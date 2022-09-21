ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Ridge, OH

State ranked Mineral Ridge bounces back with sweep of Jackson-Milton

By Josh Frketic
WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mineral Ridge volleyball team grabbed a conference win Tuesday night by topping Jackson-Milton 3-0.

Watch the video above to see highlights and hear from the Rams.

Mineral Ridge won the sets by a score of 25-22, 25-16 and 25-17.

Sam Aulet had 28 assists to lead the Rams while Faith Schneider had 12 kills.

For the Blue Jays, Mia Greco had 14 blocks with 13 kills while Paige Grope had 12 assists.

Coming into the game, the Rams were ranked 15th in the latest Division III statewide OHSVCA.

Mineral Ridge improves to 12-1 on the year.

