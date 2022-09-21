Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Kevin Stefanski is first Browns head coach since Bill Belichick to beat Steelers three times
Kevin Stefanski is the 12th head coach of the Cleveland Browns since the franchise re-entered the NFL as an expansion team in 1999. And he’s the first of those 12 to earn three wins over the Steelers. Stefanski, who notched his third win over the Steelers on Thursday night,...
NBC Sports
Wilfork wants to address Patriots ahead of Ravens game
Vince Wilfork will be immortalized in New England when he is officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday. Before the ceremony, the two-time Super Bowl champion hopes to send a message to the team. At Gillette Stadium for his Patriots Hall red jacket fitting, Wilfork expressed his...
NBC Sports
Former teammate calls out Brett Favre’s involvement in alleged welfare fraud
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been mired for months in a welfare-funds controversy in his home state of Mississippi. Whether the situation has received sufficient attention elsewhere is a matter for fair debate; we’ve covered it extensively here. And we will continue to do so. Here’s an interesting...
NBC Sports
Ahead of matchup with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers reiterates he won’t play until he’s 45
The two oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL will face off in Tampa this weekend and that leads to questions about how much longer Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will be fixtures in the NFL. Brady is 45 and Rodgers said over the summer that he won’t be playing until...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Chukwuma Okorafor says he was “just playing ball” when he jumped on Anthony Walker
Steelers tackle Chukwuma Okorafor drew plenty of social media outrage — but not a penalty flag — when he jumped on a fallen Browns linebacker Anthony Walker on Thursday night. But Okorafor says he did nothing wrong. Okorafor engaged Walker on a block downfield when Walker fell awkwardly...
NBC Sports
Broncos hire assistant coach to advise Nathaniel Hackett on game management
Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has made several questionable game-management decisions in his first two games on the job, and now the team is trying to rectify the situation. The Broncos have hired Jerry Rosburg with the title of senior assistant, and he will sit in the booth during games...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB
SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: Amari Cooper is a real good player, the issue was how much we were paying him
The trade that sent Amari Cooper from Dallas to Cleveland this offseason is working out for the Browns. But the man who made the trade, Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones, says it will work out in the long term for the Cowboys as well. Jones said on 105.3...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Iguodala jokingly 'blames' Warriors' core, Kerr for return
Andre Iguodala was faced with a difficult choice this offseason after winning his fourth NBA championship with the Warriors: To retire or not to retire?. His highly-anticipated decision came Friday as he announced he will, in fact, be returning to Golden State this season for his 19th year in the league -- and joked that some of those closest to him made it difficult to hang it up.
NBC Sports
How doctor predicts 49ers' Davis-Price will bounce back from injury
Rookie running back Ty Davis-Price suffered a high ankle sprain in the 49ers’ Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks and is expected to miss “a few weeks,” Kyle Shanahan said on Monday. And that’s really all we know. But Stanford Medicine’s Dr. David Oji provided...
NBC Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde out for rest of season due to neck injury
The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top defensive players for the rest of the year. Safety Micah Hyde will be placed on injured reserve due to a recent neck injury, ending his season, according to his agent, Jack Bechta. Bechta said that Hyde is expected to make...
NBC Sports
Myers hilariously defines Klay's recruiting approach
Warriors general manager Bob Myers knows how important it is to be on the same page with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson throughout free agency. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Myers explained how involved in the recruiting process each member of the Warriors' Big Three is, with Thompson oftentimes blissfully unaware of what's going on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Rondale Moore out again for Cardinals
Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss another game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Moore has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Rams. Moore has not played yet in 2022 because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice in the days before the season opener.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin shoots down possibility of a quarterback change
The Pittsburgh offense isn’t producing enough points. But that isn’t enough to produce a quarterback change. Yet. After Thursday night’s 29-17 loss to the Browns, coach Mike Tomlin was unequivocal in his ongoing support of current starter Mitch Trubisky. When asked about the possibility of shifting from Trubisky to rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett, Tomlin said, “The answer to that question is definitively no.”
NBC Sports
Shanahan: Jimmy G one of ‘better throwers on this planet’
Jimmy Garoppolo will make his first start of the 2022 NFL season for the 49ers on Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The veteran quarterback took over for Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
NBC Sports
Eagles starting offensive lineman questionable vs. Commanders
Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson missed Friday’s practice with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. This is a surprise addition to the injury report. Dickerson was one of several players listed as limited on Thursday with rest designations, but then...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Point spread shifts toward Jaguars amid doubt that Justin Herbert will play for Chargers
The Chargers haven’t said whether quarterback Justin Herbert will play on Sunday against the Jaguars, but people with money on the game don’t think he will. The Chargers were 7-point favorites all week, but on Friday there were so many bets on the Jaguars that the point spread has dropped all the way to just 3 points.
NBC Sports
Panthers sign Raheem Blackshear off Bills practice squad
The Panthers added a running back to their 53-man roster on Thursday. The team announced the signing of Raheem Blackshear. Blackshear had been on the practice squad in Buffalo. Blackshear was undrafted out of Virginia Tech this year and ran 24 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns during the...
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick: Lamar Jackson has answered all questions about playing in the pocket
Prior to the 2018 draft, the Patriots had interest in Lamar Jackson. The Patriots have a specific kind of interest in him now, given that they face him on Sunday. Earlier this week, coach Bill Belichick was asked whether Jackson has answered the questions about his ability to play in the pocket.
NBC Sports
Davante Adams: I’m going to do my best to make Derek Carr’s job as easy as possible
The Raiders acquired receiver Davante Adams in March to help make their offense more dynamic. In Week One, that worked out well. Adams had caught 10 passes on 17 targets for 141 yards with a touchdown. But in Week Two, Adams caught just two of his seven targets for 12...
Comments / 0