Baltimore, MD

It's On! Think Systems Prepares to Throw the 'Social Event of the Year' at Innovate 2022 Conference

The Avenue News
 4 days ago
BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE) — In partnership with Hammerjacks, 98 Rock radio, and the Baltimore Blast, Think Systems Inc. is throwing the “social event of the year” for attendees of Think Innovate 2022, a two-day technology and operations conference for C-Level executives and business owners with revenue between $20 million and $200 million. Attendees will have the opportunity to bring a guest to the Think Innovate Underground afterparty.

“We are bringing back a taste of classic Baltimore,” said Tony Gruebl, founder and CEO of Think, a privately-owned national management consulting firm that provides both private and public entities with organizational solutions and strategic hiring. “This is not going to be some mundane cocktail party. It is a high-energy affair as if you were stepping back into a simpler time. In our industry business executives work hard, play hard and will be ready to let go for a few hours.”

The Avenue News

