Mount Prospect, IL

Comments / 0

City
Mount Prospect, IL
Mount Prospect, IL
Accidents
Mount Prospect, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Arlington Heights PD make catalytic converter theft arrest

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Chicago man was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor after Arlington Heights police officers arrested him Saturday morning. Police said they were called to a condominium complex around 4:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of East Central Road for a possible catalytic converter theft in progress. The 911 caller […]
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: 2 shot, 1 fatally on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - Two men were shot, one fatally, on Chicago's North Side in the Rogers Park neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say the victims were standing in a parking lot in the 7100 block of North Clark Street around 1:30 a.m. when they were shot at. A 37-year-old man was...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man killed in motorcycle crash

The Aurora Police Department says that an Aurora man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening in the area of Wilder Street and Sunset Avenue on the city's west side. He was identified as 23-year-old Jackson B. Bennett, of Aurora. Police say Bennett was riding a motorcycle westbound on...
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 10 shot, 4 fatally, across Chicago overnight

CHICAGO - At least 10 people were wounded, four fatally, in shootings across Chicago overnight between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. A man was shot while driving in the 2800 block of South Komensky Avenue in Little Village around 10:30 p.m., according to police. The man, 26, was driving when he was shot by someone on a black motorcycle. The victim was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in good condition with gunshot wound to the left shoulder.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally stabbed on Chicago's West Side during fight

CHICAGO - A man was killed during a fight on Chicago's West Side Friday night. Police say, around 9:15 p.m., a 26-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the 3300 block of West North Avenue in Humboldt Park. The suspect drove off in a white Toyota sedan. The vitim...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

1 person killed, 1 in critical condition in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Aurora Saturday afternoon, police say. Police were investigating just before 3 p.m. after two people were found shot in the 300 block of Center Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Rideshare passenger shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A rideshare passenger was shot and wounded on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of West Lake around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police said a 23-year-old man was in the back seat of a Lyft vehicle, when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire. The man was struck […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old Bourbonnais man dies after crashing car into stadium bleachers

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - An 18-year-old suburban Chicago man died Thursday night after driving his car through the brick wall of a football stadium in Michigan City, Indiana. About 8 p.m., Michigan City officers attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Michigan Boulevard, Indiana State Police said in a written statement.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Police: Man shot while walking on South Side

CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Friday. Police say a 23-year-old man was shot around 12:37 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Vincennes Avenue while he was walking on the sidewalk. The victim was taken to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL

