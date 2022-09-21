ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo spotted for first time after affair allegations

By Alix Breeden
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fGyp_0i3cdWOm00

Adam Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, showed a united front as they were spotted together for the first time amid accusations that he was unfaithful .

In photos obtained by Daily Mail on Tuesday, the singer and his pregnant wife were seen picking up their two children from school in Montecito, Calif.

Levine — who was all smiles — sported a red band tee and black shorts, while Prinsloo, 34, wore a white T-shirt with her hair in a bun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yi8kk_0i3cdWOm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRXX0_0i3cdWOm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XEAP6_0i3cdWOm00

The Maroon 5 singer, 43, recently landed in hot water after three models accused him of pursuing them, with one claiming she had a “physical” affair with him.

Sumner Stroh was the first one to come forward, exclusively telling Page Six that her alleged affair with Levine — that supposedly lasted “about a year” — took place when she “graduated college in 2021.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QlYtp_0i3cdWOm00
Sumner Stroh allegedly had an affair with the Maroon 5 frontman.
Instagram

In a viral TikTok video, Stroh revealed screenshots of her messages with the “She Will Be Loved” singer.

One of the messages read, “It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like it blows my mind.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HAune_0i3cdWOm00
Levine has denied the affair, but has admitted that he “crossed a line.”
Getty Images for Baby2Baby

The “The Voice” host — who has been married to Prinsloo since 2014 — has since addressed the accusations, denying the affair , but admitting he “crossed a line.”

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” Levine wrote in a statement on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJ686_0i3cdWOm00
Prinsloo has yet to comment on the allegations.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Calirosa

Levine — who has previously admitted to cheating prior to his marriage — went on to vow his dedication to his wife and family, saying that they are “all I care about in this world.”

“To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together,” he concluded.

Prinsloo — who is currently pregnant with their third child — has yet to comment on the allegations publicly but is reportedly “very upset.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U5MAL_0i3cdWOm00
Alyson Rosef also posted screenshots of her alleged conversations with the musician.
alyson_rose/Instagram

Not long after the statement, two more models shared their experiences with the “Girls Like You” singer.

The first to come forward of the two was a woman named Alyson Rosef, who shared in now-deleted TikTok videos more alleged messages from Levine.

One of the green screen TikToks had apparent texts from the singer that read, “I shouldn’t be talking to you you know [that] right 😤?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5Fjt_0i3cdWOm00
“I’m now obsessed with you,” Levine allegedly wrote to Maryka.
mvrykv/Instagram

The second woman — comedian Maryka — also shared some of her alleged DMs with Levine, beginning with his purported message to her which read, “I’m now obsessed with you.”

“Dude aren’t you like married,” Maryka replied, to which Levine allegedly responded, “Yes but it’s a bit complicated. Stuff gets hard and the vid thing didn’t help. I might get away.”

While it is unclear what video was being referred to, Maryka also posted a selfie-style video that she allegedly received from Levine showing him saying, “I’m stupid.”

The comedian wrote above the video, “Yes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ybqui_0i3cdWOm00
Levine has yet to comment on Rosef and Maryka’s accusations.
Getty Images

Page Six has not verified the validity of the alleged messages, and has contacted both Rosef and Maryka for comment.

Levine has neither publicly addressed the two influencers’ allegations nor responded to our requests for comment.

