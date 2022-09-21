$299,000 in state funding secured for local parks and rec projects

Harrisburg, Pa. -- $299,000 in state funding has been secured for four parks and recreation projects in Union and Lycoming Counties.

State Sen. Gene Yaw’s (R-23) office announced the investments coming from the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA), Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program (GTRP).

City of Williamsport Basin Street/Susquehanna Riverwalk Connector, Lycoming County: ($50,000)

Williamsport is planning to provide safety improvements for pedestrians and cyclists at the intersection of Basin Street and Via Bella under Interstate 180 and continuing east to cross the railroad tracks and terminate at the existing riverwalk.

The project will consist of constructing a 560 linear feet walkway to connect to the Basin Street/Susquehanna Riverwalk Connector.

Phase II of the project will include installing a 200 linear feet sidewalk, pavement markings, ADA access ramps, relocating of one utility pole, asphalt paving, signage, installing an at grade railroad crossing, safety fencing, and install a fill and gravel roadway to allow service vehicles back to the City’s existing Levee Pump Station.

Jersey Shore Borough Thompson Street Park, Lycoming County: ($87,000)

The Borough proposes to connect the Pine Creek and Great Genesee Susquehanna River Trails through improvements to Thompson Street Park.

The project will add an inclusionary playground with site grading and improvements to the parking lot, adding 5’ and 8’ wide trail paths, renovating a basketball court, adding a bocce ball court and landscaping.

“These updates will not only update the park but also make the location more inclusive for those with disabilities,” Cody Hoover, Jersey Shore Borough manager, said. “These improvements will allow the Jersey Shore Recreation Facility to continue to be a center of community activity, that Jersey Shore is known for.”

East Buffalo Township Fairground Road Park Phase II Project, Union County: ($100,000)

The project will provide needed parkland, easier access, improved nature areas and improved pedestrian connections. Work will include an ADA compliant 1,975 square yards of bituminous pedestrian trail, a new concrete pavement, a picnic pavilion, various site amenities installed, a playground, improvements to the baseball field, a tot lot and landscaping.

Borough of Mifflinburg’s Park’s Master Plan, Union County: ($62,000)

The Park Master Plan will include a site inventory that will analyze the potential demand and use of parks and identity critical linkages to successfully integrate the parks into the existing recreational fabric and community character of the region.

The Commonwealth Financing Authority

The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus programs.

In 2012, the Marcellus Legacy Fund was created and directed natural gas drilling monies to the CFA for planning, acquisition, development, rehabilitation and repair of greenways, recreational trails, open space, parks and beautification projects using the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Program (GTRP).