Leechburg, PA

Optimism clear at Jeannette Glass City Heritage Festival

The crowd that walked along a couple of blocks of Clay Avenue at the Glass City Heritage Festival in Jeannette on Saturday afternoon — enjoying the entertainment, the food and drink sold by several city churches and the tables of arts and craft — was part of what appears to be a growing enthusiasm for a rebirth of development in downtown Jeannette.
JEANNETTE, PA
German music, stein-holding contest highlight Vandergrift's Oktoberfest

Beer flowed and brats sizzled Saturday during Vandergrift’s first-ever Bavarian-themed craft fair. Oktoberfest, co-sponsored by Allusion Brewing Co. and the Vandergrift Business Association, transformed portions of Grant and Columbia avenues into a lively celebration complete with authentic German music, dancing and a stein-holding contest. “We’re hoping to do our...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
Leechburg, PA
Pennsylvania Society
Westmoreland man grows record-breaking pumpkin

BELMONT, OHIO — The king has been crowned. Weighing in at 2,405 pounds, a pumpkin grown by Erik Gunstrom of Harrison City took top honors and broke several records at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival’s annual “King Pumpkin” contest in Ohio. The Belmont County Tourism Council crowned...
HARRISON CITY, PA
Shots fired inside Kennywood Park; massive police presence on scene

Multiple gunshots were fired inside Kennywood Park on Saturday night, according to a report from Pittsburgh Public Safety. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reports a “mass casualty incident” was declared and all available emergency crews from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties were dispatched to the scene. A state police presence was also noted.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Stroller, Sept. 24, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. NK-Arnold School District to recognize distinguished alumni. New Kensington-Arnold School...
TARENTUM, PA
Square One eatery closes in Regent Square after 5 months

Five months after reopening on Braddock Avenue, Square One cafe is closing its Regent Square location and merging with the larger Square Cafe in East Liberty. “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later!” Square One wrote on its Instagram and Facebook pages. “We are joining Square Cafe in East Liberty under one roof! Find our famous biscuits and bakery items at our flagship location in East Liberty starting in October. Our last day in Regent Square is on Sunday, September 25.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
Spring Hill Brewing closing down after 5 years in business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Spring Hill Brewing on Pittsburgh's North Side is closing after five years.The owner made the announcement on social media, saying that Friday will be the last day they are open.The business was located in a former union building overlooking Downtown Pittsburgh.The owner did not say why the brewery was shutting down for good, but thanked the community for their support.
PITTSBURGH, PA
15th annual Yough Night high school band festival draws hundreds to Cougar Mountain

The 15th annual Yough Night band festival was held Saturday at Cougar Mountain in Herminie. Marching bands from McKeesport, Maplewood, Southmoreland, Deer Lakes, Elizabeth Forward, Fox Chapel Area, Penn Hills, Burrell, Moon, Norwin, Kiski Area, Belle Vernon, Connellsville, Jeannette, Greensburg Salem, Derry, Hempfield and Yough high schools were scheduled to participate.
HERMINIE, PA
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 23-25

It’s a great weekend for celebrating local and international arts and culture — and seafood — in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will host Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday at indoor and outdoor venues throughout Downtown. The crawl will feature exhibitions by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield

One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
Mesmerizing to See: Fog Rolls In, Over and Through Pittsburgh

Time-lapse videos of the fog rolling over the Golden Gate Bridge are a common occurrence. But this video of Pittsburgh from Sept. 20 may have all of those others beat. Photographer Dave DiCello started shooting before dawn as a blanket of fog began to form above the city. “The fog...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience

At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
WEXFORD, PA

