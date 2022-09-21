’Jacket netters down East, get set for Rock Ridge

HIBBING — With an important Section 7AA match coming up against Rock Ridge, the Hibbing High School girls tennis team needed a warmup match before that crucial meeting.

The Bluejackets got that match Tuesday, sweeping all four singles matches en route to a 6-1 victory over Duluth East at the Lincoln Elementary School Courts.

The last time the two teams met, Hibbing won 5-2, so the Bluejackets made up a little ground on the Greyhounds this time around.

“Especially in the doubles,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “We lost poorly at second doubles, and No. 3 was in straight sets. We did better in second and third doubles. You could tell it helped by throwing Kenedi (Koland) back in the lineup.

“Throwing her in two doubles helped us, and that strengthened three doubles at the same time. There was improvement there. The singles kind of dominated, but they were missing their regular No. 1, which didn’t help them a whole lot. They competed hard and got done with business.”

At No. 1 singles, Claire Rewertz beat Erin Holliday 6-3, 6-1; at No. 2, Mercedes Furin downed Ella Johnson 6-1, 6-1; at No. 3, Bella Vincent beat C.C. Stender 6-0, 6-1, which makes her 21-3 on the season; and at No. 4, Aune Boben beat Ava Revior 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Abigail Sullivan and Opan Valeri downed Taran Dimberio and Lillian Kimber 6-3, 6-1; and at No. 2, with Koland, she and Heidi Rasch won 6-1 7-6 (7-1) over Ella McCarthy and Norah Powell.

Duluth East’s lone win came at third doubles where Christian Duncan and Sylvie Markham beat Iris Hendrickson and Bella Jaynes 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 11-9 in a super tiebreaker.

This now gets the Bluejackets ready for that match against the Wolverines, who they lost to 4-3 back in August.

“They will have to bring their A-game today,” Conda said. “This was an excellent warmup. We had to fight at every position. I know we’re going to have to fight today at every position.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

Hibbing 6, Duluth East 1

Singles: No. 1 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Erin Holliday, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 — Mercedes Furin, H, def. Ella Johnson, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Bella Vincent, H, def. C.C. Stender, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 — Aune Boben, H, def. Ava Revior, 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan-Opan Valeri, H, def. Taran Dimberio-Lillian Kimber, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 — Kenedi Koland-Heidi Rasch, H, def. Ella McCarthy-Norah Powell, 6-1, 7-6 (7-1); No. 3 — Christian Duncan-Sylvie Markham, DE, def. Iris Hendrickson-Bella Jaynes, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 11-9.