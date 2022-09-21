Centene agrees to pay Texas $166 million in Medicaid drug pricing settlement

Health insurance giant Centene Corp. has agreed to pay $165.6 million to Texas to resolve claims that it overcharged the state’s Medicaid program for pharmacy services.

It’s the biggest known payout by the nation’s largest Medicaid insurer over its drug-pricing practices. The deal was signed July 11 but hadn’t been publicly announced until Monday after Kaiser Health News obtained a copy of the settlement through a Texas public records request and began asking questions.