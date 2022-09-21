ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Work sessions underway for Joplin’s 2023 budget

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBaph_0i3cetTA00
KOAM Image

JOPLIN, Mo. – Budget planning for the City of Joplin is underway and the Proposed Budget for the Fiscal Year 2023 is available to view on the City’s website.

Joplin City Council’s Budget Work Sessions are set for Tuesday through Thursday, September 20 – 22, and citizens are encouraged to attend.

In an effort to build trust, the City is hoping to have a more transparent and collaborative budget process this year. If unable to attend the meetings, they will be live streamed on the City Council’s page on Joplin’s website

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Residence burned to foundation in Prosperity, rural Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 2 a.m. Saturday morning Duenweg Fire Dept were alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area, 19910 Ely Road. Jasper County Deputies arrived first to find the residence already engulfed in fire. Investigation determined the resident was not home. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin Fire, Webb City Fire, Carterville Fire, Oronogo Fire and Carthage...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The Big 3: fire engulfs apartment building, escapee still at large, 88 Strong pass it on and unclaimed lottery money

BIG STORY #3: JOPLIN, Mo. – Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. Flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut. Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School. If you’d like to read more about this story, click here.
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Government
City
Joplin, MO
Local
Missouri Government
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Budget Process#The City Council#Koam News#Rewritten
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The Wizards take over Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Traffic on Main Street in Joplin will be blocked on Saturday, October 1, for the 4th Annual Wizard Run. “We are back! Grab your wand, hop on your broom, and join us for the 4th annual Wizard Run! Take a magical journey through town with wizardly sights and sounds along the way and a detour through a magical alley in the last mile!” — WIZARD RUN.
JOPLIN, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Longtime Carthage R-9 administrator passes away

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Saturday, September 24, 2022, Carthage R-9 schools release information that a longtime beloved administrator has died. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Dr. Sam Rogers, Carthage High School Assistant Principal. Please join us in keeping the Rogers family in your thoughts and prayers.” — CARTHAGE R-9.
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman assaulted at storage units on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday evening Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS ambulance responded to report of a female who had been physically assaulted at 2629 S Rangeline, Public Storage. Patrol Cpl Ethan New of the Joplin Police Dept tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene a man and woman were located inside a storage unit....
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

City of Joplin conducts housing study

JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin recently completed a housing study to identify the needs of the community. Some of the results show that there is a highly competitive renter and ownership market. Something to also take away from the study is the demand for different types of...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

People share their stories on the path to recovery

JOPLIN, Mo. – Freeman’s Ozark Center hosts monthly events focusing on mental health and substance issues. This month’s event is about people sharing their recovery journey. Individuals on the path to recovery share their stories of strength and determination. “One of the things about this type of event is that you have people that are so very eager to share their story and to be able to share the hope of what they’ve experienced and it’s just paramount to other people. Getting well is to know that they’re not alone in this. Getting people to come out and share the story is not,” said Spence Ellis, clinical director of New Directions at Freeman healthcare.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Escapee still at large; “Appearance/clothing may have changed”

NEOSHO, Mo. – Early Sunday morning Newton County Inmate Michael R. Durison escaped custody while under medical treatment at Freeman Neosho Hospital. Monday morning marked 24 hours and he has not been located. “Michael R Durison is still at large. Please continue to call in any sighting of him. His appearance/clothing may have changed.” — Newton Co. Sheriff’s office Sources...
NEOSHO, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy