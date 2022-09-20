NBA: Trail Blazers need Damian Lillard in MVP-candidate form if they’re to contend this season

Read full article on original website
Report: Suns PF Jae Crowder Would Welcome Return to Heat
The Phoenix Suns have been at the forefront of nearly every headline, magazine, article and NBA tabloid since their dismissal from the postseason. Although not a major storyline such as the Kevin Durant/Deandre Ayton sagas, the status of power forward Jae Crowder has been one to monitor over the summer.
San Antonio Spurs Could Land Russell Westbrook For Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, Or Jakob Poeltl
The Los Angeles Lakers might be reportedly bolstered by the additions of role players Doug McDermott, Josh Richardson, and former Ute Jakob Poeltl. Recent rumors suggest the San Antonio Spurs are an interested party to acquire Russell Westbrook. Westbrook’s undetermined future with the Lakers has been a constant talking point...
Report: Danny Ainge reunites with Kelly Olynyk in Jazz-Pistons trade
Boston Celtics fans are about to be even more familiar with the 2022-23 Utah Jazz. The Jazz are trading Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday. Current Jazz CEO of basketball operations and alternate governor Danny Ainge...
Report: Jazz Trade Bojan Bogdanovic to Pistons
The Utah Jazz traded away another starter.
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland serve as Cleveland Browns Dawg Pound captains
CLEVELAND — The first act of teamwork from the Cavaliers’ new backcourt duo of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland came four days before training camp. Mitchell and Garland served as Dawg Pound captains for Thursday’s night’s nationally televised game between the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. The duo followed the lead of...
Phoenix Suns Losers of Bojan Bogdanovic Trade
There’s been a ton of stock heaved into the Phoenix Suns’ interest in Bojan Bogdanovic over the past month. Most of that momentum surfaced after reports of the Suns being in search of a “post-up” like forward. Somehow, despite his primary play of being a sharpshooter, Bogdanovic was the primary target of interest for Phoenix.
Donovan Mitchell 'Ready To Compete' In Debut Season With The Cleveland Cavaliers: "I'm A Guy Who Puts In The Work Nonstop"
Donovan Mitchell is one of the biggest names to be moved in the trade market in recent years, as the Utah Jazz sold high on both him and Rudy Gobert in the 2022 offseason. Mitchell was expected to be a New York Knick, but was moved to the Cavaliers and has instantly elevated an already competitive core of players.
