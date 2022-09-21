ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge rejects Justice Dept.'s bid to stop sugar merger

A federal judge has rejected the Justice Department's bid to block a major U.S. sugar manufacturer from acquiring its rival, clearing the way for the acquisition to proceed.The ruling, handed down Friday by a federal judge in Wilmington, Delaware, comes months after the Justice Department sued to try to halt the deal between U.S. Sugar and Imperial Sugar Company, one of the largest sugar refiners in the nation. The government had argued that allowing the acquisition to go through would be harmful to consumers and anticompetitive.U.S. Sugar has argued that the acquisition will increase production and distribution of refined...
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
The Independent

Alex Jones suffers blow in Infowars bankruptcy case as judge calls out ‘lack of transparency’ on finances

The parent company of Alex Jones’ Infowars suffered a substantial blow in bankruptcy court as a judge blocked an attorney and a restructuring executive from overseeing the case due to “lack of transparency” on financial information, including about the conspiracy theorist’s extravagant spending habits. US Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez in Houston ordered new personnel to replace Marc Schwartz, chief restructuring officer of Infowars parent company Free Speech Systems LLC, and attorney Kyung Lee in the case on Tuesday, citing conflict of interest. The judge found that Mr Schwartz and Mr Lee failed to disclose that they sought work from...
UPI News

Feds accuse 47 people of stealing millions in COVID-19 scheme

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors charged 47 people Tuesday with stealing $250 million from a federal program designed to feed needy children in Minnesota. According to the indictment, a web of charities, restaurants and individuals pulled off the COVID-19 fraud scheme, by claiming they were providing meals for tens of thousands of underserved children. Instead, the money went into real estate, luxury cars, fancy homes and even buying coastal property in Kenya.
Business Insider

Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules

The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
