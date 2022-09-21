ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, SC

Attempted Murder suspect wanted in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Attempted Murder suspect. On September 23, 2022, in the early evening hours the Allendale County Communication Center (ACCC) received a 911 call about a shooting that occurred at the Morris Holmes Park, in Allendale SC. The Allendale […]
Bulloch Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting on Hopeulikit Lane

Bulloch County deputies responded to a call Thursday night in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. The man, Alex Lawrence Smith, was discovered on the porch of the home. Smith had been involved in an altercation with the homeowner and pulled out a gun, which prompted the homeowner to do the same and shoot him. Smith was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, where he is in stable condition. BCSO Investigator Pre Cone is investigating the case.
Chatham County police searching for assault suspect

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
Suspect arrested after police chase in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect was arrested Saturday following a police chase. According to officials, a trooper was monitoring the Garden City Police Department radio traffic and overheard they were attempting to stop a Chevrolet Impala on Bay Street around 5:45 p.m. The trooper joined the chase after the...
4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
Bluffton Police looking for woman in stolen property investigation

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Bluffton Police Department is trying to identify a woman who they believe used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards. According to police, this woman stole a wallet from a small business in Bluffton and purchased gift cards with the victim's credit card.
Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted at a housing complex on Quacco Road. It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at The Preserve in the 600 block of Quacco Road. According to police, the woman told detectives the man entered her apartment through an unlocked door and immediately began to attack her. She says the man left when another person who lives at the apartment entered the room.
Police, family plea for information regarding missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Diontae Roberson, 32, has been missing for well over a month now.  He was last seen Aug. 11 in the Tatemville community in Savannah but police now say they believe something might’ve happened to him, and that he may be dead. “I’m thinking, I’m hoping and I’m praying that you took […]
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
Home searched by police destroyed by fire within hours

A home that was searched by police Thursday morning, Sept. 15, was gutted by fire Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Burton Fire District, the origin of the fire was characterized as suspicious, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the incident. The BCSO Violent...
Saturday fire in Savannah displaces 4

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire that led to 4 people being displaced this afternoon. According to Savannah Fire, power was cut to both the fire-damaged carriage house and the main house in the 1300 Block of Bonaventure on September 24. Because of the blaze, a total of four […]
