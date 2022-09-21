Read full article on original website
Single lane closure coming to I-94 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A single lane closure is coming to an I-94 lane in Jackson County. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing a single lane of westbound from Elm Road to U.S. 127 for maintenance. The road will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept....
WWMTCw
Calhoun County drivers to find another route due to M-37 road shutdown
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A section of a major road in Calhoun County is scheduled to close for most of Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Drivers will need to find another route while M-37 will shut down due to a resurfacing project. Road crews are scheduled...
Train car derails in Grass Lake shutting down tracks to complete investigation
A train derailed in the village of Grass Lake Wednesday night. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, it happened near the intersection of north Lake Street and Michigan Avenue.
Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports
Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.
Amtrak train derailment shuts down tracks in Jackson County
GRASS LAKE, MI -- An Amtrak train car hauling sugar was derailed while passing through Grass Lake Wednesday night, though the incident did not cause a hazmat issue, police said. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Grass Lake Township Fire and Rescue crews responded to the derailment at about 9:31 p.m....
Amtrak service delayed due to freight train derailment east of Jackson
A freight train that came off the track near Jackson is causing delays for Amtrak passengers Thursday morning, officials said. The company first tweeted about the incident around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday
WILX-TV
Jackson to help residents dispose of trash Saturday
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a cleanup event scheduled Saturday in the city of Jackson. Residents can bring yard waste and general household trash to the Department of Public Works Operations Center, located on Water Street, where it will be disposed of for free. The event runs from 7...
momcollective.com
Five Places in Jackson County to Frolic in Fall
Fall is almost here, and soon we will be reveling in sweatshirt weather, all things pumpkin, and watching the leaves change colors. Fall is my favorite season and I love spending as much time outside before the dreaded ‘S’ word arrives. You might not know, but Jackson County is filled with locations that transform into vibrant and colorful gems as fall progresses. As the resident Jackson County contributor here at Lansing Mom, I have rounded up my five favorite places in Jackson County to frolic in fall.
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
ELPD responds to rollover crash on US-127
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The East Lansing Police Department responded to a single car rollover where the driver sustained minor injuries. Police told 6 News the incident happened around 9 a.m. Saturday morning on US 127 southbound near the Trowbridge exit. ELPD also said the driver did not go to the hospital.
wlen.com
Clinton Fall Festival 2022 is this Weekend
Clinton, MI – The Clinton Fall Festival will run today through this Sunday. The event will take place today until 6pm…and Saturday from 10am until 6pm. The Clinton Fall Festival will be open Sunday from 10am to 5pm…with the Grand Parade stepping off at 2:30pm. There are over 200 arts and craft booths, food vendors, lost arts, live entertainment and more.
Low water pressure, discolored water are coming as Jackson flushes hydrants
JACKSON, MI – Hydrant flushing is returning to the city of Jackson next week. The annual Fall Hydrant Flushing Program from the city’s Department of Public Works will begin Monday, Sept. 26, in the southwest section of the city. The program is expected to wrap-up on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the northeast section.
All of Southeast Michigan under Severe Thunderstorm Watch ahead of potentially damaging winds, excessive rain and more
Almost two dozen counties in Southeast Michigan are in the path for potentially severe weather Wednesday, bringing with it the threat of wind, hail and rain, meteorologists warned.
Suspect arrested in Washtenaw County shooting following month-long search
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- A 26-year-old Whittaker man was arrested Thursday after a month-long investigation into a non-fatal shooting, police said. Daniel Lovell Keener, 26, was arrested Sept. 22 by Pittsfield Township police officers following more than a month of searching for a suspect in an Aug. 12 shooting, police said in a news release.
Jackson County residents can dispose of household hazardous waste at this event
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – If you need to get rid of household hazardous waste, now is the time to do it. The Jackson County Conservation District is hosting a collection event for these materials from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Jackson County Department of Transportation lot, 2400 N. Elm Ave.
See inside new downtown Ann Arbor condos where prices top $1M
ANN ARBOR, MI — For retirees Cathi Duchon and Reid Thebault, one of the selling points of their new Ann Arbor condo is the convenience of a downtown lifestyle. “The idea was to be somewhere where we could pretty much walk everywhere and enjoy the town, enjoy the university, and then when we travel, basically lock the door and not worry about anything,” Thebault said.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Sheriffs having problems with phone lines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is having issues with their non-emergency phone line. At around 5:40 p.m. Ingham County dispatch issued an alert saying calls to the sheriff’s office are not connecting to the dispatch center. People are advised to call 517-272-6026 for non-emergency phone calls.
jtv.tv
Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard September 23, 2022
Napoleon Invitational: Lumen Christi Catholic High School won the team event with a four-man score of 344 and Jackson was second scoring 413 at the Grande Golf Club on Friday. East Jackson was third scoring 476 and Concord finished fifth with 489. Ashley Hilderley of Lumen Christi shot a 1-under-par 71 to earn medalist honors by one stroke over Natalie Kulka of Jackson. Logan Bentley of Columbia Central shot a 79, Anna McClure finished with an 83, and Napoleon golfer Anna McCubbins finished with an 86.
jtv.tv
Events of September 23, 24, and 25, 2022
Grand River Farmers Market. 9 AM to 2 PM. Shop farm fresh produce from local farmers, including vegetables, fruits, plants, and flowers. Seasonal products including fall decor, pumpkins, craft and home goods. Presented by the Downtown Development Authority. Grand River Pavilion, in front of Grand River Brewery, corner of Glick and Mechanic Streets, downtown Jackson.
Police need help identifying suspect in East Lansing shooting
The East Lansing Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a shooting that took place on Sept. 2.
