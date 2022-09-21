ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Jackson, MI
Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Jackson, MI
Government
WILX-TV

Jackson to help residents dispose of trash Saturday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a cleanup event scheduled Saturday in the city of Jackson. Residents can bring yard waste and general household trash to the Department of Public Works Operations Center, located on Water Street, where it will be disposed of for free. The event runs from 7...
JACKSON, MI
momcollective.com

Five Places in Jackson County to Frolic in Fall

Fall is almost here, and soon we will be reveling in sweatshirt weather, all things pumpkin, and watching the leaves change colors. Fall is my favorite season and I love spending as much time outside before the dreaded ‘S’ word arrives. You might not know, but Jackson County is filled with locations that transform into vibrant and colorful gems as fall progresses. As the resident Jackson County contributor here at Lansing Mom, I have rounded up my five favorite places in Jackson County to frolic in fall.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
WLNS

ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
EAST LANSING, MI
wlen.com

Clinton Fall Festival 2022 is this Weekend

Clinton, MI – The Clinton Fall Festival will run today through this Sunday. The event will take place today until 6pm…and Saturday from 10am until 6pm. The Clinton Fall Festival will be open Sunday from 10am to 5pm…with the Grand Parade stepping off at 2:30pm. There are over 200 arts and craft booths, food vendors, lost arts, live entertainment and more.
CLINTON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

See inside new downtown Ann Arbor condos where prices top $1M

ANN ARBOR, MI — For retirees Cathi Duchon and Reid Thebault, one of the selling points of their new Ann Arbor condo is the convenience of a downtown lifestyle. “The idea was to be somewhere where we could pretty much walk everywhere and enjoy the town, enjoy the university, and then when we travel, basically lock the door and not worry about anything,” Thebault said.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Ingham County Sheriffs having problems with phone lines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is having issues with their non-emergency phone line. At around 5:40 p.m. Ingham County dispatch issued an alert saying calls to the sheriff’s office are not connecting to the dispatch center. People are advised to call 517-272-6026 for non-emergency phone calls.
jtv.tv

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard September 23, 2022

Napoleon Invitational: Lumen Christi Catholic High School won the team event with a four-man score of 344 and Jackson was second scoring 413 at the Grande Golf Club on Friday. East Jackson was third scoring 476 and Concord finished fifth with 489. Ashley Hilderley of Lumen Christi shot a 1-under-par 71 to earn medalist honors by one stroke over Natalie Kulka of Jackson. Logan Bentley of Columbia Central shot a 79, Anna McClure finished with an 83, and Napoleon golfer Anna McCubbins finished with an 86.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
jtv.tv

Events of September 23, 24, and 25, 2022

Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. Shop farm fresh produce from local farmers, including vegetables, fruits, plants, and flowers. Seasonal products including fall decor, pumpkins, craft and home goods. Presented by the Downtown Development Authority. Grand River Pavilion, in front of Grand River Brewery, corner of Glick and Mechanic Streets, downtown Jackson.
JACKSON, MI

