Oswego County Fair Hosts Rescheduled Truck Pull Event Sept. 30
The Oswego County Fair Board welcomes visitors to the annual Oswego County Truck Pulls!. The event begins at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the fairgrounds at 291 Ellisburg Rd., Sandy Creek. The annual truck pull event is normally scheduled during the Oswego County Fair in August; however, it...
October 2022 Guest Chef Dinner at Oswego County Salvation Army
The next Guest Chef Dinner of the Oswego County Salvation Army will be provided by Steve Canale, Alison Scanlon, Marissa Canale, and their staff of the Press Box on Tuesday, October 4. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:00 P.M. or until sold out, for dining in or taking out,...
William T. Ware – September 23, 2022
William T. Ware, 81, of Oswego passed away on September 23, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Edward and Marjorie (Youngs) Ware. William was a graduate of Mexico Academy. He was a proud Veteran, having served in the United States...
Eastern Lake Ontario Partnership Adopts Sun Safety Policy
Not a cloud in the sky and the sun is shining bright, a perfect day to be working outside…if you’re properly prepared. For those that work outside all day, every day, the importance of sun safety cannot be emphasized enough. Over-exposure to the sun’s dangerous ultraviolet rays can not only cause sunburn, but lasting skin damage that could lead to skin cancer.
Susan E. Victory – September 21, 2022
Susan E. Victory, 65, of Oswego passed away on September 21, 2022. Born in Massena, she was the daughter of the late John and Jean (Babcock) Kelly. Susan was a graduate of Massena High School. In her younger years, she traveled the world and US until the 1980s when she met the love of her life, Barry, and settled in Oswego to raise her family. She later worked as a machine operator for Hutamaki.
FUMC Quilters to Hold Quilt and Craft Show Oct. 15th
The FUMC Quilters are so excited to be holding their 27th annual Quilt and Craft Show on Saturday, October 15th from 10 – 3. The show will be held at First United Methodist Church, 7111 St Rt 104 West, Oswego, N.Y. The church is located across from the Fruit Valley Vet Clinic.
Joanne F. Koegel – September 21, 2022
Joanne F. Koegel, 62, a resident of Martville passed away on September 21, 2022, at her home with her loving family by her side after a ten-year battle with cancer. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late John and Lucille (Blood) Abrams and went to Oswego County Boces to become an LPN, She was an LPN at St. Luke's Health Services until her retirement after 25 years of service. She later helped her husband of 39 years, Kenneth Koegel Sr. run their family business, Koegel Trucking.
Adopt A Pet Today: Kiwi Plays All Day
This is Kiwi. This sweet little boy will be a great fit to any home. He loves to run and play all day long. He does tend to over eat so that will need to be monitored. He will be ready for his neuter in October. If you are interested in adopting Kiwi or any of our pets please fill out our adoption application.
Farnham Family Services Focusing on Prevention
Substance abuse is preventable. Studies show that substance abuse is indeed preventable among children and teens when they hear consistent messages about drugs and alcohol from their parents, teachers, peers, and community leaders. For more than 50 years Farnham Family Services has provided Oswego County with solutions to the problems...
