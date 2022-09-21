Read full article on original website
Attempted Murder suspect wanted in Allendale County
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Attempted Murder suspect. On September 23, 2022, in the early evening hours the Allendale County Communication Center (ACCC) received a 911 call about a shooting that occurred at the Morris Holmes Park, in Allendale SC. The Allendale […]
Bulloch Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting on Hopeulikit Lane
Bulloch County deputies responded to a call Thursday night in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. The man, Alex Lawrence Smith, was discovered on the porch of the home. Smith had been involved in an altercation with the homeowner and pulled out a gun, which prompted the homeowner to do the same and shoot him. Smith was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, where he is in stable condition. BCSO Investigator Pre Cone is investigating the case.
Chatham County police searching for assault suspect
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
Suspect arrested after police chase in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect was arrested Saturday following a police chase. According to officials, a trooper was monitoring the Garden City Police Department radio traffic and overheard they were attempting to stop a Chevrolet Impala on Bay Street around 5:45 p.m. The trooper joined the chase after the...
WJCL
Human remains in Savannah River found with items belonging to man who went missing months ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities say they might have located the remains of a Tybee Island man who went missing several months ago. According to the Tybee Island Police Department, Corey Joseph White was reported missing back in May. According to the Jasper County...
4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
Wild Video: Burglars break into Bluffton business, police investigate string of crimes
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Several Bluffton business owners are left feeling uneasy after their store fronts were broken into late last week. The above footage was captured by Dago’s Snacks just before 5 a.m. Friday, September 16. In it you can see at least two masked people breaking into...
Authorities investigating after human remains wash ashore from the Savannah River
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered Tuesday in the Savannah River. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, investigators responded around 8 a.m. after a report of human remains that had washed ashore on Jones Island, just over the South Carolina state line.
Bluffton Police looking for woman in stolen property investigation
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — The Bluffton Police Department is trying to identify a woman who they believe used a stolen credit card to purchase gift cards. According to police, this woman stole a wallet from a small business in Bluffton and purchased gift cards with the victim's credit card.
Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted at a housing complex on Quacco Road. It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at The Preserve in the 600 block of Quacco Road. According to police, the woman told detectives the man entered her apartment through an unlocked door and immediately began to attack her. She says the man left when another person who lives at the apartment entered the room.
Police, family plea for information regarding missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Diontae Roberson, 32, has been missing for well over a month now. He was last seen Aug. 11 in the Tatemville community in Savannah but police now say they believe something might’ve happened to him, and that he may be dead. “I’m thinking, I’m hoping and I’m praying that you took […]
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
Hilton Head Shooting: 2 victims sent to the hospital; authorities investigating
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Update 8:10 a.m.:Officials now say two victims were injured in the incident. In a notification sent out Wednesday morning, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reported:. "When deputies arrived they found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to...
Police in Savannah investigating after man found dead at homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police are investigating after a body was discovered Wednesday in Savannah. It was found at a homeless camp near Skidaway Road and Shell Road. Authorities say the deceased is a man but no other description has been given. They say there...
Home searched by police destroyed by fire within hours
A home that was searched by police Thursday morning, Sept. 15, was gutted by fire Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Burton Fire District, the origin of the fire was characterized as suspicious, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the incident. The BCSO Violent...
Crimestoppers offering $5,000 reward for information leading to arrest in unsolved murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is asking the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a homicide. Jonathan Priester was found deceased behind an abandoned resident on Wilson Street in Allendale, SC, say authorities. Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone that has...
Motion hearing held to separate defendants in Beach family’s wrongful death suit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A motion hearing in a civil case in Mallory Beach’s death was held Friday in Hampton County. Beach was killed in a boating crash in 2019. The Beach family filed a wrongful death suit naming nearly a dozen defendants, including Parker’s Corporation and the Murdaugh family.
Saturday fire in Savannah displaces 4
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire that led to 4 people being displaced this afternoon. According to Savannah Fire, power was cut to both the fire-damaged carriage house and the main house in the 1300 Block of Bonaventure on September 24. Because of the blaze, a total of four […]
Body, ID Of Missing Georgia Man Washes Up On Remote South Carolina Island
This discovery could close a missing persons case.
Beaufort and Jasper County residents report brown, discolored water. Here's what officials say
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. The Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority informed customers earlier this week of discolored water in their system. The company is saying the issue is primarily south of Highway 278 in Beaufort and Jasper counties. One viewer shared the following photo with...
