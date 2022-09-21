ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

‘We’re fighting some evil people’: Republican based “secure the border, stop human trafficking” rally aims to discuss border issues between Texas and Mexico

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Stop the invasion, secure our borders was put on today by the McLennan County Republican Party and McLennan County Republican Women. Recently, Governor Abbott has sent busloads of migrants to northern states. Most recently, Abbott sent two buses of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott

Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
‘Secure the Border’ rally to be held Sept. 24

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A large political rally for the 2022 General Election will be taking place in Waco this Saturday at 11 am in the Westview Shopping Center Parking Lot. McLennan County Republican Chair Bradford W. Holland says the rally will feature Republican Candidates focusing on “Securing the Border, Stop Human Trafficking.” Holland says that Republicans are coming together to show support of the enforcement of border security and to stop the flow of hundreds of thousands into the U.S. from across the Texas Border every month. The rally will take place at 539 N. Valley Mills Drive, and hopes to send a strong message to support law enforcement and Border patrol agents.
Social media post leads to meth, loaded gun, 3 arrests in Kerrville

KERRVILLE, Texas – Three people were arrested Wednesday in Kerrville following an undercover investigation involving social media that resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine. According to a news release, after communicating on social media, a 22-year-old woman from San Antonio arranged to sell approximately half an ounce of methamphetamine...
If DeSantis Is Running a Criminal Operation, San Antonio is Too

If DeSantis Is Running a Criminal Operation, San Antonio is Too – Top 3 Takeaways – September 21st, 2022. Two wrongs don’t make a right. There’s a lot that’s outrageous regarding our border crisis. Starting with the allowance for the actual border crisis. In fact, the border is the equivalent of having a building manager in front of a burning building and telling the fleeing residents that’s there’s no fire. A record 2.494 million encounters with border crossers have occurred over the past year, a total that’s 35% higher than the prior year’s record high. And a total that’s 320% higher than 2019. For perspective, more migrants have broached our border in the past year than the entire population of 15 states. But wait, there’s more. To put that in perspective, if every resident of New Mexico marched into Arizona and Texas demanding refuge you’re still hundreds of thousands of people short what’s happened here over just the last year. And to that reality what does Border Czar, VP Kamala Harris say? The border is quote “secure”. Or, what fire? As the case may be. Now if by secure she means people who lack any documentation from all over the world being given pat on a back along with a “notice to appear” and being sent on their way... well she’d still be wrong. According to DHS records a total of over 560,000, or the equivalent of the entire population of Montana, have entered the US evading law enforcement altogether.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
