BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said one man has life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting on September 24. Police said that officers received a call of a domestic disturbance in the 2400 block of 30th Street Ensley. Authorities said that a father was having issues with his son, and he wanted the son to be removed from the home.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO