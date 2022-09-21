ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

WBTW News13

2 hurt in two-vehicle crash; 1 vehicle crashed into Loris-area home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital with injuries after two vehicles crashed near Loris Saturday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 5:13 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 66 and Daisy Road. HCFR said one of the vehicles hit a nearby home. Lanes of traffic […]
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

2 injured after fiery crash along Highway 544

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday after a car hit a tree and caught on fire along Highway 544, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 12:51 p.m. near Pervisant Drive, HCFR said. The fire was put out but lanes of traffic are blocked. Only one car […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Wilmington Police investigating shooting on Anderson Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of Anderson Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and began life-saving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health NHRMC with life-threatening injuries.
WILMINGTON, NC
City
Southport, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Wilmington Police identify pedestrian killed in Tuesday crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We now know the name of the pedestrian hit and killed by a driver Tuesday evening in Wilmington. According to the Wilmington Police Department, Andrew Charles Williamson Jr. of Wilmington was the victim in the deadly accident. The crash occurred around 8:30 pm on September...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pedestrian killed in Tuesday evening Wilmington accident

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle in Wilmington. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm in the 4500 block of New Centre Drive, according to the Wilmington Police Department. North bound lanes on N. Kerr Ave were temporarily shut down while...
WILMINGTON, NC
wfxb.com

Pedestrian Hit By A Truck And Killed

A fatal crash in Horry County is being investigated. Near Gunters Island Road off Pee Dee Highway, a GMC pick up truck ran off the road, hit a fence, and proceeded to hit a pedestrian who was standing in a yard. The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries while the pedestrian died at the scene. As of right now, no identities have been released.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department responded to a shooting at 1200 block of Buckingham Avenue, near Harbor Ridge Apartments and the intersection of Harbor and Flint Drive on Friday, September 23. Per the WPD, they responded to the scene after a report they received at around 3...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD: Pedestrian killed in collision on New Centre Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department confirmed that there has been one fatality in the late night incident on New Centre Drive. Late Tuesday night, an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on 4500 New Centre Drive closed the northbound lanes on N Kerr Avenue. Wilmington Police...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in Carolina Beach

Pink Energy CEO breaks silence, addresses customer complaints against his company. Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach. Woman arrested after law enforcement finds bruises on a child’s legs and back. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Law enforcement arrested Teresa Lloyd on September 20 and charged...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
foxwilmington.com

Oak Island police investigating stolen water safety station

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) – After only weeks of being on the island, one of the 68 water safety stations set up at each beach access has been vandalized and stolen. “I was disappointed,” said Oak Island Water Rescue Chief Peter Grendze. ”It could be that individual’s loved one that could possibly be saved if that tube was still there.”
OAK ISLAND, NC
myrtlebeachsc.com

After 27 years, Duffy Street Seafood Shack closes in North Myrtle Beach

In a Facebook post placed Monday, September 23rd, Duffy Street Seafood Shack located on Main Street in North Myrtle Beach announced it is closing after 27 years. The statement reads: Hardships from Covid 19 and the current state of our economy has been too much. After 27 years in business we have decided to shut the doors for good. Thank your local restaurant owner for taking it on the chin for America during the past two years. The restaurant industry has suffered and is continuing to suffer tremendously. Real people, real lives and real families are feeling the pain!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Man found dead under fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Ocean Isle Beach Police Department reports that a man was found dead under the fishing pier at Ocean Isle Beach at around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 21. Officials say that a person found the body as they were walking along the beach.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC

