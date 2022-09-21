Read full article on original website
Billings police in area of Burnstead Dr. following reported altercation
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is in the area of Burnstead Dr. in Billings after a reported altercation. An initial report said two men were seen leaving in opposite directions after a physical altercation, Sgt. Brad Mansur tells us. At this time, the Billings Police Department has possibly one person...
RiverStone Health partners with Bombas to keep community's feet warm and healthy
BILLINGS, Mont. - With winter on the horizon, RiverStone Health is hoping to keep potentially vulnerable members of Billings a little warmer. RiverStone has partnered with Bombas, an international apparel brand that says its "mission is to help those in need." Part of this mission involves their Giving Program, where every pair of socks purchased, a pair is donated.
Junior League of Billings hosts monthly free laundry day for community
BILLINGS, Mont. - You may not realize the small yet enormous difference that access to cleaning services makes in peoples' lives. The Junior League of Billings hopes to give back to the local community with its monthly free laundry day and hopefully remind residents of the comfort that clean clothes can provide.
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Big Horn and. southeastern Yellowstone Counties through 400 PM MDT... At 330 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14. miles northwest of Fort Smith, or 27 miles southwest of Hardin,. moving...
Billings Food Bank re-opens Fortin’s Café and Gift Shop and begins their culinary job skills program
BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Food Bank has re-opened the doors to the Fortin’s Cafe and Gift Shop, after three years of being closed to COVID-19. Not only is Fortin's Cafe and Gift Shop serving up $5.00barbecue on Fridays, if the weather allows, they are also offering a tuition-free culinary job skills program through the Fortin's Culinary Center.
Yellowstone Drag Strip has last race for the season this weekend
BILLINGS, Mont. -- If you're into drag racing, this weekend is your last chance to see racers from all over Montana and neighboring states put the pedal to the metal. Only 35 minutes north of the Magic City tucked away in Action, Montana. The Yellowstone Drag Strip is hosting the last race of the season this weekend.
Central boys, Laurel girls win big at Amend Park.
Billings Central and Laurel are two teams commonly associated with Class A soccer. They both have been a pretty dominant force over the past couple of years and today, they clashed at Amend Park.
Montana State Billings battles to draw in men's, women's soccer
BILLINGS — Montana State Billings and visiting Western Oregon University battled to a 1-1 tie Saturday in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer at Yellowjacket Field. The Yellowjackets (1-5-3, 1-2-1) led early on Kiley Sandow's goal in the 41st minute. The Wolves (4-2-2, 1-2-1) tied the match in the...
Rocky Football welcomes in MSU-Northern on homecoming weekend
BILLINGS- #25 Rocky Mountain College welcomes in the MSU-Northern Lights on Saturday to Herb Klindt Field. The game will air live on SWX and montanarightnow.com/sports or kulr8.com/sports. After a disappointing home opener loss to College of Idaho, Rocky took their bye week to reset and went to Butte to take...
Billings West girls, Bozeman boys win Eastern AA Divisional Golf
BOZEMAN- The Bozeman boys and Billings West girls were the big winners on Friday in Bozeman at the Eastern AA divisional golf tournament. Bozeman took the top spot with a team total of 624. Bozeman Gallatin was second at 654 and Billings Skyview third at 659. The Hawks were led...
Led by George Tribble Jr., Rocky football team cruises past MSU-Northern
BILLINGS — George Tribble Jr. made the most of his starting opportunity Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. In his first collegiate start, Tribble Jr. passed for 206 yards and four touchdowns and No. 25 Rocky Mountain College ran past Montana State-Northern 56-0 in Frontier Conference football on a breezy afternoon.
Rocky rolls over MSU-Northern 56-0
BILLINGS- Rocky Mountain College rolled on Saturday afternoon, blowing out winless MSU-Northern 56-0. George Tribble got the start for the Battlin' Bears in place of Nate Dick. Tribble went 15-22 for 206 yards and four touchdowns. Trae Henry caught two of those touchdowns, hauling in three total catches for 82 yards.
