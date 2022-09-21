Read full article on original website
Related
2 hurt in two-vehicle crash; 1 vehicle crashed into Loris-area home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital with injuries after two vehicles crashed near Loris Saturday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 5:13 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 66 and Daisy Road. HCFR said one of the vehicles hit a nearby home. Lanes of traffic […]
wpde.com
Woman drives through red light, collides with golf cart in NMB: Police report
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach police responded to a crash involving a golf cart on Sea Mountain Highway on Thursday around 11 a.m. Police said the crash happened on Sea Mountain Highway and Hill Street and a person was laying in the street. The westbound lanes of Sea Mountain Highway were shut down.
2 injured after fiery crash along Highway 544
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday after a car hit a tree and caught on fire along Highway 544, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 12:51 p.m. near Pervisant Drive, HCFR said. The fire was put out but lanes of traffic are blocked. Only one car […]
WECT
Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Anderson Street
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach council member speaks to WWAY after two crashes spark concern
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)- A busy road in Carolina Beach is gaining more attention after two people were hit by vehicles in separate accidents this week. It’s something business owner Aaron Taylor is all too familiar with. Taylor owns Dudes Sweet Candy which is located on the busy street...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Traffic impacts expected in Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach during Saturday’s annual triathlon
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are important traffic changes you need to be aware of ahead of Saturday’s YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon. The 43rd annual event includes athletes swimming, biking and running, and will result in necessary lane closures on several inland and mainland Wrightsville Beach roads.
Man working in yard killed after being hit by truck that ran off Horry County road
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 68-year-old man working in a yard was killed Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck that ran off a road in Horry County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday along Pee Dee Highway near Gunters Island Road, troopers said. A 2013 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department. North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while...
wfxb.com
Pedestrian Hit By A Truck And Killed
A fatal crash in Horry County is being investigated. Near Gunters Island Road off Pee Dee Highway, a GMC pick up truck ran off the road, hit a fence, and proceeded to hit a pedestrian who was standing in a yard. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries while the pedestrian died at the scene. As of right now, no identities have been released.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews finish instillation of power generators at nearly every intersection in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The next time a gusty storm knocks power out in Wilmington, the traffic lights around town are expected to still be functioning. Nearly every single intersection in the city has been wired to support generator back-up power as of today. The Wilmington Police Department says...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after second Wilmington shooting
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another shooting has been reported in Wilmington. The first shooting of the day took place Friday morning around 9:15 am in the 200 block of S. 13th St. and Ann St. Another shooting occurred a few hours later just after 3:00 pm in the 1200...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WECT
Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting at 1200 block of Buckingham Avenue, near Harbor Ridge Apartments and the intersection of Harbor and Flint Drive on Friday, September 23. Per the WPD, they responded to the scene after a report they received at around 3...
foxwilmington.com
Man rescued by Oak Island Water Rescue after boat capsizes several hundred yards out
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Oak Island Water Rescue were dispatched at 9:30 a.m. on September 22 this morning to The Point after a small boat was capsized several hundred yards out with a person holding onto it. The boat was reportedly capsized by the wind and waves generated by...
WECT
WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that there has been one fatality in the late night incident on New Centre Drive. Late Tuesday night, an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on 4500 New Centre Drive closed the northbound lanes on N Kerr Avenue. Wilmington Police...
WECT
Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Carolina Beach
Pink Energy CEO breaks silence, addresses customer complaints against his company. Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach. Woman arrested after law enforcement finds bruises on a child’s legs and back. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Law enforcement arrested Teresa Lloyd on September 20 and charged...
foxwilmington.com
Oak Island police investigating stolen water safety station
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – After only weeks of being on the island, one of the 68 water safety stations set up at each beach access has been vandalized and stolen. “I was disappointed,” said Oak Island Water Rescue Chief Peter Grendze. ”It could be that individual’s loved one that could possibly be saved if that tube was still there.”
myrtlebeachsc.com
After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach
In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
WECT
Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a man was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the beach.
Comments / 1