nypressnews.com

Man, 18, killed in West Side shooting

A man has died after he was shot Saturday afternoon during an argument in Humboldt Park on the West Side. John Park, 18, was arguing with a person he knew around 2:30 p.m. when the person drew a handgun and shot him in the chest, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The shooting happened in the 600 block of North St. Louis Avenue.
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca

SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
SENECA, IL
nypressnews.com

4 dead, 8 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least five people are dead, and eight others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least two of the victims are under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the South Austin neighborhood Friday evening.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally stabbed on Chicago's West Side during fight

CHICAGO - A man was killed during a fight on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Police say, around 9:15 p.m., a 26-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the 3300 block of West North Avenue in Humboldt Park. The suspect drove off in a white Toyota sedan. The vitim...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Naperville man dies after fall in apparent freak accident in Grundy County

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) — A Naperville man is dead after an apparent accident Thursday afternoon in Morris, according to Grundy County Coroner’s John Callahan’s office. Around 2:30 p.m., the man identified as Chenping Ni, 58, and the owner of the property, in the 1000 block of Quail Drive, was trimming tree limbs from a ladder. One of the limbs came back and knocked him off the ladder – causing him to fall to the ground.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
nypressnews.com

1 person killed, 1 in critical condition in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. Police were investigating just before 3 p.m. after two people were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.
AURORA, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Photo essay: A long day of fire, smoke and rescue next to the Orrington

Earlier Wednesday, Sept. 21, our intrepid and excellent Operations Manager Evan Girard was on the way to the Evanston Public Library when she stopped and quickly sent this text to RoundTable editors:. “Not sure what’s going on in front of the Hilton Orrington, but there is smoke coming out of...
WGN News

Arlington Heights PD make catalytic converter theft arrest

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Chicago man was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after Arlington Heights police officers arrested him Saturday morning. Police said they were called to a condominium complex around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Central Road for a possible catalytic converter theft in progress. The 911 caller […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man torches vehicles on Chicago's West Side, video shows

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for an arsonist who torched three cars on the city's West Side over the weekend. The brazen crime was caught on camera and the man at the center of it appeared unfazed, according to surveillance video. Luckily, no one was hurt but all three...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Planned purchase of 3 SUVs for Des Plaines Fire Department canceled

DES PLAINES, Ill. - A planned purchase of three SUVs for the Des Plaines Fire Department has been canceled. The City Council canceled the order this week. The manufacturer of the vehicles told dealers to stop accepting orders. Officials have found a different vendor that has the vehicles available, however,...
DES PLAINES, IL

