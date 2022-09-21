ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield USPS installs new package sorter to meet holiday demand

By Brett Willand, Nick DeGray
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield U.S. Postal Service is making adjustments for consumers to receive their packages quicker.

The USPS has installed 137 new package sorting machines across the country to meet the holiday season demand. One of the new machines is now up and running in Springfield. 22News spoke with a USPS Plant Manager on what this means for their system.

Myles Donoghue explained, “With the increase demand, with everything coming into the facility, process timely, dispatch timely, too meet demands and needs it’s definitely going to be an asset for peak season.”

The new technology is part of the USPS 10 year plan to achieve financial stability and service excellence which includes $40 billion in new investments.

SPRINGFIELD, MA
