbance unfolded Thursday evening at Newark Liberty International Airport as Terminal B was evacuated when a woman ran into a secure area of the airport. Port Authority police ordered everyone out of the terminal around 9:15 p.m. when Shanita Witter, 24 who had just arrived...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coming to NJ: 4 new restaurants at Quaker Bridge Mall
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this. It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall — and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10...
Driver killed, another seriously hurt in head-on crash in Atlantic County
One driver was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon in Atlantic County, authorities said. Justin Vanaman was driving his car west on Millville Avenue in Hamilton at about 12:40 p.m. when he crossed over the center line and slammed into an eastbound SUV, police said.
Middletown Township to See New Shops, Restaurants Replace Former Location of Closed Gym
The location of a shuttered gym will soon be home to an array of shops and restaurants in Middletown Township. Peg Quann wrote about the upcoming shops for the Bucks County Courier Times. Bally’s, a long-closed gym who’s building has been sitting in disuse, will see its building repurposed for...
Man Charged in Hit-and-run that Killed a Horse, Injured its Rider in Gloucester County, NJ
Authorities in Franklin Township, Gloucester County, have announced an arrest in connection to a hit-and-run crash earlier this month that killed a horse and injured its rider. The accident happened on the evening of September 13th along Monroeville Road. Police say a 14-year-old girl from Sicklerville and a 21-year-old man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawrence Township man faces multiple charges in connection with burglaries
A 28-year-old Lawrence Township man is facing multiple charges for allegedly breaking into and attempting to break into closed businesses during early morning hours, according to the Lawrence Township Police Department. He allegedly broke into the Volvo of Princeton dealership on Brunswick Pike around 3:16 a.m. on Sept. 20 and...
Monroe woman dies in fatal crash in South Brunswick
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A 21-year-old Monroe woman, who was a front seat passenger in a vehicle, was killed in a fatal motor vehicle crash on Route 130 near Deans Rhode Hall Road, according to South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan. The fatal crash occurred at 10:32 p.m. on...
Lakewood, NJ man was using two township homes to store and deal deplorable amount of drugs
Is it a cry for help or drug dealers staring in the face of recklessness and just not caring about the community around them?. The amount of drugs being peddled into our Ocean County community as well as the Jersey Shore and state of New Jersey as a whole for years now has been mind numbing.
wrnjradio.com
Man accused of puncturing tires on two cars in parking lot of Morris County business
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) -A union County man was charged for puncturing tires on two cars in a parking lot of a Denville Township business, according to police. On September 15, police responded to Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center for the report of a criminal mischief incident that had occurred a short time earlier, police said.
Trolley Car Diner stays put after attempted move, again
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Tuesday morning, the former Trolley Car Diner was supposed to move to a new location in Mt. Airy for restoration and repair but SEPTA wires put a spanner in the works. Crews are trying to move it from the current location on Germantown Avenue to a storage facility in Wayne Junction.The repair process had to already be canceled once back in August due to permit issues.It is supposed to be repaired and restored for future use."We would love to save it," Ken Weinstein, the former owner of Trolley Car Diner, said. "This diner was a special place for thousands of people and families who came here to enjoy good food with good service for almost 20 years."There is no word on a new moving date.The Trolley Car Diner closed in 2019 after a nearly 20-year run.
Police investigate suspicious death after body found in basement of N.J. home
The suspicious death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday in the basement of a Trenton home was under investigation by police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities announced Thursday. Police were called to the Park Avenue home for welfare check and after the officers forced their...
Former Milltown resident calls on mayor, council to honor former Mayor Gloria Bradford
I had the pleasure to grow up in Milltown and was very fortunate to serve on the Zoning Board of Adjustment, the Cable TV Contract Committee and the Local Access Channel Committee. I have since moved out of Milltown, but I have noticed that Mayor Trina Mehr and the Borough...
Pennsylvania woman charged in alleged fatal shooting of Old Bridge woman at her home
OLD BRDIGE – A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the fatal shooting of a 65-year-old woman at her Old Bridge residence, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yoland Ciccone and Acting Chief Donald Fritz Jr., of the Old Bridge Police Department. Elizabeth Jackson, 61, of Yeadon, Pa., is charged...
centraljersey.com
Princeton, NJ
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Central New Jerseyhttp://centraljersey.com
Comments / 3