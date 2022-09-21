Read full article on original website
In controversial migrant flight to Martha's Vineyard, SAPD says there's no crime to investigate
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is not stepping on the toes of his former public information officer-turned-Bexar County sheriff. "I'm not going to comment on anything that the sheriff is doing or has done," McManus said. "If there's a comment to be made on that, I would respectfully refer you to the sheriff."
Bexar County Sheriff getting threats after looking into legality of DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt
Sheriff Javier Salazar launched an investigation this week into flights chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that transported migrants from San Antonio and stranded them in Massachusetts.
KWTX
‘We’re fighting some evil people’: Republican based “secure the border, stop human trafficking” rally aims to discuss border issues between Texas and Mexico
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Stop the invasion, secure our borders was put on today by the McLennan County Republican Party and McLennan County Republican Women. Recently, Governor Abbott has sent busloads of migrants to northern states. Most recently, Abbott sent two buses of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence...
Ron DeSantis pushes back against Bexar County sheriff's investigation
DeSantis said there was no 'freak-out' over immigrant deaths.
Dallas Observer
Following Paxton’s Lead, Texas Republicans Lose It Over Bexar County Sheriff's Migrant Plane Probe
When the Bexar County sheriff held a livestream press conference on Monday, he didn’t hold back from letting everyone know he was angry. In fact, he said he was “furious” over a stunt last week that saw dozens of migrants recruited from Texas and shipped to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott
Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
fox44news.com
‘Secure the Border’ rally to be held Sept. 24
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A large political rally for the 2022 General Election will be taking place in Waco this Saturday at 11 am in the Westview Shopping Center Parking Lot. McLennan County Republican Chair Bradford W. Holland says the rally will feature Republican Candidates focusing on “Securing the Border, Stop Human Trafficking.” Holland says that Republicans are coming together to show support of the enforcement of border security and to stop the flow of hundreds of thousands into the U.S. from across the Texas Border every month. The rally will take place at 539 N. Valley Mills Drive, and hopes to send a strong message to support law enforcement and Border patrol agents.
KSAT 12
Social media post leads to meth, loaded gun, 3 arrests in Kerrville
KERRVILLE, Texas – Three people were arrested Wednesday in Kerrville following an undercover investigation involving social media that resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine. According to a news release, after communicating on social media, a 22-year-old woman from San Antonio arranged to sell approximately half an ounce of methamphetamine...
NYT reports San Antonio girl survived a suicide bomber before vanishing
She was last seen in December in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Bexar County DA, Republican opponent are united against Second Amendment ruling on felony indictments
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales and his Republican opponent are weighing in on a ruling this week that will allow people under felony indictment to purchase guns. A federal judge in West Texas ruled Monday that it’s no longer constitutional to ban them from doing...
SAISD high school teacher accused of inappropriately texting former student
The former student reported the messages, police said.
KSAT 12
Repeat offender of domestic violence sentenced to 52 years in prison
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County jury on Thursday sentenced a man who repeatedly assaulted a woman to 52 years in prison. Steve Herrera, 41, was found guilty on Tuesday on a charge of continuous family violence, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
KSAT 12
Man, 67, being held in Bexar County Jail on $2,500 bond dies of apparent ‘medical episode’
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate held on a $2,500 bond for a misdemeanor theft charge died while in custody on Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office. A detention officer found 67-year-old Rogelio Hernandez unresponsive in his cell around 2:32 a.m. and called for backup before attempting lifesaving measures, BCSO said.
Mayor Nirenberg suspends Bravo from committees, begins probe into behavior
The suspension comes after Bravo brought Councilwoman Ana Sandoval to tears.
KSAT 12
San Antonio ISD teacher arrested for having ‘improper relationship’ with student, police say
A teacher employed with San Antonio ISD was arrested after he was caught sending inappropriate text messages to a student, according to Cibolo police. Thomas Rivera, 35, of San Antonio, is charged with improper relationship between educator and student, a second-degree felony, police said. The student who received the messages...
iheart.com
If DeSantis Is Running a Criminal Operation, San Antonio is Too
If DeSantis Is Running a Criminal Operation, San Antonio is Too – Top 3 Takeaways – September 21st, 2022. Two wrongs don’t make a right. There’s a lot that’s outrageous regarding our border crisis. Starting with the allowance for the actual border crisis. In fact, the border is the equivalent of having a building manager in front of a burning building and telling the fleeing residents that’s there’s no fire. A record 2.494 million encounters with border crossers have occurred over the past year, a total that’s 35% higher than the prior year’s record high. And a total that’s 320% higher than 2019. For perspective, more migrants have broached our border in the past year than the entire population of 15 states. But wait, there’s more. To put that in perspective, if every resident of New Mexico marched into Arizona and Texas demanding refuge you’re still hundreds of thousands of people short what’s happened here over just the last year. And to that reality what does Border Czar, VP Kamala Harris say? The border is quote “secure”. Or, what fire? As the case may be. Now if by secure she means people who lack any documentation from all over the world being given pat on a back along with a “notice to appear” and being sent on their way... well she’d still be wrong. According to DHS records a total of over 560,000, or the equivalent of the entire population of Montana, have entered the US evading law enforcement altogether.
Are Parents Fighting With Police on Texas Campuses The New Norm?
Coming straight out of San Antonio this morning are shocking videos of parents and SA police scuffling on a high school campus. Tensions were at an all-time high as parents of Jefferson High School students and San Antonio police confronted each other on campus after a lockdown ensued over a false active shooter was reported.
Daily Beast
Furious Texas Sheriff Announces Criminal Investigation Into Martha’s Vineyard Migrant Flights
Authorities have confirmed they are opening a criminal investigation into the individuals who “lured” approximately 50 migrants from the migrant resource center in San Antonio to be flown to Martha’s Vineyard at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar confirmed the investigation during...
mesquite-news.com
Beto O’Rourke concludes campaign tour as Greg Abbott addresses rally in Alice, Texas
Beto O’Rourke wraps up his 49-day tour of Texas in San Antonio. An event surrounded by music, merchandise, local artists and community sounds more like a farmers market or artisan fair when, in reality, it is a final push to assemble Democratic voters in Texas. Nestled in the heart...
KENS 5
Two years waiting for answers ends with news of a murder
SAN ANTONIO — A woman buried in a pauper's grave two years ago as a Jane Doe now has a name. The family of Bonnie Marie Flores said it was a long wait for answers about what happened to the missing mother of three. "Two detectives came and let...
