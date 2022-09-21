Work sessions underway for Joplin’s 2023 budget

KOAM Image

JOPLIN, Mo. – Budget planning for the City of Joplin is underway and the Proposed Budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 is available to view on the City’s website.

Joplin City Council’s Budget Work Sessions are set for Tuesday through Thursday, September 20 – 22, and citizens are encouraged to attend.

In an effort to build trust, the City is hoping to have a more transparent and collaborative budget process this year. If unable to attend the meetings, they will be live streamed on the City Council’s page on Joplin’s website

