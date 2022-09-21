Read full article on original website
ECISD extends Superintendent Scott Muri’s contract
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD will be holding on to their superintendent for a little while longer. The school board voted unanimously Tuesday to extend Dr. Scott Muri's contract through 2027. He has been with the district since July of 2019. The candidate for Texas Superintendent of...
MISD names acting superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Board of Trustees had a late night during their board meeting on Monday. During the meeting, the board had two big items on the agenda: accept Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey's resignation and select her replacement. The board unanimously named Kellie Spencer as the...
Gov. Abbott to host roundtable on border security in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott will be hosting a roundtable discussion in Midland on Sept. 21. The event will focus on border security efforts, as well as the approach to the growing fentanyl crisis Abbott is attempting to crack down on. Abbott will be joined by Texas Department...
MISD board not closing Milam Elementary
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD school board meeting on Monday night had a packed house. In addition to the superintendent-related items on the agenda, the school board also heard from parents about the potential expansion of IDEA Travis to cover grades 9-12 and the proposed closure of Ben Milam International Academy.
MMH: fentanyl data given to Gov. Abbott not entirely accurate
MIDLAND, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott spoke about the rising effects of the drug fentanyl in the Permian Basin Wednesday, saying that Midland Memorial Hospital sees at least one patient a day from a fentanyl overdose. Those numbers are indeed alarming, but when NewsWest 9 checked those numbers with...
ECISD PD or OPD? Who you should call when a student needs help
ODESSA, Texas — Many scary things have happened recently at schools around Texas. This has left some parents wanting to get the police involved when their child is in danger. However, there have been questions about who to call for the right situation, Ector County ISD Police or the...
Big Texas Rally for Recovery event happens at Yucca Theater
MIDLAND, Texas — Thriving United hosted its Big Texas rally for recovery at the Yucca Theater in Midland on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is meant to bring awareness to those recovering from things like alcohol and drug abuse, mental health issues, and other issues.
Literacy Coalition provides bilingual books to Sam Houston Elementary
MIDLAND, Texas — Sam Houston Collegiate Preparatory Elementary School received a special gift Wednesday. The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin dropped off copies of the bilingual book collection “¡Vamos!” by Raúl the Third to after-school 4th graders. This gift was in honor of National...
Ector County ISD reaches 65% CCMR threshold 2 years early
ODESSA, Texas — Every school sets their own long-term goals, and one school achieved their goals with time to spare. Ector County ISD reached their College, Career and Military Readiness goal of 65% with two years left to go. Set for the 2021-2025 school years, CCMR aims to have...
Local resident runs into problems with solar panels
MIDLAND, Texas — There's no shortage of sunshine here in West Texas, which is why Midland resident Francisco Aguilar started to question why his meter readings have been off. "Right now, the readers from the panels are coming back properly, they're doing what they're supposed to be doing, but...
New Cotton Flat Bridge project to begin on September 26
MIDLAND, Texas — Starting on September 26, a new project will begin in Midland County involving a new I-20 bridge that will be going over Cotton Flat Road. The project will cost $68.5 Million and a BUILD grant of $25 Million will pay for portion of the project. The first phase of the project will consist of working on the service roads on either side of Cotton Flat Road. A concrete barrier will also separate traffic from workers widening the road to the inside. The service roads will also be down to one lane in each direction. The North service road will be one way going westbound, while the South service road will be one way going eastbound.
TxDOT warning drivers about construction on US 385
ODESSA, Texas — TxDOT is warning drivers in Ector County about construction activity along US 385 and University starting Sept. 22. A contractor will be paving US 385 through the intersection at University. Traffic will be able to drive through the northbound and southbound lanes on US 385. However,...
Ector County Sheriff speaks on Judge Counts' ruling on felony-indicted individuals being able to buy guns
ODESSA, Texas — Although every felony indictment is different, a ruling that gives people accused of committing crimes the right to buy guns might seem like a threat to public safety. However, that is what Judge David Counts ruled on Monday. His reasoning for the ruling was based on...
West Texas Food Bank holding Kids' Farmers Market
MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank will be holding a Kids' Farmers Market on Sept. 24. This free event will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the food bank's Midland location at 1601 Westcliff Drive. During the event children will be able to learn about fresh...
Nimitz Middle School student arrested for threatening to shoot teacher
ODESSA, Texas — Ector County ISD announced that a Nimitz Middle School student was arrested for threatening to shoot a teacher Tuesday afternoon. The eighth grader, who did not have a weapon, threatened the teacher for stepping between them and another student who were arguing. The student now faces...
Local nonprofit doing their part to end homelessness
MIDLAND, Texas — 227. That’s how many people experienced homelessness in Midland in 2020. Of those, about 65 are chronically homeless, or people who've been homeless for at least one year. The average life expectancy of the chronically homeless is 55 years old; that's over 17 years shorter...
Water Wonderland property bought by Tank Logix
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — Water Wonderland is no more-the once popular summer go to spot which sat dormant for nearly two decades has been demolished. The water park, which sits between Midland and Odessa on Highway 80, has been bulldozed by its new owners. Tank Logix purchased the property...
Ted Cruz visits Big Spring to discuss Ports-to-Plains Corridor
BIG SPRING, Texas — On Wednesday through Friday, lawmakers and citizens gathered for the Ports-to-Plains conference in Big Spring. Over the course of the three days, updates were given on the highway and the opportunities it will bring to those along the corridor. The Ports-to-Plains Corridor was signed into...
Crane ISD investigates threat at high school
CRANE, Texas — Crane ISD and the Crane Police Department are investigating a threat made by a student at Crane High School on Thursday. According to the district, a teacher heard the threat and reported it. The student was removed from the room immediately. The incident also prompted the...
UTPB A.D. releases statement on arrest of head women’s soccer coach
ODESSA, Texas — Head coach of the University of Texas Permian Basin women’s soccer team, Carla Tejas, was arrested by the Odessa Police Department for driving while intoxicated with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more on Sept. 11. According to an arrest affidavit, around 1:42 a.m. an...
