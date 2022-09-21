ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Wilfork wants to address Patriots ahead of Ravens game

Vince Wilfork will be immortalized in New England when he is officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday. Before the ceremony, the two-time Super Bowl champion hopes to send a message to the team. At Gillette Stadium for his Patriots Hall red jacket fitting, Wilfork expressed his...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Former teammate calls out Brett Favre’s involvement in alleged welfare fraud

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been mired for months in a welfare-funds controversy in his home state of Mississippi. Whether the situation has received sufficient attention elsewhere is a matter for fair debate; we’ve covered it extensively here. And we will continue to do so. Here’s an interesting...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Football
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBC Sports

Jimmy G's hilarious memory from first play back as 49ers' QB

SANTA CLARA -- Understandably, there were a lot of things going through Jimmy Garoppolo’s mind when he came into Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks for an injured Trey Lance. And even though he didn’t see a single training camp rep with the team this summer, the veteran...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Levi
NBC Sports

Iguodala jokingly 'blames' Warriors' core, Kerr for return

Andre Iguodala was faced with a difficult choice this offseason after winning his fourth NBA championship with the Warriors: To retire or not to retire?. His highly-anticipated decision came Friday as he announced he will, in fact, be returning to Golden State this season for his 19th year in the league -- and joked that some of those closest to him made it difficult to hang it up.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bills' Micah Hyde out for rest of season due to neck injury

The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top defensive players for the rest of the year. Safety Micah Hyde will be placed on injured reserve due to a recent neck injury, ending his season, according to his agent, Jack Bechta. Bechta said that Hyde is expected to make...
NFL
NBC Sports

Myers hilariously defines Klay's recruiting approach

Warriors general manager Bob Myers knows how important it is to be on the same page with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson throughout free agency. Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Myers explained how involved in the recruiting process each member of the Warriors' Big Three is, with Thompson oftentimes blissfully unaware of what's going on.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Nfc
NBC Sports

Rondale Moore out again for Cardinals

Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore will miss another game. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said on Friday that Moore has been ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Rams. Moore has not played yet in 2022 because of a hamstring injury that he suffered in practice in the days before the season opener.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Mike Tomlin shoots down possibility of a quarterback change

The Pittsburgh offense isn’t producing enough points. But that isn’t enough to produce a quarterback change. Yet. After Thursday night’s 29-17 loss to the Browns, coach Mike Tomlin was unequivocal in his ongoing support of current starter Mitch Trubisky. When asked about the possibility of shifting from Trubisky to rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett, Tomlin said, “The answer to that question is definitively no.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Shanahan: Jimmy G one of ‘better throwers on this planet’

Jimmy Garoppolo will make his first start of the 2022 NFL season for the 49ers on Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The veteran quarterback took over for Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles starting offensive lineman questionable vs. Commanders

Eagles left guard Landon Dickerson missed Friday’s practice with a foot injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Commanders. This is a surprise addition to the injury report. Dickerson was one of several players listed as limited on Thursday with rest designations, but then...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NBC Sports

Panthers sign Raheem Blackshear off Bills practice squad

The Panthers added a running back to their 53-man roster on Thursday. The team announced the signing of Raheem Blackshear. Blackshear had been on the practice squad in Buffalo. Blackshear was undrafted out of Virginia Tech this year and ran 24 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns during the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy