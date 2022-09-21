Read full article on original website
Related
South Holland woman ID'd after killed in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash; 4 others injured
The Major Accidents unit is investigating after a woman was killed and four others were hurt in a DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash, police said.
Chicago shooting: Man killed, another critically hurt in Rogers Park parking lot, police say
Two men were shot, one fatally, on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
Rogers Park shooting leaves 1 man dead, another critically injured overnight
Chicago police said one man is dead and another is critically injured following a shooting in Rogers Park early Saturday. The neighborhood’s murder and shooting totals are at their fastest pace since at least 2016, according to city records. This morning’s victims were standing with a group of people...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington Heights PD make catalytic converter theft arrest
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Chicago man was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after Arlington Heights police officers arrested him Saturday morning. Police said they were called to a condominium complex around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Central Road for a possible catalytic converter theft in progress. The 911 caller […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 fatally on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, on Chicago's North Side in the Rogers Park neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say the victims were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street around 1:30 a.m. when they were shot at. A 37-year-old man was...
2 shot, 1 fatally in west suburban shooting, police say
Aurora police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another in critical condition.
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man killed in motorcycle crash
The Aurora Police Department says that an Aurora man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in the area of Wilder Street and Sunset Avenue on the city's west side. He was identified as 23-year-old Jackson B. Bennett, of Aurora. Police say Bennett was riding a motorcycle westbound on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen wounded in South Austin drive-by shooting on West Side, Chicago police say
The teen was walking with a friend on the sidewalk when someone in a black SUV fired shots from inside the vehicle, according to the police.
Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed during argument in Logan Square, police say
A man was fatally stabbed during an argument on the city's Northwest Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 10 shot, 4 fatally, across Chicago overnight
CHICAGO - At least 10 people were wounded, four fatally, in shootings across Chicago overnight between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. A man was shot while driving in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue in Little Village around 10:30 p.m., according to police. The man, 26, was driving when he was shot by someone on a black motorcycle. The victim was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition with gunshot wound to the left shoulder.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally stabbed on Chicago's West Side during fight
CHICAGO - A man was killed during a fight on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Police say, around 9:15 p.m., a 26-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the 3300 block of West North Avenue in Humboldt Park. The suspect drove off in a white Toyota sedan. The vitim...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
1 person killed, 1 in critical condition in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. Police were investigating just before 3 p.m. after two people were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Good News! Catalpa Avenue in Andersonville will be Chicago’s next permanently car-free street
In early August, alders Andre Vasquez (40th) and Harry Osterman (48th) hosted an outdoor community meeting on a proposal to partially or completely pedestrianize the block of Catalpa Avenue (5500 N.) between Ashland Avenue (1600 W.) and Clark Street (1530 W.), creating a new community gathering space. Of the 150...
Rideshare passenger shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger was shot and wounded on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Lake around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 23-year-old man was in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle, when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire. The man was struck […]
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old Bourbonnais man dies after crashing car into stadium bleachers
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - An 18-year-old suburban Chicago man died Thursday night after driving his car through the brick wall of a football stadium in Michigan City, Indiana. About 8 p.m., Michigan City officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard, Indiana State Police said in a written statement.
Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say
Two men from Joliet were killed after what police are calling a targeted shooting at a bar in Grundy County Saturday.
Pedestrian struck, critically injured in Evanston, police say
Evanston police said a pedestrian was critically injured after being struck by a car Thursday.
Chicago shooting: 2 shot inside apartment in Chatham, police say
Two people were shot inside an apartment on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Police: Man shot while walking on South Side
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Friday. Police say a 23-year-old man was shot around 12:37 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue while he was walking on the sidewalk. The victim was taken to University of Chicago...
Comments / 0