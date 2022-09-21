ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

NewsWest 9

ECISD extends Superintendent Scott Muri’s contract

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD will be holding on to their superintendent for a little while longer. The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to extend Dr. Scott Muri's contract through 2027. He has been with the district since July of 2019. The candidate for Texas Superintendent of...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

MISD names acting superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Board of Trustees had a late night during their board meeting on Monday. During the meeting, the board had two big items on the agenda: accept Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey's resignation and select her replacement. The board unanimously named Kellie Spencer as the...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

MISD board not closing Milam Elementary

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD school board meeting on Monday night had a packed house. In addition to the superintendent-related items on the agenda, the school board also heard from parents about the potential expansion of IDEA Travis to cover grades 9-12 and the proposed closure of Ben Milam International Academy.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Local resident runs into problems with solar panels

MIDLAND, Texas — There's no shortage of sunshine here in West Texas, which is why Midland resident Francisco Aguilar started to question why his meter readings have been off. "Right now, the readers from the panels are coming back properly, they're doing what they're supposed to be doing, but...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

New Cotton Flat Bridge project to begin on September 26

MIDLAND, Texas — Starting on September 26, a new project will begin in Midland County involving a new I-20 bridge that will be going over Cotton Flat Road. The project will cost $68.5 Million and a BUILD grant of $25 Million will pay for portion of the project. The first phase of the project will consist of working on the service roads on either side of Cotton Flat Road. A concrete barrier will also separate traffic from workers widening the road to the inside. The service roads will also be down to one lane in each direction. The North service road will be one way going westbound, while the South service road will be one way going eastbound.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

TxDOT warning drivers about construction on US 385

ODESSA, Texas — TxDOT is warning drivers in Ector County about construction activity along US 385 and University starting Sept. 22. A contractor will be paving US 385 through the intersection at University. Traffic will be able to drive through the northbound and southbound lanes on US 385. However,...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
NewsWest 9

West Texas Food Bank holding Kids' Farmers Market

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank will be holding a Kids' Farmers Market on Sept. 24. This free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the food bank's Midland location at 1601 Westcliff Drive. During the event children will be able to learn about fresh...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Local nonprofit doing their part to end homelessness

MIDLAND, Texas — 227. That’s how many people experienced homelessness in Midland in 2020. Of those, about 65 are chronically homeless, or people who've been homeless for at least one year. The average life expectancy of the chronically homeless is 55 years old; that's over 17 years shorter...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Water Wonderland property bought by Tank Logix

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Water Wonderland is no more-the once popular summer go to spot which sat dormant for nearly two decades has been demolished. The water park, which sits between Midland and Odessa on Highway 80, has been bulldozed by its new owners. Tank Logix purchased the property...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Ted Cruz visits Big Spring to discuss Ports-to-Plains Corridor

BIG SPRING, Texas — On Wednesday through Friday, lawmakers and citizens gathered for the Ports-to-Plains conference in Big Spring. Over the course of the three days, updates were given on the highway and the opportunities it will bring to those along the corridor. The Ports-to-Plains Corridor was signed into...
TEXAS STATE
NewsWest 9

Crane ISD investigates threat at high school

CRANE, Texas — Crane ISD and the Crane Police Department are investigating a threat made by a student at Crane High School on Thursday. According to the district, a teacher heard the threat and reported it. The student was removed from the room immediately. The incident also prompted the...
CRANE, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

