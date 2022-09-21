Read full article on original website
Related
4 dead in Chicago suburb after barricade situation, fire
OAK FOREST, Ill. — The medical examiner said four people were killed after officials responded to a barricade situation and house fire in suburban Oak Forest Friday morning. The city on Twitter said police had a barricade subject in a domestic situation on the 5500 block of Ann Marie Lane around 7 a.m. SkyCam 9 […]
nypressnews.com
Man, 18, killed in West Side shooting
A man has died after he was shot Saturday afternoon during an argument in Humboldt Park on the West Side. John Park, 18, was arguing with a person he knew around 2:30 p.m. when the person drew a handgun and shot him in the chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The shooting happened in the 600 block of North St. Louis Avenue.
Investigation Reveals What Sparked Explosion That Caused Chicago Building Collapse
The source of an explosion that led to a now-fatal partial building collapse in Chicago's Austin neighborhood earlier this week was revealed by city fire officials Friday to be " the ignition of natural gas." "The CFD Office of Fire Investigation (OFI) has determined the source of the explosion to...
walls102.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbchicago.com
Rogers Park shooting leaves 1 man dead, another critically injured overnight
Chicago police said one man is dead and another is critically injured following a shooting in Rogers Park early Saturday. The neighborhood’s murder and shooting totals are at their fastest pace since at least 2016, according to city records. This morning’s victims were standing with a group of people...
nypressnews.com
4 dead, 8 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least five people are dead, and eight others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least two of the victims are under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the South Austin neighborhood Friday evening.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally stabbed on Chicago's West Side during fight
CHICAGO - A man was killed during a fight on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Police say, around 9:15 p.m., a 26-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the 3300 block of West North Avenue in Humboldt Park. The suspect drove off in a white Toyota sedan. The vitim...
nypressnews.com
Naperville man dies after fall in apparent freak accident in Grundy County
GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — A Naperville man is dead after an apparent accident Thursday afternoon in Morris, according to Grundy County Coroner’s John Callahan’s office. Around 2:30 p.m., the man identified as Chenping Ni, 58, and the owner of the property, in the 1000 block of Quail Drive, was trimming tree limbs from a ladder. One of the limbs came back and knocked him off the ladder – causing him to fall to the ground.
nypressnews.com
1 person killed, 1 in critical condition in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. Police were investigating just before 3 p.m. after two people were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 61, in critical condition following fire on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - A woman is in critical condition following a fire in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood. The fire occurred at 3340 W. 79th St. According to Chicago Fire officials, the heavy fire load was due to hoarding in the structure. Officials say the victim is a 61-year-old woman. She was transported...
evanstonroundtable.com
Photo essay: A long day of fire, smoke and rescue next to the Orrington
Earlier Wednesday, Sept. 21, our intrepid and excellent Operations Manager Evan Girard was on the way to the Evanston Public Library when she stopped and quickly sent this text to RoundTable editors:. “Not sure what’s going on in front of the Hilton Orrington, but there is smoke coming out of...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Good News! Catalpa Avenue in Andersonville will be Chicago’s next permanently car-free street
In early August, alders Andre Vasquez (40th) and Harry Osterman (48th) hosted an outdoor community meeting on a proposal to partially or completely pedestrianize the block of Catalpa Avenue (5500 N.) between Ashland Avenue (1600 W.) and Clark Street (1530 W.), creating a new community gathering space. Of the 150...
Chicago shooting: Man killed, another critically hurt in Rogers Park parking lot, police say
Two men were shot, one fatally, on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
Arlington Heights PD make catalytic converter theft arrest
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Chicago man was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after Arlington Heights police officers arrested him Saturday morning. Police said they were called to a condominium complex around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Central Road for a possible catalytic converter theft in progress. The 911 caller […]
Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say
Two men from Joliet were killed after what police are calling a targeted shooting at a bar in Grundy County Saturday.
Chicago man charged after Northwestern student seriously injured in Evanston hit-and-run
The driver was identified through surveillance and allegedly admitted to police he fled the scene after striking the victim, according to police.
Man has car stolen twice in 3 hours in Chicago: 'Luck is on my side'
"I contacted the two officers who helped me previously and said, 'you're never gonna believe this, but my car was stolen again.'"
fox32chicago.com
Man torches vehicles on Chicago's West Side, video shows
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who torched three cars on the city's West Side over the weekend. The brazen crime was caught on camera and the man at the center of it appeared unfazed, according to surveillance video. Luckily, no one was hurt but all three...
nypressnews.com
‘New normal:’ Boy shot in Highland Park parade shooting transitions to new lifestyle
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — After months of daily rehabilitation, a life-changing surgery and more roadblocks on the road to recovery, eight-year-old Cooper Roberts who was paralyzed waist down in the July 4 Highland Park Parade shooting is trying to adjust to his new lifestyle. His parents, Jason and Keely...
fox32chicago.com
Planned purchase of 3 SUVs for Des Plaines Fire Department canceled
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A planned purchase of three SUVs for the Des Plaines Fire Department has been canceled. The City Council canceled the order this week. The manufacturer of the vehicles told dealers to stop accepting orders. Officials have found a different vendor that has the vehicles available, however,...
Comments / 0