Maine saw the nation's largest drop of people without health insurance [Bangor Daily News, Maine]

How much of your dental insurance premium goes in your mouth?
Milford Daily News, The (MA) "We encourage voters across Massachusetts to vote YES on Question 2 to improve access to quality dental care and better dental benefits." voters face four statewide questions on the November ballot: Question 1 deals with taxing high-income earners, Question 2 with dental insurance, Question 3 with liquor licensing laws and Question 4 with who is allowed to apply for a.
Bill eliminating patient costs for certain cancer tests, screenings clears Pa. Senate committee
HARRISBURG — Separate bills that would eliminate out-of-pocket costs for certain genetic testing and supplemental breast cancer screenings moved through the. committee on Banking & Insurance this week and are in line for a potential vote by the upper house of the. General Assembly. . Both the. House and...
Question 2 – Should dental insurers spend more on care?
Patriot Ledger, The (Quincy, MA) Massachusetts voters face four statewide questions on the November ballot. Question 2 deals with dental insurance. Question 2 asks voters to decide whether insurance companies should be obliged to spend 83% of premium dollars on patient care. Massachusetts. already requires health insurance companies to allocate...
Youngkin official calls for redesign of mental health services
Smyth County News & Messenger (Marion, VA) Virginia's new Chief Transformation Officer's work so far has focused at speeding up unemployment insurance benefits and cutting waiting times at the DMV — and now he's looking at a redesign of the state's mental health services. In a report to Gov.
Investigators at University of Southern Florida Describe Findings in Managed Care (Factors Associated With Medicaid Participation Among Infants Born With Birth Defects In Texas, 2010-2014): Managed Care
-- Researchers detail new data in Managed Care. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Birth defects are major contributors to healthcare resource use, disability, and mortality, particularly during the perinatal period. As the nation’s public insurance program for low-income individuals, Medicaid funds a large proportion of healthcare costs associated with birth defects.”
Centene settles with Texas over conduct first detected in Ohio
The Centene Corporation headquarters. Photo from Google Maps.Texas became at least the 12th state to settle potential claims that healthcare giant Centene defrauded that state’s Medicaid program, state Attorney General Ken Paxton announced earlier this week. The deal will pay the Lone Star State $166 million to release it from claims similar to those first alleged in Ohio in…
ACA costs to rise by 6.6% COVID pandemic, inflation mean Md. consumers will pay more for Obamacare
Those who buy their own health insurance in Maryland will pay an average of 6.6% more next year, about 4.4% less than the carriers requested, according to the. , which approved the increases. State agency officials said in May when insurers asked for the increases that they expected coronavirus pandemic-related...
Woes of possible recession persist
CHARLOTTE – — The United States likely won't see a recession this year, but continued interest hikes could send the economy into a recession in 2023, according to. , director of the North Carolina Economic Forecast. "It depends almost entirely on what the. Federal Reserve. does in the...
Hudson Valley properties at center of AG suit
Times Herald-Record (Middletown, NY) New York Attorney General Leticia James' civil fraud lawsuit against former President. , three of his children, and several Trump companies and employees alleges longstanding schemes to inflate the value of his enterprises to obtain favorable treatment from banks and insurance companies. These schemes played out...
A blood test that detects cancer without symptoms could be a game changer for Louisiana
New Orleans Advocate, The (LA) Within a dozen patient blood draws, Dr. David Myers , an internal medicine physician in. , got the first positive result for a new blood test that detects cancer last summer. A healthy patient in her 60s had a marker that indicated she may have...
'Roller coaster ride'
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) — Barry Gilway , president and CEO of Citizens Property Insurance Corp. , said Wednesday the state-backed insurer has been a "roller coaster ride" for the past two decades. Right now, it is continuing to pick up speed. Citizens last week reached 1.055 million policies —...
Five things to know about the NY AG's new lawsuit against Trump
NBC - 4 WCMH (Columbus, OH) (The Hill) – — New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Wednesday announced a civil lawsuit against former. and three of his adult children, alleging over a decade of fraud. The attorney general's lawsuit alleges that the former president's company falsely...
Consumer Watchdog Calls On Insurance Commissioner Lara To Reject Allstate's Job-Based Insurance Rate Discrimination, Adopt Regulations To Stop The Practice Industrywide
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara should reject Allstate's proposed $165 million. auto insurance rate hike and its two-tiered job- and education-based discriminatory rating system, wrote Consumer Watchdog in a letter sent to the Commissioner today. The group called on the Commissioner to adopt regulations to require all insurance companies industrywide to rate Californians fairly, regardless of their job or education levels, as he promised to do nearly three years ago. Additionally, the group urged the Commissioner to notice a public hearing to determine the additional amounts Allstate owes its customers for premium overcharges during the COVID-19 pandemic, when most Californians were driving less.
