CBS 42

$5,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a robbery suspect. The robbery occurred Tuesday in the 2000 block of Green Springs Highway at a gas station. The suspect entered the business brandishing a firearm and demanded money from a customer. The suspect then discharged the firearm before exiting […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham officer involved in shooting in Ensley area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting involving their officers Saturday afternoon in Ensley. Police were called to an apartment complex in the 2400 block of 30th Street on a domestic disturbance. A man called saying he was having trouble with his adult son who was armed....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

4 people, including 3 teenagers, accused in Tuscaloosa vehicle break-ins

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division has charged four people accused in multiple vehicle break-ins over the last few weeks. Three of the suspects are accused in a string of break-ins reported in the Forest Lake neighborhood. Officers said another person, who was working alone,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham PD investigating homicide on 43rd Avenue North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday morning. At approximately 8:46 a.m., Birmingham 911 received calls regarding a person down in the 4100 Block of 43rd Avenue North. East Precinct officers observed a man suffering from a gunshot wound upon arrival. He was pronounced dead by Birmingham Fire […]
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 23

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $93. September 20. domestic violence-3rd degree; Cleveland Ave. N.W. September 22. theft by deception-1st degree; Merchants Bank; 2nd Ave....
wbrc.com

Male suffers life-threatening injuries after officer-involved shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said one man has life-threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting on September 24. Police said that officers received a call of a domestic disturbance in the 2400 block of 30th Street Ensley. Authorities said that a father was having issues with his son, and he wanted the son to be removed from the home.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Calera man finds racial slur carved into park picnic table

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - A man in Calera taking a break from a run, found a disturbing racial slur carved into a picnic table at Calera Oliver Park. Geoffrey Gwin runs every two to three days and part of his routine is resting at the picnic tables at the end of his workout.
CALERA, AL
CBS 42

2 injured in Oneonta plane crash

According to a post from the City of Oneonta, first responders were notified of an aircraft crash that happened just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field around 8:17 a.m.
ONEONTA, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian hit, killed on University Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Birmingham this morning according to police. It happened on University Blvd. at 27th St, behind McDonalds. Police say they do not know the identity of the driver. Information about the circumstances leading to the incident...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused of stabbing, killing Alexandria man

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An Alexandria man died following a stabbing Wednesday afternoon, September 21, 2022, according to Anniston Police. Officers said 54-year-old James D. Livingston was stabbed during an argument in the 4000 block of Bynum Leatherwood Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers said after the stabbing someone drove Livingston...
ANNISTON, AL
AL.com

Suspect indicted in drive-by Birmingham shooting that killed woman, injured her husband

A 26-year-old man has been indicted in a drive-by shooting earlier this year that killed Birmingham woman and injured her husband. A Jefferson County grand jury issued indictments against Charles Eugene Knight Jr., 26, on Aug. 25, according to court records made public Friday. He is charged with capital murder in the death of 40-year-old Michelle Denise Kemp Gilder and attempted murder in the shooting of Reginald Gilder.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
rocketcitynow.com

North Alabama enforcement combats Fentanyl distribution, five men charged

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Federal grand jury indictments have been removed charging five men, in separate and unrelated incidents, for possessing and/or distributing fentanyl, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley. Working with state and local law enforcement, last...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High

Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

2 arrested on home burglary charges in Cordova

CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cordova Police Department announced the arrests of two individuals on charges of burglary and theft of property Wednesday. On Wednesday, CPD Chief Krimson Culverson was on patrol when he noticed a vehicle at a residence he had not seen before. He noted the tag number and continued with his patrol. Approximately […]
CORDOVA, AL
CBS 42

Boater missing in Lay Lake

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A marine-related accident that occurred Saturday morning has left a boater missing. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a Ranger bass boat was found vacant in Spring Creek on Lay Lake around 11:33 a.m. Calera Dive Team, Alexander City Rescue Squad, Childersburg Rescue Squad and ALEA’s Aviation Unit along with […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

