Optimism clear at Jeannette Glass City Heritage Festival
The crowd that walked along a couple of blocks of Clay Avenue at the Glass City Heritage Festival in Jeannette on Saturday afternoon — enjoying the entertainment, the food and drink sold by several city churches and the tables of arts and craft — was part of what appears to be a growing enthusiasm for a rebirth of development in downtown Jeannette.
German music, stein-holding contest highlight Vandergrift's Oktoberfest
Beer flowed and brats sizzled Saturday during Vandergrift’s first-ever Bavarian-themed craft fair. Oktoberfest, co-sponsored by Allusion Brewing Co. and the Vandergrift Business Association, transformed portions of Grant and Columbia avenues into a lively celebration complete with authentic German music, dancing and a stein-holding contest. “We’re hoping to do our...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
West Deer community festival canceled Sunday, poor weather expected canceled today
West Deer officials have cancelled Sunday’s community festival because of a forecast of bad weather. Parks and Recreation Director Amy Stark made the announcement early Saturday evening during what was scheduled to be the first of a two-day event at Bairdford Park. Township officials feared muddy conditions in the...
wtae.com
Tractor-trailer becomes stuck on barrier at Parkway East on-ramp in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A tractor-trailer became stuck on a barrier at a Parkway East on-ramp in downtown Pittsburgh. The vehicle became stuck at Fort Pitt Boulevard and Stanwix Street while heading onto the ramp toward Monroeville. There were no reports of injuries. A wrecker was called out to help remove...
Westmoreland man grows record-breaking pumpkin
BELMONT, OHIO — The king has been crowned. Weighing in at 2,405 pounds, a pumpkin grown by Erik Gunstrom of Harrison City took top honors and broke several records at the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival’s annual “King Pumpkin” contest in Ohio. The Belmont County Tourism Council crowned...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shots fired inside Kennywood Park; massive police presence on scene
Multiple gunshots were fired inside Kennywood Park on Saturday night, according to a report from Pittsburgh Public Safety. Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reports a “mass casualty incident” was declared and all available emergency crews from Allegheny and Westmoreland counties were dispatched to the scene. A state police presence was also noted.
Rivers Casino's The Landing Hotel now taking room reservations
The Rivers Casino’s The Landing Hotel is now taking room reservations in advance of its upcoming opening. The official opening date has yet to be announced, Rivers Casino spokesman Jack Horner said, but the hotel’s website is now accepting reservations beginning Oct. 11. The seven-story, 219-room hotel will...
wtae.com
Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Sept. 24, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. NK-Arnold School District to recognize distinguished alumni. New Kensington-Arnold School...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Square One eatery closes in Regent Square after 5 months
Five months after reopening on Braddock Avenue, Square One cafe is closing its Regent Square location and merging with the larger Square Cafe in East Liberty. “It’s not goodbye, it’s see you later!” Square One wrote on its Instagram and Facebook pages. “We are joining Square Cafe in East Liberty under one roof! Find our famous biscuits and bakery items at our flagship location in East Liberty starting in October. Our last day in Regent Square is on Sunday, September 25.”
Spring Hill Brewing closing down after 5 years in business
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Spring Hill Brewing on Pittsburgh's North Side is closing after five years.The owner made the announcement on social media, saying that Friday will be the last day they are open.The business was located in a former union building overlooking Downtown Pittsburgh.The owner did not say why the brewery was shutting down for good, but thanked the community for their support.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
15th annual Yough Night high school band festival draws hundreds to Cougar Mountain
The 15th annual Yough Night band festival was held Saturday at Cougar Mountain in Herminie. Marching bands from McKeesport, Maplewood, Southmoreland, Deer Lakes, Elizabeth Forward, Fox Chapel Area, Penn Hills, Burrell, Moon, Norwin, Kiski Area, Belle Vernon, Connellsville, Jeannette, Greensburg Salem, Derry, Hempfield and Yough high schools were scheduled to participate.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 23-25
It’s a great weekend for celebrating local and international arts and culture — and seafood — in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh Cultural Trust will host Gallery Crawl in the Cultural District beginning at 5:30 p.m. Friday at indoor and outdoor venues throughout Downtown. The crawl will feature exhibitions by...
1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield
One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
Mobile home destroyed after fire in Saltlick Township
SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A mobile home was destroyed after a fire in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers said emergency crews were sent to Pletcher Road at around 2:45 p.m. The mobile home was no longer standing when the fire had been brought under control. Firefighters said the house...
Bloomfield’s last long-time Italian restaurant, Lombardozzi’s, goes up for sale
PITTSBURGH — The Lombardozzi family ended years in limbo for its 49-year-old restaurant that has been closed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and put the Liberty Avenue business and property in Bloomfield on the market for sale. Phil Luciano, a long-time friend of the family and restaurant...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Mesmerizing to See: Fog Rolls In, Over and Through Pittsburgh
Time-lapse videos of the fog rolling over the Golden Gate Bridge are a common occurrence. But this video of Pittsburgh from Sept. 20 may have all of those others beat. Photographer Dave DiCello started shooting before dawn as a blanket of fog began to form above the city. “The fog...
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Sept. 23-25
Stage Right School for the Performing Arts takes to the high seas for a weekend production of the 1934 musical “Anything Goes,” featuring Cole Porter classics such as the title song and “I Get a Kick Out of You.”. A multiple Tony Award-winner, the madcap romp tells...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Wexford antique store Twin Pine is a curated experience
At 7 years old, Martin Edward would jump in the car with his grandparents and drive to huge antique shows throughout the region. That’s when Edward became “enamored” with interesting pieces — and now, he’s sharing that fascination with the Pittsburgh region. Last fall, Edward...
Coroner called to accident in Uniontown, car crashes into traffic light
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The coroner was called to a crash in Fayette County. 911 dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were called to Pittsburgh Street in Uniontown at around 4:26 p.m. A vehicle appeared to have struck a traffic light and suffered heavy damage to its front. Two tires...
