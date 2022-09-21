ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

fox7austin.com

Texas barbecue restaurant owners talk about back wages

Black's Barbecue owners Barrett Black and Kent Black talk about the U.S. Department of Labor announcing that it has recovered more than $230,000 in back wages for more than 274 workers employed by the company. (Video courtesy The Original Black's BBQ)
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Here are the best taco cities in America, according to Clever Real Estate’s 2022 ranking

What are the best cities for taco lovers in America? You might want to head south to Texas, according to a real estate brokerage’s ranking of the top 50. Austin ranked the No. 1 taco city with the highest percentage of restaurants that are taco places than any other major U.S. metro area, according to the ranking by Clever Real Estate, which pairs agents with people looking to buy or sell a home.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'CannaBus' tour to educate Texans about medical marijuana laws

AUSTIN, Texas - A cannabis dispensary on wheels will roll through Texas this October with the goal of teaching Texans about medical marijuana laws. The ‘CannaBus’, a 36-foot bus operated by the Austin-based company goodblend, will have a private consultation room, products on display and an outdoor education exhibition.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Big Tex returns to his spot in Fair Park for 2022 State Fair of Texas

DALLAS - Everyone’s favorite 55-foot-tall cowboy is returning to his usual spot at Fair Park Friday morning. Big Tex will celebrate his 70th birthday this year. He is also sporting a new shirt and jeans thanks to the folks at Dickies. Every few years, Big Tex gets a wardrobe...
DALLAS, TX
fox7austin.com

Watch: Deer leaps over Michigan driver in video caught by MSP

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thursday is the first full day of fall and it sure seems as if nature knows. After all, temperatures are very fall-like in the 60s and more and more deer are out - including a family that narrowly avoided being hit by a car and MSP trooper.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox7austin.com

North Carolina man wins big after finding month-old lottery ticket in truck: 'Did that happy dance'

A man in North Carolina discovered he won a lottery drawing after he found a month-old lottery ticket inside his truck. Kenneth Kiriazes, a 64-year-old resident of Zebulon, purchased a $2 Quick Pick ticket for the Aug. 23 Lucky for Life drawing, but he only recently learned that he was a winner, according to a press release issued by the North Carolina Education Lottery.
ZEBULON, NC
fox7austin.com

Texas lawmakers want to see maternal mortality report

A group of Democrats wants to see the Texas State Health Department’s 2022 Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Report. It’s the first state report since the abortion restrictions ban went into effect in the state. The report is supposed be published no later than September 1 in every even numbered year. But this year’s report has been delayed reportedly due to staffing issues. Texas State Rep. Shawn Thierry discusses the issue.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Kamala Harris to headline Texas Democratic Party fundraiser one month before midterm election

AUSTIN, Texas - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Texas next month to headline an annual event for the state Democratic Party, according to the party. It will be the Biden administration's highest-profile political appearance in Texas since Biden took office, and it will come a month before the November election. Harris will be the keynote speaker at the party's yearly Johnson-Jordan Reception on Oct. 8 in Austin.
TEXAS STATE

